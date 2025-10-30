Subscribe

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select debuts in India with HDR10+, Alexa, and Vega OS at ₹5,499

Amazon launched the Fire TV Stick 4K Select in India, its most affordable 4K option. It streams 4K HDR10+, runs the new Vega OS with a 1.7GHz quad core for faster apps, supports Alexa voice control, adds Ambient Experience art mode, and plugs into an HDCP 2.2 HDMI port.

Kanika Budhiraja
Published30 Oct 2025, 03:21 PM IST
Amazon introduces Fire TV Stick 4K Select in India, launched Wednesday, Oct 29, 2025. (Amazon)
Amazon has added a new entry to its streaming lineup in India with the Fire TV Stick 4K Select, priced at 5,499. It sits below the Fire TV Stick 4K Plus and the Fire TV Cube, aimed at households that want 4K without replacing a working television. Plug the dongle into an HDMI port that supports HDCP 2.2 and you get 4K Ultra HD output with HDR10+, the familiar Fire TV app library and Alexa on the remote for voice search, playback and volume.

Most homes don’t need a new TV; they need faster software. The Fire TV Stick 4K Select answers that with Amazon’s new Vega OS and a 1.7 GHz quad core processor, the quickest on any Fire TV Stick in India. In day-to-day use that means faster app launches, smoother scrolling, and fewer stutters as you move between Prime Video, Netflix, YouTube, Disney+ Hotstar and Zee5.

The Fire TV Ambient Experience also makes its India debut on this model. When the TV is idle, the screen can switch to a rotating gallery with more than two thousand artworks and photographs, along with simple widgets for time and basic information. It is a small touch on paper that tends to make the room feel better when nothing is playing.

Setup remains quick. Plug into HDMI, connect to Wi Fi, sign in and start watching. The Alexa Voice Remote handles the essentials, and if you already use an Echo speaker you can add hands free voice control, though the remote covers daily use comfortably.

Availability is broad, which matters in a festive month. The Fire TV Stick 4K Select is on Amazon.in and quick commerce apps such as Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart and Zepto. It is also on shelves at major chains including Croma, Reliance Digital and Vijay Sales, with some listings noting Flipkart as well. The wide spread should make it easy to pick one up alongside routine festive shopping.

Alexa Voice Remote controls compatible smart home devices. (Amazon)
Within Amazon’s 4K range there are now three clear choices. The Fire TV Stick 4K Select is the mainstream pick at the lowest price for reliable 4K HDR10+. The Fire TV Stick 4K Plus sits above it for buyers who want more headroom. The Fire TV Cube remains the flagship with stronger hardware and far field mics. For most homes that just want crisp 4K streaming and a smoother interface, the Select will be enough.

The broader takeaway is platform direction. By bringing Vega OS to a high volume model, Amazon is promising a faster, lighter interface today and a better base for updates. If your television still has a good panel but the software has slowed down, this stick is an easy fix. If you plan to upgrade to a new 4K TV later, the 4K Select is inexpensive enough to move with you.

