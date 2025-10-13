Amazon Diwali Special! Refrigerators up to 55% off across all capacities and brands; bestselling models at low prices

Upgrade your home with festive refrigerator deals in the Amazon Diwali Sale with up to 55% off, a 10% HDFC Bank instant discount on credit cards, and easy EMIs up to 24,000. Buy from top brands like LG, Samsung, Voltas, IFB, Godrej, and more across all capacities before Diwali week starts.

Kanika Budhiraja
Published13 Oct 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Dhamaka refrigerator deals on Amazon across all brands during Amazon Diwali Sale 2025.
Amazon Diwali Special brings Dhamaka refrigerator deals that stack bank coupon discounts on top of live price cuts. Shop refrigerators up to 55% off across sizes and capacities, with extra savings on credit and EMI offers. This is the week to lock in a new fridge before Diwali, while stocks last today.

Find single door, double door, bottom freezer, French door, side by side, and convertible models from LG, Samsung, Godrej, Haier, Bosch, Panasonic, IFB, Voltas Beko, and more. Look for inverter compressors, frost free cooling, 5 star ratings, dual cooling, deodorisers, Wi-Fi controls, and newly launched picks.

Dhamaka deals on bestselling refrigerators in the Amazon Diwali Special Sale:

Side by side refrigerators in Amazon Diwali Special sale with up to 47% off

Big capacity, simple choice. Amazon Diwali Special puts side by side refrigerators up to 47% off, plus exchange discounts up to 15,000. Fit groceries for the week, keep drinks at eye level, stop cramming shelves.

Look for twin cooling, convertible modes, quick freeze, door alarms, and handy water dispensers. Pick LG, Samsung, Haier, Bosch, Voltas or Hisense. Compare capacity, noise, energy label, then claim the offer before festive stock thins.

Dhamaka deals on side by side refrigerators:

Newly launched refrigerators 2025: Up to 43% off | Amazon Diwali Sale 2025

Fresh from 2025 lineups, these newly launched refrigerators add smarter cooling, quieter compressors, and cleaner interiors at sharp prices. Amazon Diwali Special sale features them with up to 43% off, stacking card offers and exchange savings.

Pick single, double, bottom freezer, French door, or side-by-side from LG, Samsung, Haier, Bosch, IFB, and Godrej. Seek inverter compressors, convertible modes, dual cooling, deodorisers, metal cooling back, and Wi-Fi controls before picks vanish.

New launched refrigerators on sale:

Double door refrigerators in Amazon Diwali Special sale; up to 46% off

Skip cramped shelves. Double door fridges give you a full width freezer on top and a roomy fridge below, built for weekly stocking and family snacking. Amazon Diwali Special brings up to 46% off on leading 235L to 360L models.

Look for auto defrost, convertible freezer to fridge, toughened glass shelves, antibacterial gasket, stabiliser free operation, inverter compressors. Compare LG, Samsung, Voltas, Haier, Godrej before stock runs out today.

Dhamaka deals on double door refrigerators:

Energy efficient refrigerators in Amazon Diwali Special sale; up to 41% off

Lower your power bill without losing space. In the Amazon Diwali Special, energy efficient refrigerators get up to 41% off. If you’ve waited to go greener, this is the week to upgrade before cooking begins at home.

Prioritise 5 star BEE labels, inverter compressors, Eco or Vacation mode, door gaskets, and R600a refrigerant. Check noise, capacity and shelf layout, then compare LG, Samsung, Bosch, Haier, Godrej. Order today before Diwali.

Dhamaka deals on energy efficient refrigerators:

Single Door Refrigerators from 14,490 | Amazon Diwali Special up to 48% Off

Amazon Diwali Special brings single door refrigerators starting at 14,490, designed for those who want everyday convenience without pushing the budget. Compact yet functional, these fridges work well for smaller spaces, extra rooms, or first time buyers.

Explore fresh launches and updated classics with quick cooling, stabiliser free use, power saving ratings, and efficient layouts. Grab them before festive demand peaks.

Dhamaka deals on single door refrigerators:

Bottom mounted refrigerators in Amazon Diwali Special up to 43% off

Skip the bend and lift fresh food to eye level. In the Amazon Diwali Special sale, bottom mounted refrigerators are up to 43% off across sizes and brands, ready for family kitchens. Delivery and installation are fast too.

Look for big crispers, full width shelves, fast cool zones, convertible freezer modes, and inverter compressors. Compare LG, Samsung, Haier, Bosch, or IFB and check the star rating before you buy.

Dhamaka deals on bottom mounted refrigerators:

FAQs
400L+ side-by-side or French door.
Single saves space; double adds frost free and more storage.
Side-by-side gives split access; the French door offers wide shelves and big crispers.
Frost-free auto-defrosts; direct cool uses less power but needs manual defrost.
You can switch sections between fridge and freezer.
They help control odour and keep the seal clean.

