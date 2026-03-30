Amazon Gaming Fest ends soon: Grab gaming mouse, keyboards, headphones at 70% off, games and gamepads at 60% off

If you have been waiting to upgrade your gaming setup or if you have been looking to set up your gaming setup without overspending, now would be the right time to do so. Amazon is hosting the Amazon Gaming Fest in India right now and this sale brings massive discounts on gaming accessories. Buyers can save up to 70% on high-performing mouse, mechanical keyboards and immersive headphones. The list doesn’t end there. Interested buyers, who want to add new video games to their setups can avail discounts of up to 60% on popular video games such as FC26, Marvel’s Spider Man and GT7 and gamepads.

Our Picks FAQs

Our Picks Product Rating Price Acer 4 in 1 Wired Gaming Combo, 7 Color LED Backlit Keyboard, RGB Mouse (800/1600/2400/3200 DPI), Premium Gaming Headset (50mm Driver, 120dB) with Mixed Light Effect, Fabric Weave Mousepad (Black) View Details ₹1,999 CHECK DETAILS pTron Studio Sports Wireless BT Gaming Over-Ear Headphones, 30MS Low-Latency for Thrilling Gaming Experience, RGB Lights, Boom HD Mic w/AI ENC, 60Hr Playtime, Punchy Sound, Type-C Fast Charging(Black) View Details ₹1,499 CHECK DETAILS ZEBRONICS MAX LINK + Wireless Gamepad, Dual motors Haptic feedback, Built-in rechargeable battery, RGB light, Plug & play, Supports (Windows | Android | PS3 | PS4 | XBOX 360) View Details ₹2,299 CHECK DETAILS Ant Esports GW190 Racing Steering Wheel with Pedals & Shifter, 270° Rotation, Universal USB, Compatible with PC, PS4, PS3, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch & Android TV (Black/Silver) View Details ₹5,999 CHECK DETAILS PS4 Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS4) View Details ₹1,619 CHECK DETAILS View More

Research-Backed Choices Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

There's an opportunity to save more. Amazon is also offering an exchange bonus of up to ₹10,000, which can be particularly helpful for those who are looking to upgrade their gaming setups. And those who are planning to set up their gaming setup can pay for their purchases by availing a 12-month no-cost EMI option, which makes payments easier and lets users purchase multiple accessories at once without the worries of making the entire payment upfront.

So, whether you are a casual player or you are planning to get serious about gaming, these deals could help you gain an edge in your gaming journey. That said, this sale is on its last leg and these offers could end soon. So hurry up and shop now.

Top 5 deals of the Gaming Fest are live on Amazon

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Best deals on gaming headphones, get up to 70% off Headphones are an important part of any gaming setup. These gadgets not only provide an immersive experience to the gamers but they also enable spatial awareness that gives them an edge when playing against multiple players. Besides this, gaming headphones facilitate communication in a team while gaming, enabling them to coordinate their attacks and huddle new strategies, especially during long gaming sessions or while playing professionally. These devices come with features such as noise cancellation, private listening and multi-platform compatibility that gives players more flexibility.

So, if a gaming headphone is there in your shopping list, Amazon is offering a discount of up to 70 percent on the purchase of these accessories from popular brands such as pTron, Boat, Razer, JBL, and Zebronics. Buyers can save more on credit card and credit card EMI purchases.

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Best deals on gaming mouse and keyboards, get up to 70% off Gaming mouse and keyboards are essential accessories for playing games. They offer speed and precision and they let users make complex maneuvers easily and swiftly. Gaming mice, specifically, are designed to reduce wrist fatigue during long gaming sessions. They enable gamers to make fast and accurate movements and are crucial for gaining competitive edge during gaming. Similarly, gaming keyboards provide a faster response time with faster key actuation. They also provide comfort during long gaming sessions.

So, if you are looking to buy a gaming mouse and keyboard for your home gaming setup, Amazon is offering a discount of up to 70% on products from popular brands like Acer, Zebronics, Ant Esports, Razer and more. Buyers can save more on credit cards and credit card EMI transactions.

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Best deals on gamepads, get up to 60% off Gamepads are the 0G gaming accessory that a lot of people have grown up using. They are ideal for long gaming sessions as they provide a more relaxed and a comfortable posture. They often provide haptic feedback to the players, which makes up for a more immersive gaming experience. Unlike gaming mice and gaming keyboards, they prioritise character movement and can be game-changer in case of FFS (first person shooter) games. They also make complex moves such as 360-degree movements easier. If a gamepad is what you are looking to add to your gaming setup, we have some good news for you. Interested gamers can save up to 60% on these devices during Amazon’s ongoing sale.

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Best deals on racing wheels and gears, get up to 50% off This one is for serious gamers only or the ones who love games with racing and driving only. Racing wheels and gears simulate a racing setup and they are designed to give gamers a more realistic and immersive gaming experience. They offer a wide rotation angle and use advanced technologies, such as motor-driven technology to replicate the effect of driving a vehicle on road and the car dynamics. So, if you are interested in racing-based games, Amazon is offering a discount of up to 50% on the purchase of racing wheels and gears. Buyers can save more on credit card and credit card EMI transactions. Buyers can also avail no-cost EMI benefits on the purchase of these accessories.

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Best deals on games, get up to 60% off This is where the real magic happens. Video games serve as the core purpose of the entire gaming setup. They take you through stories and let you be the center of attention while giving you a purpose to fight. They let you make friends and experience a different world while reducing stress and worries of everyday life. As a part of its Gaming Fest, Amazon is giving a discount of up to 60 percent on the purchase of popular titles such as The Last of Us Part 1, Marvel’s Spider Man and Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Buyers can save more on credit cards and credit card EMI transactions.

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