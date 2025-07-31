Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 goes live in one hour: Save up to 60% on washing machines

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 is kicking off in just one hour, and washing machine deals are already generating buzz. If you've been planning to upgrade to a more efficient or feature-rich model, now is the ideal time. This sale promises impressive discounts across top brands like LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, Bosch and IFB.

From fully-automatic front loads to budget top-load options, there’s a washing machine for every home and budget. Expect extra savings through bank offers, no-cost EMI, exchange discounts and cashback. Stay ready to click because the best washing machine deals will go live in just a few minutes.

Credit card offers, cashbacks and more to grab this Amazon Sale SBI credit card users get an instant 10% discount, even on EMI purchases.

Enjoy up to 9 months of no-cost EMI on major appliances.

Get up to 5% unlimited cashback with the Amazon Pay ICICI credit card.

Unlock extra savings with product coupons and Amazon Pay cashback on select models. LG washing machines are now up to 36% off in the Amazon Sale 2025 LG washing machines are built to last, and now they come at irresistible prices. With up to 36% off, you can get models that feature 6 Motion Direct Drive, Smart Diagnosis and energy-saving inverter technology. Ideal for families who want smooth performance, lower noise levels and modern wash care in a sleek design. LG’s intelligent top and front-load options make everyday laundry feel effortless.

Samsung washing machines are now up to 27% off in the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 Samsung’s popular EcoBubble and AI wash series are now available at up to 27% off. From smart Wi-Fi-enabled front loaders to large capacity top-load machines, there is something for every need. Highlights include Hygiene Steam, Quick Wash and Digital Inverter technology. These are excellent choices for modern homes where energy savings, quiet performance and cutting-edge design are priorities.

Godrej washing machines are now up to 48% off in the Amazon Sale Godrej’s best-selling washing machines are now available with up to 48% savings. Their models offer stainless steel drums, child lock features, Eco Mode and Allergy Protect technology. Designed with Indian households in mind, they provide robust cleaning with water-saving wash cycles. If you want simplicity, dependability and excellent warranty coverage, Godrej gives strong value in this sale.

Voltas washing machines are now up to 60% off in the Amazon Sale 2025 If you are after a washing machine that covers all the basics and still saves big, Voltas offers up to 60% off during this sale. These machines provide high spin speeds, compact footprints and multiple wash modes. Voltas Beko machines also come with ProSmart inverter motors and dual power rain technology. A practical pick for renters, small families or those upgrading from a semi-automatic.

Bosch washing machines are now up to 40% off in the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 Enjoy premium features like EcoSilence Drive, AntiVibration panels and ActiveWater technology at up to 40% off. Bosch washing machines are ideal for those who want high performance with low noise. Designed with German precision, they offer care for delicate fabrics while saving electricity and water. These are best suited for large households and anyone prioritising quality and longevity.

IFB washing machines are now up to 28% off in the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 Get professional-level washing at home with IFB’s fully automatic machines now selling at up to 28% off. From Aqua Energie for hard water areas to Cradle Wash for gentle care, these machines are known for top-tier wash quality. IFB also stands out with its long motor warranties and dedicated customer support. Perfect for busy urban homes that need reliability.

