Amazon Great Freedom Festival starts on 31st July! Deals revealed on electronics and home appliances

Mark your calendars! The Amazon Great Freedom Festival is set to begin on 31st July, and the excitement is already building. With just a few days to go, major brands like Samsung, LG, Sony, HP and more have Started teasing their biggest offers of the season.

If you have been planning to grab a new laptop, smart TV, AC, headphones or upgrade your home appliances like refrigerators, washing machines, or water purifiers, this sale is expected to bring blockbuster deals across every category. The best part? Some discounts have already been revealed, so you don’t have to wait to start shortlisting your favourites.

Don’t miss this opportunity to grab top-rated gadgets and appliances at prices that might not return anytime soon. Ready to make the most of the Freedom Festival? We’ve rounded up some of the biggest deals you should check out right away.

LG’s latest 1.5 Ton 5 Star Dual Inverter Split AC is packed with performance and energy efficiency. With AI Convertible 6-in-1 modes and the powerful VIRAAT Mode, it offers personalised cooling that adjusts to your needs. The 4-way swing ensures even air distribution, while the HD filter with anti-virus protection keeps your environment fresh and safe.

Featuring 100% copper condenser coils with Ocean Black Protection, it resists corrosion and delivers long-lasting cooling. These deals have been revealed before the Amazon Great Freedom Festival begins. Add to cart now and check out as soon as the Amazon sale goes live!

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton – Ideal for 111–150 sq. ft rooms Energy Efficiency 5 Star | ISEER 5.20 Cooling Technology Dual Inverter + AI Convertible 6-in-1 Condenser Coil 100% Copper with Ocean Black Protection Warranty 1 year on product, 10 years on compressor

Get ready for smarter laundry with the LG 9 Kg Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine, now available at 28% off ahead of the Amazon Great Freedom Festival! With features like AI Direct Drive, 6 Motion DD, Steam Wash, and built-in Wi-Fi connectivity, this machine ensures powerful yet fabric-friendly cleaning.

Perfect for large families, it boasts 14 wash programs and Allergy & Baby Steam Care for hygiene-focused users. These exclusive deals are live before the Freedom Sale, so add it to your cart and shop the moment it begins!

Specifications Capacity 9 Kg – Ideal for large families Motor AI Direct Drive with 10-Year Warranty Spin Speed 1200 RPM for faster drying Smart Features Wi-Fi, Smart Diagnosis, Remote Start Wash Modes 14 – Including Baby Care, Delicate, Quick 30, Wool

Upgrade your kitchen with the Samsung 419 L Bespoke AI Refrigerator, now at 32% off on Amazon. With WiFi-enabled smart controls, Convertible 5-in-1 cooling modes, and AI Energy Mode for 10% extra savings, it’s perfect for families of 3-4. Features include Twin Cooling Plus, Digital Inverter Compressor (20-year warranty), frost-free operation and stabiliser-free performance. The elegant Black Matte finish adds modern flair! Grab it on Independene Day Sale Amazon.

Specifications Capacity 419 L Energy Rating 3 Star (252 kWh/year) Cooling Twin Cooling Plus Compressor Digital Inverter Convertible Modes 5-in-1 with AI Energy Mode

Revealed before the Amazon Freedom Sale begins, this stunning Sony BRAVIA 2 65-inch 4K Smart Google TV is up for grabs at a massive 46% discount. Powered by the 4K Processor X1 and MotionFlow XR100, it delivers ultra-smooth visuals and vivid colours.

With built-in Google TV, Chromecast, Alexa, and Apple AirPlay support, it offers a smart and seamless entertainment experience. Features like ALLM and Dolby Audio make it great for gamers and streamers alike. Add to your cart now and checkout as soon as the Amazon sale goes live!

Specifications Display 4K Ultra HD LED Audio Output 20W with Dolby Audio Smart Features Google TV, Chromecast, Alexa Connectivity 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Ethernet Refresh Rate 60 Hz with MotionFlow XR 100

Enjoy a massive 73% discount on the feature-packed WZATCO Yuva Go Smart Projector, revealed before the sale starts! With Android 13, native 720P HD (4K supported), and a unique 180° rotatable design, it transforms your room into a personal theatre.

Auto & 4D Keystone, dual-band WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, and built-in Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube offer a seamless, wireless entertainment experience. Add it to your cart today and be ready to shop the moment the sale goes live!

Specifications Resolution 1280 x 720 (Native), 4K Supported OS Android 13.0 Smart TV Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, Screen Mirroring Design 180° Rotatable, Auto Keystone Sound Built-in Stereo Speakers with ARC Support

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale deals you can’t miss

Designed for speed and productivity, this sleek HP Pavilion 14-inch laptop packs a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U processor, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and 1TB SSD, making it ideal for multitasking, content creation, and everyday work.

The FHD IPS micro-edge BrightView display delivers stunning visuals, while Intel Iris Xe graphics ensure smooth performance. With Windows 11, MS Office 2021, built-in Alexa, B&O dual speakers, and fast charging, it’s a complete productivity machine in a compact 1.41 kg body.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i7-1255U (10 cores) RAM 16GB DDR4-3200 (2x8GB) Storage 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD Display 14” FHD IPS, 250 nits Ports USB-C, 2x USB-A, HDMI 2.1, Audio Jack

A powerful blend of performance and portability, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 is designed for modern users who need speed, AI-enhanced capabilities, and visual brilliance. Powered by the Intel Core Ultra 5 125H processor with built-in AI boost, this 16-inch WUXGA IPS laptop features 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD for seamless multitasking and fast storage.

The 100% sRGB display with 300 nits brightness ensures vibrant visuals, while the integrated Intel Arc graphics support casual creativity and entertainment. You also get Windows 11, MS Office 2021, a 3-month Xbox Game Pass, and 1 year of accidental damage protection, all pre-loaded.

Specifications Processor Intel Core Ultra 5 125H, up to 4.5GHz Display 16" WUXGA IPS, 100% sRGB, Anti-Glare Memory & Storage 16GB LPDDR5x RAM | 512GB SSD Graphics Integrated Intel Arc

Snag this top-tier smartwatch at a massive 51% off during Amazon Great Freedom Festival even before the sale goes live! Add it to your cart now and check out as soon as the sale begins. The Galaxy Watch6 Classic LTE is built for wellness, fitness, and everyday convenience. It introduces BP and ECG monitoring, so you can track your health directly from your wrist.

With LTE support, you can make calls, reply to messages, stream music, and even make contactless payments, all without your phone. It also offers advanced sleep coaching and personalised heart rate zones to optimise your workouts and recovery.

Specifications Display 47mm Super AMOLED Connectivity LTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Storage 16 GB Special Features BP & ECG monitor, Sleep coaching, Tap & Pay Operating System Wear OS 4.0

Experience immersive sound and all-day comfort with the JBL Vibe Beam in-ear wireless earbuds. Featuring JBL Deep Bass Sound and 8mm drivers, these TWS earbuds deliver powerful audio performance. You get up to 32 hours of total playback (8 hours in earbuds + 24 hours in the case), and a 10-minute quick charge gives 2 extra hours instantly.

With VoiceAware, manage your voice levels during calls. Built to endure, they’re IP54 water- and dust-resistant, and the IPX2 charging case adds portability. Plus, you can personalise sound settings using the JBL Headphones App.

Specifications Driver Size 8mm with JBL Deep Bass Battery Life 32 hours (8h + 24h), Quick Charge App Support JBL Headphones App for EQ tuning Durability IP54 (buds), IPX2 (case) water & dust resistance Special Features Google Fast Pair, Talk-Thru, Ambient Aware

Elevate your productivity and entertainment with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE. Featuring a stunning 10.9-inch WQXGA display with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate, this tablet delivers vivid visuals and fluid scrolling. You also get an 8MP rear and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera for video calls and photography.

The 8000mAh battery ensures long-lasting use, while dual AKG-tuned speakers enhance your media experience. It also comes bundled with an IP68-rated S Pen, making it ideal for creative professionals, students, and everyday users alike.

Specifications Display 10.9" WQXGA, 90Hz refresh rate Processor Exynos 1380 Storage 128GB (expandable), 6GB RAM Battery 8000mAh Durability IP68-rated Tablet & S Pen