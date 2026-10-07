Amazon Diwali Sale is live for Prime members: 5 wireless home theatres to upgrade your home entertainment setup

Your TV may deliver a sharp picture, but its built-in speakers can struggle to reproduce the impact of explosions, background scores and dialogue in a film. A dedicated home theatre system can add deeper bass and a more enveloping soundstage, although the right setup depends on your room, budget and willingness to manage extra speakers. With the Amazon Diwali Sale now live for Prime members, it is worth comparing the features of home theatre systems before placing an order. Here we'll be covering five options from boAt, Sony, Samsung, JBL and LG, ranging from a system with detachable wireless satellite speakers to higher-channel-count Dolby Atmos setups. The key differences include speaker configuration, subwoofer design, connectivity and how much space each system needs.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
boAt Aavante Prime 5.1 5000DA, Dolby Atmos, 500W, 5.1CH w/Wired Subwoofer & Wired Satellites, Multi Compatibility, Bluetooth Sound bar, Home Theatre Soundbar Speaker (Premium Black)View Details
Sony Bravia Theatre System 6(HT-S60) Real 5.1ch 1000W,Dolby Atmos/DTS:X Soundbar Home Theatre with Powerful subwoofer & Wireless Rear Speakers,Voice Zoom3,BCA App, Bluetooth,HDMI eARCView Details
Samsung 580 W True 9.1.4 ch Full Surround Soundbar with Wireless Dolby Atmos | Center-Up-Side-Front Wide-firing Speakers | Alexa | Wi-Fi | HDMI eARC | Optical In | Bluetooth (HW-Q930H/XL, Titan Black)View Details
JBL Bar 800 Pro, 7.1 (5.1.2) Channel Truly Wireless Soundbar with True Dolby Atmos® 3D Surround Sound, 10” Down-Firing Wireless Subwoofer, PureVoice, HDMI eARC, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi & Optical Input (720W)View Details
LG S95TR 810W 9.1.5 Channel Dolby Atmos, True Wireless Triple Up-Firing Speaker with Up-Firing Rear Speaker, Home Theater Soundbar with HDMI, Wi-Fi, USB & Bluetooth Connectivity (Black)View Details
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
The boAt Aavante Prime X is designed for buyers who want a more flexible surround-sound setup without running speaker cables across the room. It combines a claimed 700W output with a 7.1.4-channel configuration, Dolby Atmos and a wireless subwoofer. Its detachable satellite speakers can be positioned around the listening area, making it a feature-packed option for films, streaming and gaming, provided you have room for the full setup.
Detachable satellite speakers offer greater flexibility when arranging the room
Dolby Atmos and a multi-channel layout are designed for more immersive audio
Wireless subwoofer helps reduce cable clutter around the TV area
A multi-speaker setup needs more placement planning than a single soundbar
The detachable satellite speakers need charging
Customers praise the detachable wireless design, deep bass and clear sound, with several describing it as good value. However, feedback is not uniformly positive. Some buyers report the rear satellites disconnecting automatically, while installation challenges and dissatisfaction with after-sales service also feature in the supplied customer summary.
The detachable satellites are the main reason to consider the Aavante Prime X. They give buyers more flexibility over surround placement without permanent speaker wiring, making it worth considering for a home cinema setup that needs adaptable positioning.
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Sony's BRAVIA Theatre System 6 combines a 5.1-channel speaker layout with Dolby Atmos and DTS support. Its stated total power output is 1,000W, with a separate subwoofer and rear speakers to build a more spacious soundstage than most TV speakers can manage. HDMI eARC supports compatible audio formats, while the BRAVIA Connect app offers smartphone-based setup and control. It is a practical option for movie-focused living rooms.
Separate rear speakers create a more convincing surround effect
Dolby Atmos and DTS support broaden compatibility with immersive movie soundtracks
BRAVIA Connect app provides smartphone-based setup and control
A 5.1-channel system requires more space and setup than a standalone soundbar
The subwoofer is wired, which limits placement flexibility
HDMI eARC is the only HDMI connection, so other devices may need to connect directly to the TV
Customers praise the sound quality, powerful bass and clear audio, with some describing the experience as cinematic. Installation and overall value also receive positive feedback, and buyers appreciate the Atmos functionality. Connectivity receives mixed feedback, so experiences with connecting devices are not entirely consistent.
The HT-S60 is worth considering if you want a traditional 5.1-channel arrangement from Sony rather than relying entirely on virtual surround processing. It suits film and television viewers who can accommodate a subwoofer and separate rear speakers.
Samsung's HW-Q930H/XL is a higher-channel-count option for buyers who want surround sound without assembling a system from separate components. The 9.1.4-channel package includes a wireless subwoofer and rear speakers, with up-firing and side-firing drivers designed to expand the sound field. Dolby Atmos support, Q-Symphony and SpaceFit Sound Pro add features for compatible setups. It is particularly relevant to buyers who want a feature-rich home theatre system and already use a Samsung TV.
Rear and up-firing speakers help create a more enveloping soundstage
Wireless subwoofer and rear speakers reduce the need for long audio cables
Q-Symphony can coordinate compatible Samsung TV speakers with the soundbar
The multi-speaker package needs space for the soundbar, subwoofer and rear units
Some of its TV integration features are most useful with compatible Samsung televisions
Customers appreciate the sound quality, controlled bass and build, and some highlight the immersive effect of the up-firing speakers. Connectivity and compatibility also receive positive feedback, including use with Samsung TVs. Reliability feedback is mixed, with the supplied summary noting a report of a subwoofer producing no output.
The HW-Q930H/XL stands out for its 9.1.4-channel configuration and broad set of audio features. It is worth considering for viewers who want dedicated rear and height channels, especially if their television is already part of a Samsung setup.
This JBL system is positioned for buyers who want a stronger cinematic sound without relying on the TV's speakers alone. Its listed design pairs a soundbar with a down-firing subwoofer, while the Amazon customer summary also refers to wireless surround speakers. That combination is useful for films and action-heavy content, though buyers should confirm the exact model, speaker configuration and included accessories on the listing before ordering.
Dedicated subwoofer can add weight to action scenes and movie soundtracks
Soundbar form factor keeps the main speaker arrangement relatively compact
Can suit smaller living rooms where a large multi-component system is impractical
A soundbar-based system may offer less placement flexibility than a fully separate speaker package
Customers describe the system as a solid home theatre option, praising its powerful sound and value. The supplied feedback also highlights the wireless subwoofer and rear surround speakers, with one buyer noting that the setup works well in a small living room.
Consider this JBL system if you want a familiar soundbar-based setup with a separate subwoofer and surround capability. It may suit smaller living rooms, but verify the exact model and included speakers before comparing it with the other systems.
LG's S95TR is a premium home theatre package built around a 9.1.5-channel configuration and 810W output. Its triple up-firing speakers, wireless rear speakers and subwoofer are designed to create a layered sound field for compatible Dolby Atmos and DTS content. It also supports WOW Orchestra with compatible LG TVs and includes AI Room Calibration Pro. The feature set is aimed at buyers building a dedicated home cinema around a large television.
Triple up-firing speakers are designed to add height to compatible soundtracks
Wireless rear speakers help create a more immersive surround setup
AI Room Calibration Pro can adjust sound according to the room
The full speaker package needs space and careful placement
WOW Orchestra integration is limited to compatible LG TVs
Customers are very positive about the sound quality, power and setup experience. However, opinions on compatibility, connectivity and value are mixed. Some say the system works well, while others report problems pairing the subwoofer, and not every buyer feels the price is justified.
The S95TR is aimed at buyers who want a high-channel-count setup with dedicated height channels and room calibration. It is especially worth considering for a larger home cinema arrangement built around a compatible LG TV.
Home theatre system
Channel configuration
Key audio feature
Standout setup feature
|boAt Aavante Prime X
|7.1.4-channel
|Dolby Atmos
|Detachable satellites
|Sony BRAVIA Theatre System 6
|5.1-channel
|Dolby Atmos and DTS
|BRAVIA Connect app
|Samsung HW-Q930H/XL
|9.1.4-channel
|Q-Symphony
|Wireless rear speakers
|JBL home theatre system
|Verify exact model
|Down-firing subwoofer
|Surround-speaker setup to be confirmed
|LG S95TR
|9.1.5-channel
|Dolby Atmos and DTS
|AI Room Calibration Pro
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Sparsh Sharma is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital Streams, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, artificial intelligence and the latest trends shaping the digital world. His work focuses on creating research-driven, accessible digital content that helps readers make informed buying decisions and understand how technology is changing their everyday lives. <br><br> Before joining Hindustan Times, Sparsh spent over two and a half years at Times Network, where he worked across Times Now Tech and covered a wide range of technology stories, from features, news and product reviews to smartphones, gadgets, apps, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and emerging tech trends. During his time there, he closely followed the fast-moving consumer technology landscape and worked on making the latest developments easy to understand for everyday users. <br><br> Over the years, Sparsh has tested and reviewed multiple smartphones, televisions, audio products, wearables and a wide range of consumer gadgets. His approach to technology coverage goes beyond specifications and benchmark numbers. He is particularly interested in how products perform in real-world situations, how useful they actually are and whether they deliver on the promises made by manufacturers. <br><br> He is also fascinated by the growing world of artificial intelligence and loves experimenting with the latest AI tools to find new ways of making technology content more engaging. From creating visuals and charts to building diagrams and experimenting with new formats, he enjoys using AI to add a little more fun and context to his stories while keeping the information accurate and useful. <br><br> A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Sparsh believes good technology journalism should make complicated things feel simple, relatable and useful. <br><br> Beyond the newsroom, Sparsh is a massive cricket fan and has been a Virat Kohli fanboy since his childhood. <br><br> Got an exciting technology story idea, product tip, or something you think deserves attention? Reach out to Sparsh at sparsh.sharma@htdigital.in....Read more
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