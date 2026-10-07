Amazon Diwali Sale is live for Prime members: 5 wireless home theatres to upgrade your home entertainment setup

Your TV may deliver a sharp picture, but its built-in speakers can struggle to reproduce the impact of explosions, background scores and dialogue in a film. A dedicated home theatre system can add deeper bass and a more enveloping soundstage, although the right setup depends on your room, budget and willingness to manage extra speakers. With the Amazon Diwali Sale now live for Prime members, it is worth comparing the features of home theatre systems before placing an order. Here we'll be covering five options from boAt, Sony, Samsung, JBL and LG, ranging from a system with detachable wireless satellite speakers to higher-channel-count Dolby Atmos setups. The key differences include speaker configuration, subwoofer design, connectivity and how much space each system needs.

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The boAt Aavante Prime X is designed for buyers who want a more flexible surround-sound setup without running speaker cables across the room. It combines a claimed 700W output with a 7.1.4-channel configuration, Dolby Atmos and a wireless subwoofer. Its detachable satellite speakers can be positioned around the listening area, making it a feature-packed option for films, streaming and gaming, provided you have room for the full setup.

Specifications Audio output 700W Channel configuration 7.1.4-channel Audio format Dolby Atmos Subwoofer Wireless Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3, HDMI eARC, optical, USB and AUX Reason to buy Detachable satellite speakers offer greater flexibility when arranging the room Dolby Atmos and a multi-channel layout are designed for more immersive audio Wireless subwoofer helps reduce cable clutter around the TV area Reason to avoid A multi-speaker setup needs more placement planning than a single soundbar The detachable satellite speakers need charging

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers praise the detachable wireless design, deep bass and clear sound, with several describing it as good value. However, feedback is not uniformly positive. Some buyers report the rear satellites disconnecting automatically, while installation challenges and dissatisfaction with after-sales service also feature in the supplied customer summary.

Why should you choose this product? The detachable satellites are the main reason to consider the Aavante Prime X. They give buyers more flexibility over surround placement without permanent speaker wiring, making it worth considering for a home cinema setup that needs adaptable positioning.

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Sony's BRAVIA Theatre System 6 combines a 5.1-channel speaker layout with Dolby Atmos and DTS support. Its stated total power output is 1,000W, with a separate subwoofer and rear speakers to build a more spacious soundstage than most TV speakers can manage. HDMI eARC supports compatible audio formats, while the BRAVIA Connect app offers smartphone-based setup and control. It is a practical option for movie-focused living rooms.

Specifications Channel configuration 5.1-channel Total power output 1,000W Audio formats Dolby Atmos and DTS Bluetooth Version 5.3 Connectivity HDMI eARC/ARC, optical and analogue audio input Reason to buy Separate rear speakers create a more convincing surround effect Dolby Atmos and DTS support broaden compatibility with immersive movie soundtracks BRAVIA Connect app provides smartphone-based setup and control Reason to avoid A 5.1-channel system requires more space and setup than a standalone soundbar The subwoofer is wired, which limits placement flexibility HDMI eARC is the only HDMI connection, so other devices may need to connect directly to the TV

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers praise the sound quality, powerful bass and clear audio, with some describing the experience as cinematic. Installation and overall value also receive positive feedback, and buyers appreciate the Atmos functionality. Connectivity receives mixed feedback, so experiences with connecting devices are not entirely consistent.

Why should you choose this product? The HT-S60 is worth considering if you want a traditional 5.1-channel arrangement from Sony rather than relying entirely on virtual surround processing. It suits film and television viewers who can accommodate a subwoofer and separate rear speakers.

Samsung's HW-Q930H/XL is a higher-channel-count option for buyers who want surround sound without assembling a system from separate components. The 9.1.4-channel package includes a wireless subwoofer and rear speakers, with up-firing and side-firing drivers designed to expand the sound field. Dolby Atmos support, Q-Symphony and SpaceFit Sound Pro add features for compatible setups. It is particularly relevant to buyers who want a feature-rich home theatre system and already use a Samsung TV.

Specifications Channel configuration 9.1.4-channel Total power output 580W Audio formats Dolby Atmos and Dolby TrueHD Connectivity HDMI eARC, optical, Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi Features Q-Symphony, SpaceFit Sound Pro and Wireless Dolby Atmos Reason to buy Rear and up-firing speakers help create a more enveloping soundstage Wireless subwoofer and rear speakers reduce the need for long audio cables Q-Symphony can coordinate compatible Samsung TV speakers with the soundbar Reason to avoid The multi-speaker package needs space for the soundbar, subwoofer and rear units Some of its TV integration features are most useful with compatible Samsung televisions

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers appreciate the sound quality, controlled bass and build, and some highlight the immersive effect of the up-firing speakers. Connectivity and compatibility also receive positive feedback, including use with Samsung TVs. Reliability feedback is mixed, with the supplied summary noting a report of a subwoofer producing no output.

Why should you choose this product? The HW-Q930H/XL stands out for its 9.1.4-channel configuration and broad set of audio features. It is worth considering for viewers who want dedicated rear and height channels, especially if their television is already part of a Samsung setup.

This JBL system is positioned for buyers who want a stronger cinematic sound without relying on the TV's speakers alone. Its listed design pairs a soundbar with a down-firing subwoofer, while the Amazon customer summary also refers to wireless surround speakers. That combination is useful for films and action-heavy content, though buyers should confirm the exact model, speaker configuration and included accessories on the listing before ordering.

Specifications Product type Soundbar home theatre system Subwoofer Down-firing design Connectivity Bluetooth Surround speakers Check the exact Amazon listing configuration Audio output and channel count Confirm the listed model before purchase Reason to buy Dedicated subwoofer can add weight to action scenes and movie soundtracks Soundbar form factor keeps the main speaker arrangement relatively compact Can suit smaller living rooms where a large multi-component system is impractical Reason to avoid A soundbar-based system may offer less placement flexibility than a fully separate speaker package

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers describe the system as a solid home theatre option, praising its powerful sound and value. The supplied feedback also highlights the wireless subwoofer and rear surround speakers, with one buyer noting that the setup works well in a small living room.

Why should you choose this product? Consider this JBL system if you want a familiar soundbar-based setup with a separate subwoofer and surround capability. It may suit smaller living rooms, but verify the exact model and included speakers before comparing it with the other systems.

LG's S95TR is a premium home theatre package built around a 9.1.5-channel configuration and 810W output. Its triple up-firing speakers, wireless rear speakers and subwoofer are designed to create a layered sound field for compatible Dolby Atmos and DTS content. It also supports WOW Orchestra with compatible LG TVs and includes AI Room Calibration Pro. The feature set is aimed at buyers building a dedicated home cinema around a large television.

Specifications Channel configuration 9.1.5-channel Total output 810W Audio formats Dolby Atmos and DTS Connectivity HDMI input and output, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi and optical Features WOW Orchestra, AI Sound Pro and AI Room Calibration Pro Reason to buy Triple up-firing speakers are designed to add height to compatible soundtracks Wireless rear speakers help create a more immersive surround setup AI Room Calibration Pro can adjust sound according to the room Reason to avoid The full speaker package needs space and careful placement WOW Orchestra integration is limited to compatible LG TVs

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers are very positive about the sound quality, power and setup experience. However, opinions on compatibility, connectivity and value are mixed. Some say the system works well, while others report problems pairing the subwoofer, and not every buyer feels the price is justified.

Why should you choose this product? The S95TR is aimed at buyers who want a high-channel-count setup with dedicated height channels and room calibration. It is especially worth considering for a larger home cinema arrangement built around a compatible LG TV.

Top 3 features of the best wireless home theatre systems

Home theatre system Channel configuration Key audio feature Standout setup feature boAt Aavante Prime X 7.1.4-channel Dolby Atmos Detachable satellites Sony BRAVIA Theatre System 6 5.1-channel Dolby Atmos and DTS BRAVIA Connect app Samsung HW-Q930H/XL 9.1.4-channel Q-Symphony Wireless rear speakers JBL home theatre system Verify exact model Down-firing subwoofer Surround-speaker setup to be confirmed LG S95TR 9.1.5-channel Dolby Atmos and DTS AI Room Calibration Pro

Factors to consider when buying a wireless home theatre system Channel configuration: A 5.1 system includes front, centre, surround and subwoofer channels, while setups such as 7.1.4 or 9.1.5 add more surround or height channels. More channels can improve immersion, but only when the room and content support them.

Dolby Atmos and DTS:X: Check which formats the system supports and how it creates height effects. The result also depends on the source content and speaker placement.

Wireless does not always mean cable-free: Wireless rear speakers and subwoofers still need power and the main unit generally connects to the TV. Check the placement and power requirements before buying.

TV compatibility and connectivity: HDMI eARC is useful for sending compatible high-quality audio from a TV. Check the number of HDMI inputs, supported formats and any brand-specific features you intend to use. Similar articles for you: Short on space but need a smart TV? These 32-inch models fit bedrooms and compact living rooms

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