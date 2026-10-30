Amazon Diwali Sale: 5 tablet deals that make upgrading easier on your wallet

The last few days of the Diwali Sale are here and there are some sizeable tablet discounts worth checking before the offers disappear. If you've been considering a tablet for online classes, streaming, reading or even replacing some laptop tasks, this could be a good time to compare options. The current deals range from ₹17,999 for the Redmi Pad 2 to ₹35,999 for the Xiaomi Pad 8, with Samsung, Lenovo and Motorola models sitting between them. The list also includes a Lenovo bundle with a folio keyboard and Tab Pen, which could save you from buying accessories separately. Here is a closer look at what each tablet brings to the table, where the compromises lie and how much the prices have dropped.

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Amazon Diwali Sale tablet deals: listed price and discount

Tablet Listed price MRP Discount shown Xiaomi Pad 8 ₹ 35,999 ₹ 51,999 31% Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ ₹ 21,999 ₹ 27,999 21% Lenovo Idea Tab with folio keyboard and Tab Pen ₹ 31,998 ₹ 52,000 38% Redmi Pad 2, 11-inch ₹ 17,999 ₹ 27,999 36% Moto Pad 60 Neo 5G ₹ 24,818 ₹ 60,000 59%

At ₹35,999, the Xiaomi Pad 8 is the most expensive tablet in this selection, but it also has the most ambitious hardware on paper. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 platform and pairs it with an 11.2-inch 3.2K display. A 144Hz refresh rate, quad speakers and a 9,200mAh battery make it a tablet worth considering beyond casual browsing.

Specifications - Display 11.2-inch LCD, 3.2K (3200 x 2136) - Refresh rate Up to 144Hz - Processor Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 - RAM and storage 8GB + 128GB - Battery 9,200mAh (typical) - Charging 45W Turbo Charging - Software Xiaomi HyperOS 3, Android 16 - Audio Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos Reason to buy - The high-resolution, high-refresh-rate screen is suited to gaming, reading and watching films. - Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 gives it more processing headroom for demanding apps and multitasking. - The large battery and quad speakers make it a capable entertainment device. Reason to avoid - The listed 128GB variant has no microSD expansion. - This is the Wi-Fi model, so it does not offer mobile data connectivity.

Why we picked it The Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor and 144Hz 3.2K display are the main attractions here. It is the option to consider if you want a more powerful Android tablet for gaming, multitasking, creative work and high-quality entertainment.

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Samsung's Galaxy Tab A11+ takes a more everyday approach, with an 11-inch display, quad speakers and a 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. The Wi-Fi variant listed here uses a TFT panel rather than an AMOLED screen, but it supports a 90Hz refresh rate. Expandable storage and Samsung's software ecosystem add to its appeal for students and regular home users.

Specifications - Display 11-inch TFT, 1920 x 1200 pixels - Refresh rate 90Hz - Processor Octa-core, up to 2.5GHz - RAM and storage 6GB + 128GB - Expandable storage microSD up to 2TB - Battery 7,040mAh - Audio Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos - Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3 - Weight 477g Reason to buy - Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos make it suitable for watching films and online classes without external speakers. - Expandable storage gives users room for downloaded videos, documents and other files. - The 90Hz screen offers smoother scrolling than a standard 60Hz display. Reason to avoid - The TFT display does not offer the contrast levels of an AMOLED panel. - The 1920 x 1200 resolution is lower than the 2.5K screens on the Lenovo and Redmi tablets here. - This particular listing is the Wi-Fi variant, not the 5G version.

Why we picked it Samsung's software ecosystem, expandable storage and quad-speaker setup give this tablet a practical mix of everyday features. It is worth considering if you mainly need a device for online learning, video streaming, reading and general household use.

This Lenovo deal is more interesting as a bundle than as a tablet alone. The Idea Tab pairs an 11-inch 2.5K display with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, while the listed package includes a folio keyboard and Tab Pen. That combination makes it relevant to students who take handwritten notes and users who regularly type documents or work on presentations.

Specifications - Display 11-inch IPS, 2.5K (2560 x 1600) - Refresh rate 90Hz - Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300 - RAM and storage 8GB + 256GB - Battery 7,040mAh (typical) - Charging 20W - Audio Four speakers tuned by Dolby Atmos - Software Android 15 - Accessories Folio keyboard and Lenovo Tab Pen in the listed bundle Reason to buy - The keyboard and pen bundle gives students and note-takers more ways to use the tablet. - The 2.5K, 90Hz screen is useful for reading, browsing and watching content. - Four Dolby Atmos-tuned speakers add to its entertainment appeal. Reason to avoid - The Dimensity 6300 is positioned for everyday use rather than demanding gaming or heavy professional workloads. - The 20W charging support is relatively modest for a tablet with a 7,040mAh battery.

Why we picked it The bundled folio keyboard and Tab Pen are the key differentiators. If you plan to type assignments, annotate PDFs or take handwritten notes, this package could be more convenient than buying a tablet first and adding accessories later.

The Redmi Pad 2 is the most affordable tablet in this selection at ₹17,999. Its 11-inch 2.5K display and 90Hz refresh rate give it a useful screen for streaming, reading and browsing, while the MediaTek Helio G100-Ultra chipset handles everyday tasks. The 4GB RAM and 128GB storage version is aimed more at regular use than demanding multitasking.

Specifications - Display 11-inch IPS, 2.5K (2560 x 1600) - Refresh rate Up to 90Hz - Processor MediaTek Helio G100-Ultra - RAM and storage 4GB + 128GB - Expandable storage Up to 2TB - Battery 9,000mAh (typical) - Charging Supports 18W fast charging - Audio Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos - Software Xiaomi HyperOS 2 Reason to buy - The 2.5K display offers a sharp viewing experience for films, reading and online classes. - Expandable storage is useful if you download videos or keep large files on the tablet. - The large battery is suited to extended video streaming and browsing sessions. Reason to avoid - The 4GB RAM configuration is more limited for heavy multitasking. - The tablet supports 18W charging, which is modest for its battery size.

Why we picked it The Redmi Pad 2 makes sense if your priority is a large, sharp screen without spending over ₹20,000. Its expandable storage and 9,000mAh battery give it a practical advantage for students and families using a tablet mainly for entertainment and everyday tasks.

Motorola's Moto Pad 60 Neo 5G brings mobile connectivity into this comparison, which is useful if you often use a tablet away from home or a Wi-Fi network. The model is listed with an 11-inch 2.5K, 90Hz display, and Motorola's official product page identifies it as the Pad 60 Neo. Check the exact RAM and storage configuration before ordering, as the range has multiple variants.

Specifications - Display 11-inch, 2.5K resolution - Refresh rate 90Hz - Connectivity 5G cellular - Model Moto Pad 60 Neo - RAM and storage 8GB + 128GB - Processor and battery MediaTek Dimensity 6300 + 7040mAh battery Reason to buy - 5G connectivity allows internet access when a Wi-Fi network is unavailable. - The 2.5K, 90Hz display is a useful combination for entertainment and browsing. - It offers an alternative to Wi-Fi-only tablets in this price range. Reason to avoid - The tablet supports 20W charging, which is modest for its battery size.

Why we picked it The 5G connection is the main reason to consider the Moto Pad 60 Neo over the Wi-Fi-only options in this list. It is particularly relevant to people who travel, attend classes outside the home or need internet access without relying on a hotspot.

Top 3 features of tablets in the Amazon Diwali Sale

Tablet Display Processor Standout feature Xiaomi Pad 8 11.2-inch 3.2K, 144Hz Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 9,200mAh battery Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ 11-inch, 90Hz TFT Octa-core Expandable storage up to 2TB Lenovo Idea Tab 11-inch 2.5K, 90Hz Dimensity 6300 Folio keyboard and Tab Pen bundle Redmi Pad 2 11-inch 2.5K, 90Hz Helio G100-Ultra 9,000mAh battery Moto Pad 60 Neo 5G 11-inch 2.5K, 90Hz MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G connectivity

Factors to consider when buying a tablet Display and refresh rate: If you spend hours reading, streaming or browsing, look beyond screen size. Resolution, panel type and refresh rate all affect the experience. A 2.5K screen can be useful for sharper text and images.

Processor and RAM: For video streaming, browsing and online classes, an entry-level or mid-range chipset may be enough. If you switch between several apps, edit content or play demanding games, prioritise a stronger processor and more RAM.

Connectivity: A Wi-Fi-only tablet is usually sufficient if you mostly use it at home. A 5G model makes more sense if you need internet access while travelling or working away from a reliable Wi-Fi network.

Accessories and storage: Check whether a stylus or keyboard is included or sold separately. Also consider expandable storage if you download films, save large documents or keep a lot of study material on the device. Similar stories for you: 6 Instant water heaters I installed that solved my low-ceiling bathroom nightmare

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