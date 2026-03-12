Amazon Electronics Premier League: Top 10 chimney deals to upgrade your kitchen this summer

Kitchens are the heart of our homes. Whether it’s the morning tea or a get-together with family and friends, kitchens are the places where most conversations happen. Despite the time that we spend there, kitchens, especially Indian kitchens, are often full of strong aromas from tadkas, smoke and oil fumes. This makes having a chimney a necessity.

Modern chimneys available in the market right now are compact in size and quieter in terms of making noise. They also offer variable suction speeds for various kitchen sizes. So, if you are planning to upgrade your kitchen, Amazon is hosting the Electronics Premier League on its platform in India wherein it is offering a discount of up to 80 percent on the purchase of chimneys. This sale runs until March 12th. So, here are our top picks for you before the sale ends:

Top 10 chimney deals on Amazon for you

This chimney is available at a discount of around 48 percent at the Electronics Premier League. It comes with a curved glass wall mounted design and has a noise level of 48db. It has a BLDC motor in its core which provides a suction capacity of 1500 m3 per hour. On the control front, it comes with a touch panel with motion sensors, which makes usage easier while cooking. Besides the 60cm variant, this chimney is also available in a 90cm size variant.

Specifications Size 60cm Suction 1500 m3 per hour Control Touch control with motion sensors Noise level 48db

2. Faber 60cm 1500 m³/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney|Autoclean Alarm|Mood Light|12Yr Warranty on Motor 2Yr Comprehensive by Faber|Baffle Filter|Touch & Gesture|HOOD PRIMUS PLUS ENERGY IN HCSC BK 60,Black

This chimney features a curved shaped design and it has a BLDC motor in its core which offers a suction level of 1500 m3 per hour. It can be controlled using touch-based buttons and gestures. It has a noise level of 59db and it is suitable for both ductless and ducted installation. This chimney is available at a discount of 53 percent on Amazon. Buyers can get additional discounts on the purchases made using HDFC Bank credit cards.

Specifications Size 60cm Suction 1500 m3 per hour Control Touch control, gesture control with motion sensors Noise level 59db

This Elica chimney comes with a T-shaped wall mounted design and it is suitable for a stove of three to four burners. It offers a suction power of 1600 m3 per hour and has a noise level of just 58db. It offers a both ducted and ductless installation and it comes with an auto cleaning function with a dedicated oil collection tray. It is available with a 50 percent discount and interested buyers can get additional discounts using HDFC Bank credit cards.

Specifications Size 90cm Suction 1600 m3 per hour Control Touch control with motion sensors Noise level 58db

One of the best qualities of this chimney is that it has a low noise level of just 43db. At its heart is a BLDC motor that has been designed to offer a low noise performance. It comes with an Intelligent Auto Clean function wherein the chimney automatically cleans itself after every 30 hours of usage. Additionally, it comes with a built-in heat sensor which turns on the device when the temperature in the utensil rises. This chimney is available with a 65 percent discount during the Electronics Premier League.

Specifications Size 60cm Suction 1700 m3 per hour Control Touch control with motion sensors Noise level 43db

This chimney by Faber is getting a discount of 20 percent during the ongoing sale on Amazon. However, interested buyers can get an additional discount on using HDFC bank credit card. Coming to the features, it offers a suction power of 1500 m3 per hour and it is ideal for a stove of two to four burners. It has a curved shaped design and it offers nine degrees of suction control for various cooking needs.

Specifications Size 60cm Suction 1500 m3 per hour Control Touch control, gesture control and motion sensors Noise level 48db

This chimney comes with a curved glass design and it’s suitable for a kitchen of up to 200 sq ft in size. One of the features that makes it different from other chimneys is its Intelliclean Function that automatically cleans the chimney after every 15 hours of usage when the appliance is in standby mode. Another highlight of this chimney is its Aeration Function that keeps the chimney running at extremely low speed to keep the kitchen fresh. This chimney is getting a discount of 53 percent at Amazon’s ongoing sale.

Specifications Size 60cm Suction 1500 m3 per hour Control Touch control and motion sensors Noise level 48db

This chimney is ideal for bigger cooking spaces and it offers a suction power of 1800 m3 per hour. At its heart is a BLDC motor that not only provides higher suction power but also controls the noise levels. An interesting feature of this chimney is its Smart On feature, which anticipates users’ cooking needs and automatically turns on the appliance when the cooking temperature crosses a specified threshold. Apart from this, it automatically cleans itself after 30 hours of usage. Interested buyers can get it at a discount of 63 percent during Amazon’s sale.

Specifications Size 75cm Suction 1800 m3 per hour Control Touch control and gesture control Noise level 45db

This device comes with a curved glass design and it is ideal for burners with three to five stoves. It comes with touch-based and gestures-based controls, which can be used for turning this chimney on and off and controlling the suction speed. Coming to special features, this chimney comes with an auto-clean alarm to remind users to clean the device after specific time usage. In addition to these features, this chimney comes with Baffle filters, which the company says have been designed especially for oily Indian cooking.

Specifications Size 75cm Suction 1500 m3 per hour Control Touch control, gesture control and motion sensors Noise level 45db

This chimney comes with a suction power of 1600 m3 per hour and it is ideal for kitchens with three to five burners. It comes with a touch screen display with nine degrees of suction speeds for various cooking needs. It has a separate oil collector tray and it requires ducted installation. It is available with a discount of 46 percent during the Electronics Premier League.

Specifications Size 90cm Suction 1600 m3 per hour Control Touch control with motion sensors Noise level 58db

This chimney is ideal for kitchens around 200 sq ft in size or stoves with two to four burners. It comes with a filter-less design and it can be controlled using touch-based and motion-based controls. This chimney has a Stir Fry function that boosts the chimney to maximum speed for one minute before returning to the selected speed. Additionally, it supports Aeration Technology, which the company says keeps the chimney running at extremely low levels for boosting air circulation. It also comes with a Heat Sensor Technology, which automatically turns on the chimney when the gas stove is ignited for enhanced safety. This chimney is available at a discount of 49 percent during the Electronics Premier League.

Specifications Size 75cm Suction 1600 m3 per hour Control Touch control with motion sensors Noise level 58db

Top 3 features of best chimneys at Amazon Electronics Premier League

NAME SIZE SUCTION SPECIAL FEATURE Elica 60cm 1500 m3/hr BLDC Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney 60cm 1500 m3 per hour Touch-based controls with motion sensors Faber 60cm 1500 m³/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney 60cm 1500 m3 per hour Touch and gesture-based controls Elica 90cm 1600 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney 90cm 1600 m3 per hour Auto-cleaning function and touch-based controls Crompton QuietPro Plus BLDC 1700m3/hr 60cm Slant Chimney 60cm 1700 m3 per hour Built-in heat sensors and 30-day auto cleaning function Faber Agile 60cm 1500m³/hr BLDC Autoclean Curved Shape Chimney 60cm 1500 m3 per hour 9-degrees of suction control Glen 60 cm 1500 m³/hr BLDC Filterless Thermal Autoclean Kitchen Chimney 60cm 1500 m3 per hour 15-day auto cleaning function Crompton QuietPro Plus BLDC 1800m3/hr 75cm Slant Chimney 75cm 1800 m3 per hour 30-day auto cleaning function and Smart On feature Faber 75 cm 1500 m³/hr Autoclean Curved Shape Kitchen Chimney 75cm 1500 m3 per hour Low noise level and Baffle filters for oily cooking Elica 90cm 1600 m3/hr BLDC Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney 90cm 1600 m3 per hour 9-degrees of suction control Glen 75 cm 1600 m³/hr BLDC Filterless Thermal Autoclean Kitchen Chimney 75cm 1600 m3 per hour Stir Fry function and Aeration Technology

