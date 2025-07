Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025 starts in 2 days: Up to 63% off on laptops

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 is just two days away, starting on 31st July, and it’s bringing incredible laptop discounts. You can expect up to 63% off across top brands like HP, Lenovo, ASUS, Dell, and Acer. No matter if you are buying one for work, school or entertainment, this sale is a golden opportunity.

From budget laptops to gaming beasts, the deals span every category. Extra perks such as credit card offers, exchange bonuses, and no-cost EMI options make it even more rewarding. With just two days to go, this is the perfect time to shortlist your picks before prices drop.

Lenovo laptops are now up to 47% off in the Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 Lenovo laptops are seeing solid discounts of up to 47% during the Amazon Sale 2025. Whether you need a student-friendly notebook or a powerful machine for work, Lenovo's lineup has you covered.

From IdeaPad and Yoga to Legion series, the range combines performance, design, and affordability. These discounts make it a great time to upgrade without breaking the bank.

Asus laptops get up to 37% off for a limited time on Amazon Sale 2025 Asus is bringing exciting deals on its laptops with up to 37% off. Available across popular models like VivoBook, ZenBook, and TUF Gaming, these laptops offer excellent versatility and speed.

Perfect for creators, gamers, and everyday users, Asus combines functionality with sleek design. With limited-time pricing, now’s the moment to grab an upgrade before stock runs out.

Save up to 46% on Acer laptops during the Amazon sale 2025 Acer laptops are now up to 46% off as part of the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale. The brand’s models are ideal for students, professionals, and casual users alike.

From slim notebooks to Predator gaming beasts, Acer offers reliable performance at budget-friendly rates. These short-term discounts make Acer one of the most value-rich choices this season.

Massive 63% discount on Dell laptops this Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 Dell is offering up to 63% off on its laptops, the highest discount among top brands during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025.

Whether you're eyeing a work-focused Inspiron or a power-packed XPS, Dell's range covers every need. With trusted after-sales support and premium designs, Dell laptops are a safe and smart pick.

HP laptops are available at up to 26% off on the Amazon Sale 2025 HP’s laptops are available with discounts up to 26% in this year’s Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025. This includes the popular Pavilion, Victus, and Envy series models.

Ideal for home, office, or student use, HP devices are known for balance, performance, and elegant design. While the discounts are modest, they’re worth it for the brand’s dependability.

MSI laptops are discounted up to 43% in Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 Gamers and creators can now grab MSI laptops with up to 43% off. Known for high-end specs and solid thermal management, MSI is perfect for demanding users.

From GF to Katana and the Stealth series, the deals offer great value across categories. These discounts won't last long, especially on popular gaming configurations.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.