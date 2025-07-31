Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale deals on top 10 printers for home use in 2025: Up to 47% off on best brands

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival has kicked off with attractive deals on a wide range of electronics, and this year, home printers are among the top highlights. With the Amazon sale in full swing, shoppers looking to set up or upgrade their home office have some solid options to choose from. Printing at home remains essential for students, professionals working remotely, and even families needing occasional documents, photos, or school projects. Instead of relying on crowded shops or last-minute runs for important paperwork, a good printer brings convenience right to your desk. Brands like HP, Canon, and Brother stand out this season with offers on inkjet and laser models, compact sizes for small spaces, and wireless features for hassle-free connection. From everyday document printing to colourful photos and multi-function devices, this Amazon sale makes it easier to find the perfect printer for any home need, at an affordable price.

The HP Smart Tank 589 All-in-One WiFi Colour Printer is now featured in the Great Amazon Freedom Festival, making it a top pick. It delivers sharp print, copy, and scan performance for both home and office use. Enjoy easy wireless or Hi-Speed USB 2.0 connectivity, fast print speeds up to 30 ppm in black, high-capacity ink tanks, and a range of supported sizes. A 1-year warranty adds to the value this Amazon sale.

Check out the Epson EcoTank L3252 Wi-Fi All-in-One Ink Tank Printer during the Great Amazon Freedom Festival. This compact printer offers print, scan, and copy functions with outstanding efficiency and low running costs. Featuring eco-friendly, heat-free technology and spill-free refilling, it is ideal for cost-conscious households. Easy Wi-Fi and app-enabled controls simplify usage for everyone. With strong discounts available during the Amazon sale, it’s a reliable choice for home or small office printing needs.

Experience seamless printing, scanning, and copying with the HP Ink Advantage 4278 WiFi Colour Printer, perfect for homes and small offices. Easy mobile setup is a highlight during the Great Amazon Freedom Festival. This all-in-one features a 35-page automatic document feeder, dual-band Wi-Fi with self-reset, and remote print/scan capability via the HP Smart App. Enjoy reliable USB 2.0 and wireless connectivity, along with HP’s on-site 1-year warranty. Look for this smart printer in the latest Amazon sale offers.

The Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3000 All-in-One WiFi Inktank Colour Printer is now available with extra value during the Great Amazon Freedom Festival. This efficient printer handles print, scan, and copy tasks for both home and office. Enjoy vibrant colour prints, high page yield with two extra black ink bottles, and borderless photo printing. It supports a wide range of sizes and thick papers, and mobile connectivity is simple through dedicated Canon apps. The Amazon sale brings strong savings, plus you get a one-year onsite warranty for worry-free use.

The Brother Ink Tank DCP-T525W WiFi Printer stands out in the Great Amazon Freedom Festival lineup, delivering reliable print, scan, and copy functionality for home or office. With support for both colour and monochrome output, this printer features fast speeds of up to 30 ppm black and 12 ppm colour and sharp resolutions up to 1200 × 6000 dpi. Enjoy Wi-Fi and USB connectivity, a flatbed scanner, and a 150-sheet input tray for convenience. The Amazon sale highlights its high-yield ink bottles, an extra black ink bottle, and free installation, making this a genuine value pick.

The Epson Ecotank L130 Single Function Inktank Colour Printer is now a feature of the Great Amazon Freedom Festival, making home printing more convenient than ever. Designed for colour printing, it handles A3 and A4 sizes with sharp resolution up to 5760 x 1440 dpi. This compact printer connects via USB 2.0 and offers impressive speeds, reaching 27 ppm for black and 15 ppm for colour jobs. With a 50-sheet capacity and easy ink refilling, it’s well suited for home needs. The Amazon sale brings added savings, plus you get inks and a USB cable in the box.

Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3770 BK All-in-One WiFi Inktank Colour Printer stands out in the Great Amazon Freedom Festival with fast print, scan, and copy features. This versatile printer offers wireless and USB 2.0 connectivity, supporting a wide range of OS platforms and mobile printing apps. Crisp prints are delivered at up to 4800 x 1200 dpi, and users benefit from a 100-sheet capacity and high-yield ink bottles. The Amazon sale brings value with a 2-year or 30,000-page warranty and free one-time Canon installation support in the box.

The SEZNIK Portable A4 Printer, available during the Great Amazon Freedom Festival, brings convenience with its inkless thermal printing and compact design, perfect for travel, remote work, and students. With 203 DPI clarity, this printer connects seamlessly to Android, iOS, and laptops via Bluetooth or USB. Type-C charging and a strong battery deliver up to 300 prints on one charge. The Amazon sale highlights its quick setup, automatic paging, and ability to print multiple page sizes. Enjoy 1-year warranty with lifetime support, making printing easy and eco-friendly wherever you are.

The Canon PIXMA MegaTank G2730 All-in-One Inktank Colour Printer is a featured pick during the Great Amazon Freedom Festival. This inkjet printer handles print, scan, and copy tasks efficiently, offering high-resolution colour output and borderless printing for photos and documents. It supports a wide range of paper sizes and operates with cost-effective GI 71 ink bottles. The printer connects via USB 2.0 and is compatible with Windows, macOS, and Chrome OS systems. Through the Amazon sale, buyers receive a 2-year standard warranty and everything needed to get started, making it a strong option for homes and home offices.

The HP Ink Advantage Ultra 4826 Wi-Fi All-in-One Printer brings print, scan, and copy functions to any home setup, taking centre stage during the Great Amazon Freedom Festival. Reliable dual-band Wi-Fi with self-reset and Hi-Speed USB 2.0 connectivity ensure hassle-free work from any device. This printer comes with two sets of cartridges, delivering rich black and colour prints for homework, photos, and documents. Users enjoy fast output, support for multiple paper sizes, and clear LCD controls. The Amazon sale spotlights its 1-year hardware warranty and round-the-clock support, making it an easy choice for busy families.

