Amazon Diwali Sale 2025: Grab RO water purifiers from Havells, Faber and more

Clean drinking water is a yearly necessity, and Diwali is the perfect occasion to upgrade your home purification system. With RO water purifiers gaining feature-rich designs, this festival season offers a chance to invest in health and peace of mind.

Our Picks Product Rating Price Faber CUV 8000 (UV + UF + Copper)| NOT RO | 7L Storage|7 Stage Filtration Pre & Post Carbon|Upto 200 PPM TDS|Tank Full, Power, Purification Indicator|Suitable for Municipal Water View Details ₹5,990 Check Details BLAIR Thar Water Purifier RO+UV+UF+TDS ZINC+COPPER+ALKALINE Water Purifier for Home and Office PLUS UV LED IN TANK(9 Litre),BLACK-ROSE-GOLD View Details Get Price Havells Aquas Neo Water Purifier, RO + UF Purification, Vital Magnesium Enriched, 7-stages, 7L Storage, Ideal for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water, Significant water savings, BIS Approved, Black View Details ₹7,999 Check Details Aquaguard Ritz Pro RO+UV+Copper Water Purifier I Stainless Steel Tank | 2 year filter life | SMART Purifier | TDS Display | Filter Life & Water In take Tracker | With Mega Sediment filter View Details ₹16,999 Check Details KENT Supreme Plus Alkaline+Copper RO WaterPurifier | RO+UV+UF+Alk +Cu+TDSControl+UV LED Tank|Advanced ROTech for SabseShudh Paani |Auto Flush| 8L|20LPH | Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/MunicipalWater|Black View Details ₹13,499 Check Details View More

During the Amazon Diwali Sale 2025, you’ll find deals across top RO models from trusted brands. From sleek countertop purifiers to high-capacity units with copper or mineral-enrichment features, these offers make upgrading easier—and safer—for your home.

The Havells FAB Alkaline is a versatile water purifier with an 8-stage purification process, equipped with RO and UV filtration, an added revitalizer, and a copper module for enhanced health benefits. Its iProtect system ensures only safe water dispenses, while an advanced consumer interface offers cartridge life and error alerts. Brass touch, germicidal UV-C, and revitalizer technology promote hygiene and hydration, ideal for families using borewell, tank, or municipal water.

The purifier features a 7-litre capacity, can be corner or wall-mounted, and includes a membrane performance enhancer for longevity. Added minerals and pH balancing create antioxidant water through its immuno shield technology, making hydration both healthy and refreshing for all household needs.

Specifications Purification Technology 8-stage RO+UV+Alkaline+Revitalizer Capacity 7 litres Features Cartridge life/purification/error alerts Material Plastic, Brass touch faucet Installation Wall/corner/tabletop mount

The V-Guard Aurina uses DuoGuard filter technology for minimal water wastage and no external prefilter required, making it highly suitable for modern Indian kitchens. The purifier offers a 7-stage process with RO and UF that removes chemicals and microbial contamination, and recovers up to 40% of water for efficient use. Its Mineral Health Charger restores minerals like calcium and magnesium stripped during purification, providing pure and tasty water.

Aurina features a 100% RO process, BIS-certified water recovery, and a 7L tank made of food-grade plastic, with a year of free unconditional service. It ensures performance under varied water sources, reduces service hassles and costs, and suits both high and low water pressure conditions.

Specifications Purification Technology 7-stage RO+UF Capacity 7 litres Features DuoGuard filter, Mineral Health Charger, BIS-certified efficiency Installation Wall-mount Free Service 1-year unconditional, including electrical

Faber Neutron Pro is a high-capacity purifier delivering a 10-litre storage tank ideal for large families or areas with low water supply. It features up to 9 purification stages, including RO, UV, MAT (mineral addition technology), Copper Guard, and a pH enhancer for alkaline mineralized water. The purifier efficiently handles TDS up to 2500 ppm and includes smart energy-saving auto shut-off, ABS food-grade plastic, and a one-year warranty.

Purification not only removes heavy metals and microorganisms but also infuses copper and essential minerals for taste and health. The unit’s 36-watt operation and auto-shutoff ensure safety and economy.

Specifications Purification Technology 9-stage RO + UV + MAT + Copper Guard + pH Enhancer Capacity 10 litres Material ABS food-grade plastic Features Auto shut-off, 36W power, 1-year warranty Installation Wall-mount

The Native M1 from Urban Company promises no service for two years, offering 10-stage purification with RO, UV, Copper, Alkaline, and mineral enrichment for optimum health. Its multi-micron, self-cleaning filters last two years before replacement, reducing lifetime service costs. The 8-litre food-grade tank provides efficient storage for an average family, and a retractable tray enables hands-free filling.

Certified by FDA and ISI, the M1’s non-MTDS design ensures all water is RO-purified and then remineralized, with no RO bypass. The product includes a comprehensive 2-year unconditional warranty for filters and electricals, and comes with a professional installation kit.

Specifications Purification Method 10-stage RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline Capacity 8 litres Service No maintenance for 2 years, 2-year unconditional warranty Features Multi-micron self-cleaning filter, Retractable tray Installation Wall-mount

Urban Company’s M2 RO Purifier brings all the benefits of the M1, with added IoT smart app features for real-time monitoring of water quality, filter life, and consumption. It maintains the 10-stage RO, UV, alkaline, copper, and mineral purification. With IoT connectivity to the Urban Company app, users can track performance and get automated alerts for filter replacement or service. The M2 offers touchpad-controlled dispensing in glass, bottle, or free-flow modes, an 8-litre tank, and a guiding LED for user convenience.

M2 is designed for no-service operation for two years and includes a 2-year unconditional warranty. The advanced monitoring and automation make the M2 ideal for smart homes and tech-savvy users.

Specifications Purification Method 10-stage RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline, IoT-enabled Capacity 8 litres Service No maintenance for 2 years, 2-year unconditional warranty Features Smart real-time monitoring, App alerts, Touch controls Installation Wall-mount

