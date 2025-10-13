Amazon Diwali Special! Refrigerators up to 55% off across all capacities and brands; bestselling models at low prices

Amazon Diwali Special brings Dhamaka refrigerator deals that stack bank coupon discounts on top of live price cuts. Shop refrigerators up to 55% off across sizes and capacities, with extra savings on credit and EMI offers. This is the week to lock in a new fridge before Diwali, while stocks last today.

Our Picks FAQs

Our Picks Product Rating Price Haier SmartChoice 596L 3Star 2-Door Water Dispenser Side by Side Frost Free Refrigerator|Convertible|Smart Sense AI | Expert Inverter|Digital Display Panel (HRS-682SWDU1, Shiny Silver) View Details ₹64,990 Check Details Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 283 L, 2 Star, 6-in-1 Adjustable Frost Free Inverter Double-Door Refrigerator (RFF334D/WPV100RXBD, Wooden Black) View Details ₹25,490 Check Details IFB Smart Choice 241L 3 Star Tru Convertible 10-in-1 Advanced Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (IFBFF-2913DKSET, Metal Black, 360 Degree Cooling, Extraordinary Space) View Details ₹25,490 Check Details LG 655 L Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side-By-Side Refrigerator (GL-B257HDSY, Dazzle Steel, Express Freeze | Multi Air-Flow) View Details ₹72,990 Check Details View Details Get Price View More

Find single door, double door, bottom freezer, French door, side by side, and convertible models from LG, Samsung, Godrej, Haier, Bosch, Panasonic, IFB, Voltas Beko, and more. Look for inverter compressors, frost free cooling, 5 star ratings, dual cooling, deodorisers, Wi-Fi controls, and newly launched picks.

Dhamaka deals on bestselling refrigerators in the Amazon Diwali Special Sale:

Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions...

Side by side refrigerators in Amazon Diwali Special sale with up to 47% off Big capacity, simple choice. Amazon Diwali Special puts side by side refrigerators up to 47% off, plus exchange discounts up to ₹15,000. Fit groceries for the week, keep drinks at eye level, stop cramming shelves.

Look for twin cooling, convertible modes, quick freeze, door alarms, and handy water dispensers. Pick LG, Samsung, Haier, Bosch, Voltas or Hisense. Compare capacity, noise, energy label, then claim the offer before festive stock thins.

Dhamaka deals on side by side refrigerators:

Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions...

Newly launched refrigerators 2025: Up to 43% off | Amazon Diwali Sale 2025 Fresh from 2025 lineups, these newly launched refrigerators add smarter cooling, quieter compressors, and cleaner interiors at sharp prices. Amazon Diwali Special sale features them with up to 43% off, stacking card offers and exchange savings.

Pick single, double, bottom freezer, French door, or side-by-side from LG, Samsung, Haier, Bosch, IFB, and Godrej. Seek inverter compressors, convertible modes, dual cooling, deodorisers, metal cooling back, and Wi-Fi controls before picks vanish.

New launched refrigerators on sale:

Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions...

Double door refrigerators in Amazon Diwali Special sale; up to 46% off Skip cramped shelves. Double door fridges give you a full width freezer on top and a roomy fridge below, built for weekly stocking and family snacking. Amazon Diwali Special brings up to 46% off on leading 235L to 360L models.

Look for auto defrost, convertible freezer to fridge, toughened glass shelves, antibacterial gasket, stabiliser free operation, inverter compressors. Compare LG, Samsung, Voltas, Haier, Godrej before stock runs out today.

Dhamaka deals on double door refrigerators:

Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions...

Energy efficient refrigerators in Amazon Diwali Special sale; up to 41% off Lower your power bill without losing space. In the Amazon Diwali Special, energy efficient refrigerators get up to 41% off. If you’ve waited to go greener, this is the week to upgrade before cooking begins at home.

Prioritise 5 star BEE labels, inverter compressors, Eco or Vacation mode, door gaskets, and R600a refrigerant. Check noise, capacity and shelf layout, then compare LG, Samsung, Bosch, Haier, Godrej. Order today before Diwali.

Dhamaka deals on energy efficient refrigerators:

Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions...

Single Door Refrigerators from ₹ 14,490 | Amazon Diwali Special up to 48% Off Amazon Diwali Special brings single door refrigerators starting at ₹14,490, designed for those who want everyday convenience without pushing the budget. Compact yet functional, these fridges work well for smaller spaces, extra rooms, or first time buyers.

Explore fresh launches and updated classics with quick cooling, stabiliser free use, power saving ratings, and efficient layouts. Grab them before festive demand peaks.

Dhamaka deals on single door refrigerators:

Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions...

Bottom mounted refrigerators in Amazon Diwali Special up to 43% off Skip the bend and lift fresh food to eye level. In the Amazon Diwali Special sale, bottom mounted refrigerators are up to 43% off across sizes and brands, ready for family kitchens. Delivery and installation are fast too.

Look for big crispers, full width shelves, fast cool zones, convertible freezer modes, and inverter compressors. Compare LG, Samsung, Haier, Bosch, or IFB and check the star rating before you buy.

Dhamaka deals on bottom mounted refrigerators:

Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions...

Similar stories for you: Best 3 star side by side refrigerators starting at ₹51990, up to 47% off in Amazon Diwali Sale 2025 on all big brands