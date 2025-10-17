Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Plus is a simple rename to clarify the lineup; hardware stays the same

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Plus is a rename, not a new box Amazon has a new listing for the Fire TV Stick 4K Plus. At first look it seems new. Look closer and it’s the same 4K stick with a new name. Amazon hinted this was coming after the $39.99 Fire TV Stick 4K Select, and the goal is simple. Make the 4K lineup easier to understand.

Price and what actually changed The Fire TV Stick 4K Plus lists at $49.99. The cheaper 4K Select sits at $39.99. The 4K Max holds the top spot at $59.99. In some regions you may still see the older “Fire TV Stick 4K” label alongside the new “4K Plus,” and the Plus listing has not appeared in the UK yet. Apart from the name, the Plus is the same device as the former 4K model. If you already own a Fire TV Stick 4K there is nothing to upgrade here.

How the three 4K sticks stack up in 2025 Fire TV Stick 4K Max from 2023 is the flagship. It brings more storage at 16 GB, a faster processor, and Wi-Fi 6E support. It also ships with the Alexa Voice Remote Enhanced and supports Fire TV Ambient Experience for photos and video art when the TV is idle.

Fire TV Stick 4K Plus is the mid tier rebrand of the 2023 4K model. It supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and Wi-Fi 6. Think of it as the safe middle choice if you want premium formats without paying for every extra the Max offers.

Fire TV Stick 4K Select is the new budget model for 2025. It runs Amazon’s new Vega OS and does not support Dolby Vision or Dolby Atmos. It also carries half the RAM of the Plus and the Max, so it will feel slower moving through menus and opening apps. You’ll save a few dollars, but you’ll feel the trade offs.

The differences are small on paper but they add up. Formats like Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos live on the Plus and the Max. Wireless capability steps up as you move up the range, from Wi-Fi 5 on the Select to Wi-Fi 6 on the Plus and Wi-Fi 6E on the Max. Storage and processor gains on the Max make navigation snappier and give apps more headroom.

What should you buy right now? Skip the Fire TV Stick 4K Select unless the lowest price is the only goal. It cuts features and RAM, and you will feel it in everyday navigation. The Fire TV Stick 4K Plus is a solid middle choice if your budget is around fifty dollars and you want Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos without paying top tier. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max remains the best pick when prices are close because it adds a faster processor, more storage, Wi-Fi 6E, the better remote, and Ambient Experience. Sale pricing often brings the Max near the Plus, so check the day’s deal before you decide.

The rename helps a little but the lineup is still crowded. Three 4K sticks within ten dollars ask shoppers to parse small spec gaps and format support. A simpler range with one budget 4K stick and one premium 4K stick would be easier to recommend. Bottom line: buy the Max if the price is right, drop to the Plus if you need to save.