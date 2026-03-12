Amazon Electronics Premier League ends today! Get up to 55% off on smart refrigerators from Haier, LG, Samsung, more

Refrigerators, unlike other home appliances such as ACs, geysers and room heaters, are used all year long. In the summer, they give us ice cubes and cold water, and keep food from getting spoiled, and in winters they keep the food fresh. Smart refrigerators go a step ahead. They give us an inventory of the food inside and the supplies that we are running low on without opening the door. They also tell us all the dishes that can be made using the available food items and act as a hub for family communications. Needless to say that smart refrigerators make life, or at least kitchen management, a tad bit simpler. So, if you are planning to give your kitchen an upgrade now would be a good time to do so.

Amazon is offering discounts of up to 55 percent on the purchase of smart refrigerators as a part of its Electronics Premier League sale. The company is also offering additional banking discounts to the interested buyers. However, this sale ends tonight. So buyers need to hurry up to grab the best deals. Here are our top picks for you:

Top deals on smart refrigerators on Amazon

This double door smart refrigerator by Haier comes with a capacity of 596L and it is ideal for large homes or homes with large families. This refrigerator comes with a Smart Sense AI feature that lets users control it remotely using an app. It comes with an external water dispenser which reduces the need for opening its doors frequently during summers. It is available with a discount of ₹47 percent during Amazon’s Electronics Premier League sale.

Specifications Capacity 596L Energy rating 3-star Special features Smart Sense AI, external water dispenser, Wi-Fi support Yes AI support Yes

2. IFB Smart Choice 331L, 3 Star, Tru Convertible 12-in-1, Advanced Inverter Compressor, Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator, WiFi Enabled, 4-Year Machine Warranty (IFBFF-3833DKSETU, Metal Black)

This double door refrigerator comes with a three-star energy rating and it is ideal for a family of four to six members. It features Wi-Fi support, which lets users control it remotely. It also has 12 dedicated food modes such as Ice Cream, Beverage, Marinade+ and Mild Freeze for various cooling needs. It is available at a discount of 35 percent on Amazon. Buyers can get additional discounts on using their credit cards.

Specifications Capacity 331L Energy rating 3-star Special features Up to 10 hours of cooling retention, 12 refrigerator modes Wi-Fi support Yes AI support Yes

This refrigerator is ideal for families with five or more members and it offers a storage capacity of 380L. It comes with Smart Inverter Compressor Technology, which helps save energy and reduces noise. Additionally, it comes with an express freeze function that reduces the time to make ice. It is getting a discount of 22 percent during the Electronics Premier League sale.

Specifications Capacity 380L Energy rating 3-star Special features Express freeze Wi-Fi support No

This triple door smart refrigerator by Bosch comes with a special Max Flex section in the middle that can be converted from fridge to freezer in just 80 minutes. It has eight dedicated modes for various cooling needs. It also has a vario inverter compressor that can cut energy consumption by up to 40 percent based on cooling requirements. This refrigerator is available at a discount of 42 percent during Amazon’s ongoing sale.

Specifications Capacity 302L Energy rating 3-star Special features Vario inverter compressor, super freezing function Wi-Fi support No AI support Yes

This smart refrigerator is a part of Samsung Bespoke AI series, which means buyers get access to the company’s SmartThings ecosystem. What this system does is that it studies refrigerator usage patterns and it recommends a plan to reduce the energy consumption by up to 10 percent based on preset goals. Users can also control it remotely using a dedicated app. It also comes with five modes for various cooling requirements. This smart refrigerator is available with a discount of 31 percent during Amazon’s sale.

Specifications Capacity 653L Energy rating 3-star Special features Samsung SmartThings ecosystem support Wi-Fi support Yes AI support Yes

This refrigerator is ideal for a family of three to four people and it comes with Samsung’s SmartThings ecosystem, which lets users control this appliance remotely. This ecosystem also brings AI-enabled energy saving mode to the refrigerator. Additionally, this smart refrigerator supports five cooling modes for seasonal cooling requirements.

Specifications Capacity 330L Energy rating 2-star Special features Samsung SmartThings support, power freezer mode Wi-Fi support Yes AI support Yes

This refrigerator is suitable for families with five or more members. It is available with a discount of 41 percent on Amazon. Buyers can get an additional discount of up to ₹5,000 on HDFC Bank credit card purchases. On the feature front, this smart refrigerator comes with food load tracking and usage monitoring features. Additionally, it gets smart convertible zones that can be customised based on a family’s needs.

Specifications Capacity 600L Energy rating 3-star Special features Smart convertible zones, AI-powered usage monitoring Wi-Fi support No AI support Yes

This refrigerator is ideal for large families and it is available with a 43 percent discount on Amazon. Buyers can get additional discounts on using their credit cards. On the feature front, it comes with expert inverter technology that provides higher energy efficiency and less noise. Additionally, it comes with an external water dispenser.

Specifications Capacity 596L Energy rating 3-star Special features Expert inverter technology, external water dispenser Wi-Fi support No AI support Yes

Top features of best smart refrigerators available at Amazon Electronics Premier League

NAME CAPACITY ENERGY RATING SPECIAL FEATURES Haier SmartChoice 596L 3Star 2-Door Water Dispenser Side by Side Frost Free Refrigerator 596L 3-Star Smart Sense AI, external water dispenser IFB Smart Choice 331L, 3 Star, Tru Convertible 12-in-1, Advanced Inverter Compressor, Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator 331L 3-Star Up to 10 hours of cooling retention, 12 refrigerator modes LG Smart Choice, 380 L, 3 Star, Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator 380L 3-Star Express freeze Bosch MaxFlex Convert 302L 3 Star Inverter Frost Free Triple Door Refrigerator 302L 3-Star Vario inverter compressor, super freezing function Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator 653L 3-Star Samsung SmartThings ecosystem support Samsung 330 L, 2 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, WiFi Enabled Bespoke AI Refrigerator 330L 2-Star Samsung SmartThings support, power freezer mode Godrej 600L 3Star Frost Free Inverter Side By Side Refrigerator 600L 3-Star Smart convertible zones, AI-powered usage monitoring Haier 596L 3Star 2 Door Side by Side Frost Free Refrigerator 596L 3-Star Expert inverter technology, external water dispenser

