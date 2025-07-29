Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale starts on July 31st| Up to 65% off on ACs, refrigerators and other appliances

Get ready to revamp your home without overspending. Amazon’s Great Freedom Festival Sale goes live on July 31st, and it’s bringing some of the year’s biggest deals on large appliances. From powerful air conditioners to energy-efficient refrigerators and feature-packed washing machines, shoppers can expect up to 65% off on products from top brands like Samsung, LG, Godrej, and more.

With the sale landing just ahead of the festive season, it’s the perfect time to upgrade your essentials or make long-pending replacements at unbeatable prices. Amazon has already started revealing some early deals, giving a glimpse of what’s to come. You can also expect extra savings with bank offers, exchange deals, and no-cost EMI options.

This Amazon sale promises value, reliability, and convenience, all in one place. Mark your calendars and get your wishlist ready before the deals go live!

Amazon Freedom Festival Sale deals on ACs, up to 60% off Beat the heat with Amazon Freedom Festival Sale, offering up to 60% off on air conditioners from top brands. If you’re looking for energy-efficient split ACs or budget-friendly window models, there’s something for every home and budget.

Explore options from LG, Samsung, Voltas and more packed with features like inverter technology, fast cooling, and smart controls. With additional bank discounts and EMI options, this is the perfect time to upgrade your cooling game without stretching your wallet.

Washing machines at up to 60% off on Amazon Sale 2025 Beat laundry day blues with unbeatable savings! Amazon’s Freedom Festival Sale 2025 brings you up to 60% off on washing machines from top brands like LG, Samsung, Godrej, and IFB. Choose from advanced front‑loaders, spacious top‑loaders, and feature‑rich semi‑automatic models.

Expect energy-efficient designs equipped with quick-wash cycles, digital displays, and smart wash programs. On top of discount prices, you’ll find bank offer savings, exchange bonuses, and no-cost EMI options, making it the perfect time to upgrade your laundry routine affordably.

Amazon Independence Day sale deals on refrigerators, up to 65% off From extended cooling during power cuts to smart storage for fruits, veggies, and beverages, refrigerators today are more than just cooling units. Whether it’s a compact model for bachelors or a large double-door option for families, the Amazon Freedom Festival Sale has options for every lifestyle.

With innovative features like convertible modes, digital displays, and uniform cooling, these refrigerators ensure your food stays fresh, hygienic and organised. Explore trusted picks during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025.

Chimneys at up to 65% discount on Amazon Freedom Sale 2025 A kitchen chimney is more than just a luxury, it’s a smart addition that keeps your cooking space clean, fresh, and free from smoke or greasy residue. Whether you're frying, grilling, or preparing spicy dishes, a chimney ensures better ventilation and reduces indoor air pollution. Many models now come with auto-clean features, strong suction capacity, and sleek designs that blend into modern kitchens.

During the Amazon Freedom Festival Sale 2025, it’s the perfect time to upgrade your kitchen with a chimney that enhances both hygiene and style.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Dishwashers at up to 55% off During the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale (Amazon Freedom Festival, Amazon Sale 2025), dishwashers bring convenience and hygiene into Indian homes. These smart appliances save time and effort by washing multiple pots, pans, and utensils in a single cycle using high‑temperature jets that strip away stubborn oil and spice stains common in Indian cooking.

They also use significantly less water and energy than hand‑washing, making them eco‑friendly and cost‑efficient. With sleek designs that fit modern kitchens, dishwashers from brands like Bosch, Faber, and IFB enhance both functionality and aesthetics during the Amazon deals season.

Similar articles for you Best dishwashers for Indian kitchens: What to buy and how to choose the right one

5 new releases in chimney in 2025: Here are best options from top brands like Faber, Elica, Glen and KAFF

Best kitchen chimney under ₹15000:Top 8 picks for clean and smoke-free kitchen from Elica, Glen and other top brands

Best front load washing machines in 2025 for energy saving and deep cleaning

Best AC brands in India 2025: Top 10 picks with smart features for quick cooling from trusted brands

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.