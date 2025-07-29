Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale countdown begins as early projector deals go LIVE with top brands and up to 76% off

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival countdown begins, and Amazon is already dropping early deals on projectors. This is not just a preview, some of the biggest offers are live right now. If a projector has been on your list, now is the time to look closer.

The Great Freedom Festival is set to start on July 31, but top brands like BenQ, Epson, and Zebronics are already part of early discounts. Amazon is offering up to 5000 bank discounts, 9 month no cost EMI, and a wide selection across categories. Early buyers could get the best picks before stock runs out.

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale countdown begins with early deals on projectors like the Crossbeats Lumex Smart Projector. This compact model supports up to 4K Ultra HD, runs on Android 13, and comes with built-in Netflix, Prime, and YouTube apps.

During the Great Freedom Festival, you can grab projectors that offer up to 14000 lumens, a 300 inch wide display, and inbuilt speakers. Don’t miss this deal if you’re eyeing reliable, portable projectors for room or travel. Right this projector is at 60% off.

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale countdown begins, and early deals on projectors are already turning heads. The Play MP7 Advance brings 1080p Full HD, WiFi connectivity, and 3D support in a mini design built for both home and office use.

With a massive 300-inch display and 3500 lumens brightness, this projector fits well in small rooms or larger setups. As the Amazon Great Freedom Festival approaches, expect more projectors like this to sell fast. Get it at a 76% discount.

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale countdown begins, and the E Gate K9 Pro-Max 6X is already in the spotlight. It delivers Full HD 1080p native resolution, auto focus and keystone, and supports all major streaming apps out of the box.

As part of the early deals on projectors, this model offers 600 ISO lumens, dual Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and multiple HDMI and USB ports. The Great Freedom Festival is shaping up to bring serious value to projector buyers. Purchase it with a 57% discount right now.

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale countdown begins with a massive 65% off on the Zebronics Pixaplay 53. This smart vertical projector supports 4K, offers 3500 lumens brightness, and delivers a 120 inch screen size.

Part of the early deals on projectors, it comes with auto focus, auto keystone, and seamless app and Miracast support. As the Great Freedom Festival heats up, this deal on premium projectors is hard to ignore.

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale countdown begins with an impressive 56% off on the Lifelong Lightbeam Smart Projector. Designed for home use, it features 4K support, a 720p native display, and a rotatable build.

As part of the early deals on projectors, this model includes Android 11, built in apps like Netflix and Prime, and a 100 inch max screen. With projectors gaining attention this Great Freedom Festival, this one checks the boxes for casual viewing.

Explore more early deals on projectors, from budget-friendly picks to premium models:

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale countdown begins, and ViewSonic PG603X is now available at 61% off. Built for business and classrooms, it delivers 3800 ANSI lumens, XGA resolution, and supports both LAN and WiFi display.

Included in the early deals on projectors, this model features mobile screen mirroring, auto keystone, and a 10 watt built in speaker. If you're eyeing smart projectors with strong brightness and flexible setup, this is one to grab early in the Great Freedom Festival.

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale countdown begins and one standout in the early offers on projectors is the WZATCO Yuva Go Pro. It brings together a native 1080P picture, 4K HDR support, and a rotatable body, all paired with Android 13. Now at 57% off.

Part of the Great Freedom Festival line-up, this projector supports screen mirroring, auto focus, 4D keystone correction, and smooth wireless performance with WiFi 6 and Bluetooth. For users looking for better control and a sharper display in home setups, this deal checks all the boxes.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale countdown begins with early deals on projectors now live. The Portronics Beem 540 stands out for users seeking everyday convenience in a smart display solution.

With 4K support and Android 13 onboard, this projector is built for streaming, mirroring and screen sharing from your favourite devices. Its easy setup, auto adjustments and 64% discount during the Great Freedom Festival make it a reliable pick for home or casual office use.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale countdown begins with early deals on projectors like the Top Tro Legend Pro Max. It delivers a bright 4K display and effortless setup for all environments.

Running Android 12 with 3GB RAM and 128GB storage, it supports popular apps like Netflix, Hotstar and Prime. Auto adjustments and 3000 ANSI brightness keep the picture sharp. During the Great Freedom Festival, it's available at 38% off, making it worth checking out.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale countdown begins with early deals on projectors, including the powerful XElectron Android C9 Plus. Known for its brightness, it offers full HD native resolution with 4K support.

This smart projector brings auto focus, auto keystone, and wireless mirroring into a 635 cm screen experience. With 12600 lumens lighting up the room, it is one of the brightest in its segment. Currently live at 40% off under the Great Freedom Festival early deals on Amazon.

