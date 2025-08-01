Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Grab up to 48% off on double door refrigerators from Samsung, LG and more

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 has kicked off with cool deals on double door refrigerators, bringing massive savings your way. If you have been eyeing a stylish and spacious fridge for your home, now’s the perfect time to bring one home without breaking the bank.

Our Picks Product Rating Price Godrej 223 L 3 Star Convertible Freezer 6-In-1 | AI Powered | Smart Defrost | 95%+ Food Surface Disinfection | Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT EONVALOR 260C RCIF ST RH, Steel Rush) View Details ₹22,190 Get This Highest discount Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 243 L, 2 Star, 6-in-1 Adjustable Frost Free Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (2025 Model, RFF280D / WPXIR0I0000GO, Brushed Silver) View Details Get Price Godrej 223 L 2 Star | AI Powered | 95%+ Food Surface Disinfection | Uniform 360° Cooling | Cool Balance Technology | Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RF EON 244B RI ST GL, Steel Glow) View Details ₹20,790 Get This Midea 253 L, 2 Star, Inverter Technology,Inverter Compressor, Energy Efficient, Stabilizer Free Operation, Adjustable Shelves Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator(MDRT350FGI50, Crystal Silver) View Details ₹19,990 Get This Most trusted brand Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3733S8/HL, Silver, Elegant Inox) View Details ₹25,990 Get This View More

With up to 48% off on top refrigerator brands, this sale brings energy efficient, frost free and convertible models at the lowest prices of the season. Add to that extra savings with credit card offers, EMI options and exchange bonuses, and you’re looking at one of the best refrigerator deals of the year

Credit card and payment offers 10% Instant Discount on SBI Credit Cards and EMI transactions

No-cost EMI available on select cards and eligible dashcam models

Flat ₹ 150 cashback on select UPI transactions

Exchange offers and bundled accessories on select dashcams

Godrej’s 223L 3-star fridge features a 6-in-1 convertible freezer, tailored for small families to maximize use. AI-powered inverter and Cool Balance tech guarantee uniform cooling, while Nano Shield ensures over 95% food surface disinfection. With toughened glass shelves and roomy vegetable storage, it balances hygiene and convenience.

The steel design and energy efficiency are pluses. Some may find the freezer smaller compared to fresh space, but it excels in tech features and reliability.

Voltas Beko’s 243L refrigerator is built for small families, offering 6-in-1 convertible modes for maximum versatility. Its frost-free operation with inverter compressor ensures consistent cooling and lower energy bills. Adjustable toughened glass shelves allow heavy pots, while spill-proof design maintains neatness. The brushed silver look suits modern kitchens, and a 10-year compressor warranty gives peace of mind for years.

Though energy efficiency is only 2-star, the flexible shelf design and effective cooling performance are big strengths, making it ideal for compact households.

This Godrej 223L model provides uniform 360° cooling thanks to AI and Cool Balance technology. Nano Shield adds an extra layer of food surface protection, and adjustable toughened glass shelves add versatility. The 2-star rating keeps running costs moderate, while a 10-year compressor warranty supports long-term reliability.

It’s built for 2–3 members; farm freshness claims and easy ice management highlight food quality, but energy efficiency could be higher.

Midea’s 253L model is a great match for medium households, combining frost-free convenience, inverter efficiency, and adjustable toughened glass shelves for flexible storage. Its thermal and water protection features add longevity, while the Deep Clean system and IPX4 rating ensure lasting freshness in Indian kitchens.

Strong hygiene and stable operation in diverse conditions make up for a modest 2-star energy rating. The magic filter helps trap impurities for clean storage.

Samsung’s 236L fridge is a versatile 3-star performer, perfect for couples and small families. The digital inverter compressor ensures efficient, quiet, and durable cooling, with a 20-year warranty. Convertible modes, power cool, an all-round cooling system, and adjustable toughened shelves boost practicality.

A stylish, stabilizer-free design with modern control display sets it apart. Some may want larger size, but efficiency, reliability, and flexible storage are major advantages.

IFB’s 241L convertible fridge stands out with its 10-in-1 cooling modes, 360° air flow, and XL bottle bin. A 3-star energy rating fits larger 3–4-member families seeking customization, while IFB’s unmatched warranty covers four years on the appliance.

Quadra crisper, deodorizer, and active anti-bacterial features ensure hygiene. The only drawback may be its basic display and lack of unique gourmet features.

The LG 242L 3-star fridge pairs energy savings, low noise, and powerful Smart Inverter technology for peace of mind and efficiency. Auto-defrost keeps food fresh, while adjustable tempered shelves support flexibility. Its design fits small families, with a 29L veggie tray and anti-bacterial protection adding extra convenience.

Reliable warranty coverage and quiet performance are major upsides, though its capacity may be tight for some.

LG’s 272L, 3-star double door fridge is perfect for medium families. Its Smart Inverter compressor, multi-air-flow cooling, and convertible freezer optimize storage and freshness, while energy costs are minimized. With large fresh storage and sturdy design, it easily accommodates more groceries.

Anti-bacterial gaskets, movable ice maker and durable tempered shelves ensure reliability—though it is a bit taller and may take up slightly more room.

The LG 246L model is ideal for apartment families, combining 3-star energy efficiency and a smart inverter for durable, quiet performance. Its convertible freezer and anti-bacterial design enhance food life, while a movable ice tray and tempered shelves offer organization flexibility.

Three shelves and a 23L vegetable tray provide daily convenience—best for those seeking reliability, with no-nonsense controls and solid after-sales support.

Samsung’s 236L twin door model is a 2-star energy fridge with digital inverter compressor, perfect for consistent performance and quiet efficiency. Frost-free cooling, easy-to-clean shelves, and an anti-bacterial gasket ensure food is stored reliably.

Suitable for small families, it features modern design and Power Cool functionality, though energy usage and only two shelves may not suit all users’ needs.

