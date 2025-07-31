Amazon Great Freedom Festival kicks off: Best electronics deals you need to check out now

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival is here and the deals are actually worth your attention. In this Amazon sale, you will find laptops at better prices, monitors for work and play, and a wide selection of TVs on discount. Earbuds and headphones are available for those who want good sound without spending too much. There are offers on speakers and home theatres, making it easy to set up your own entertainment zone. Gaming consoles feature in the sale as well. For those looking at home upgrades, many washing machines and refrigerators are selling at lower prices from known brands. If upgrading your tech or appliances is on your list, the Amazon Great Freedom Festival is a good time to shop.

Our Picks Product Rating Price HP 255 G10 ‎‎Laptop (AMD Athlon Silver 7120U/ 8GB RAM / 256GB SSD/Windows 11/15.6 INCH ASH Silver View Details ₹22,384 Get This Lenovo V15 AMD Ryzen 3 7320U 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD 250 Nits Antiglare Thin and Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Arctic Grey/1.63 Kg), 83CQ000XIN View Details ₹26,990 Get This Dell S2721HNM 27"/68.96 cm FHD IPS Monitor|Titan Grey|75Hz|99% sRGB|4 ms|Brightness 300 cd/m2| Low Blue Light Tech|3-Sided bezelless|HDMI x2| Tilt Adjustment|Contrast Ratio 1000:1|Dell Display Manager View Details ₹10,999 Get This ZEBRONICS EA124 LED Monitor, 24 inch (60.4cm), 250 nits, 100Hz, FHD, 1920x1080, HDMI, VGA, Ultra Slim Bezel, Built-in Speakers, Metal Stand, Wall Mountable View Details ₹6,269 Get This Hitachi 1 Ton Class 3 Star, 4-Way Swing, ice Clean, Xpandable+, Inverter Split AC (100% Copper, Dust Filter, 3400SXL RAS.D312PCBIBS, White) View Details ₹32,990 Get This View More

Best deals for you:

Deals on laptops during Amazon Great Freedom Festival - up to 50% off The Amazon Great Freedom Festival brings attractive deals on laptops from some of the most trusted brands, including Apple, HP, and Lenovo. It doesn’t matter if you are searching for a high-end MacBook, an HP Pavilion for daily work, or a dependable Lenovo for school projects, this Amazon sale has options for every budget. With limited-time discounts on a wide range of models, now is the right moment to upgrade your laptop and enjoy the latest features without spending extra.

Monitor deals during Amazon Great Freedom Festival - up to 75% off Monitor deals during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival are turning heads, with up to 75% off on top brands. Samsung, Dell, LG, and MSI monitors are featured with major price drops on various sizes and resolutions. Whether you want an ultra-wide for gaming, a high-resolution screen for design, or a basic monitor for work, this Amazon sale offers plenty of options. With huge discounts available for a limited time, it’s a great opportunity to pick up a Samsung, Dell, LG, or MSI monitor at a bargain price.

AC deals during Amazon Great Freedom Festival - up to 50% off Split AC deals are making a splash in the Amazon Great Freedom Festival, with savings of up to 50%. Brands like Carrier, Voltas, Samsung, and LG all have their best models on sale. Whether you need a new unit for your bedroom or living room, this Amazon sale brings multiple options with energy-efficient features and smart controls. It’s a good time to buy a Carrier, Voltas, Samsung, or LG split AC and stay cool for less.

TV deals during Amazon Great Freedom Festival - up to 68% off TV deals during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival are hard to ignore, with discounts up to 68% on major brands. This Amazon sale features a wide range of models from TCL, Samsung, Philips, LG, and Xiaomi, covering every budget and screen size. Whether you want a 4K smart TV for your living room or a compact model for your bedroom, the festival offers some of the season’s most attractive prices.

Earbuds and headphones during Amazon Great Freedom Festival, up to 75% off Earbuds and headphones are seeing massive discounts during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival, with up to 75% off. This Amazon sale includes leading brands like Sony, JBL, and boAt, offering everything from noise-cancelling headphones to wireless earbuds. Whether you want immersive sound for music or comfortable calls on the go, you’ll find plenty of options at impressive prices. Don’t miss these deals if you’re ready to upgrade your audio gear this season.

Speakers and home theatres during Amazon Great Freedom Festival, up to 74% off The Amazon Great Freedom Festival is turning up the volume on savings, with speakers and home theatre systems available at up to 74% off. This Amazon sale spotlights big names like JBL, Sony, boAt, Zebronics, and Bose. Whether you dream of a full surround sound setup from Bose or a compact Bluetooth speaker from boAt, there’s something on offer. With deals on everything from party speakers to cinema-style home theatres, this festival is a chance to upgrade your home audio without spending a fortune.

Gaming consoles on sale during Amazon Great Freedom Festival, up to 80% off Gamers have plenty to be excited about during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival, with gaming consoles on sale at up to 80% off. This Amazon sale includes top picks like the Sony PS5 and Nintendo Switch 1 OLED. Whether you want to upgrade to next-gen graphics or enjoy portable gaming, there are solid offers worth checking out. It’s a rare chance to grab your favourite console at one of the lowest prices of the year.

Washing machine deals during Amazon Great Freedom Festival, up to 63% off The Amazon Great Freedom Festival has made washing machine shopping much easier, offering up to 63% off on trusted brands. This Amazon sale features models from LG, Samsung, IFB, and Haier, covering everything from fully automatic front loaders to budget-friendly options. Looking for advanced features or a simple machine? The festival brings solid options for every household. With such impressive discounts, it’s a great time to upgrade your laundry routine.

Refrigerator deals during Amazon Great Freedom Festival, up to 39% off The Amazon Great Freedom Festival is making it easier to buy a new refrigerator, offering up to 39% off on leading brands. This Amazon sale includes top picks from Samsung, Haier, and LG, so you can find energy-efficient and stylish refrigerators for any home. Don’t miss out on these timely offers while the festival lasts.

