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Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 begins tomorrow with tablet deals that include a pen and protective case

A bundled stylus and case can save you money while making a tablet with large display more useful for studying, note taking and creativity during the upcoming Amazon sale.

Published6 Aug 2026, 09:49 AM IST
A bundled pen and case can make your new tablet far more useful from day one.
A bundled pen and case can make your new tablet far more useful from day one.

By Amit Rahi

For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.

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Many tablets today support a stylus, but buying one often means spending extra on accessories that aren't included in the box. A bundled pen and protective case can make a tablet far better value, especially for students taking notes, professionals signing documents or anyone who prefers handwriting over typing. It also means you can start using the device for work, study or entertainment straight away without worrying about additional purchases.

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Flagship performance

Premium tablet

Budget friendly

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Our Picks

ProductRatingPrice

Best overall

Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Gen 2 with Pen Plus | 13" Display, 3.5K Resolution, 144 Hz Refresh |12GB, 256GB | Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 | 10200mAh | 4 JBL Speakers | USB 3.0 with DP-Out | Wi-Fi 7 | Luna GreyView Details...

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Brave Ark (SmartChoice) Android Tablet with Pen| 12.95"(32cm) 2.8K 144Hz Display| Snapdragon 8s Gen 3| AI-Enabled|12GB RAM, 256GB ROM| Segment's Biggest 14550mAh Battery| 8 Speakers|WiFi|Galactic BlueView Details...

₹37,999

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Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus Smartchoice AI Tablet with Pen + Keyboard |12.7" Display, 3K Resolution, 144 Hz|16GB RAM, 512GB ROM|Snapdragon 8 Gen 3|10200 mAh|6 Speakers|USB 3.0 with DP-Out|1Year ADP Free|TealView Details...

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Flagship performance

XIAOMI Pad 8 Creator's Edition with Focus Pen Pro [Smartchoice] Flagship Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 |11.2" 3.2K | 12GB, 256GB | Ultra Slim Metal Design | 9200mAh Battery HyperAI | Wi-Fi 7 | Graphite GreyView Details...

₹45,999

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Premium tablet

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite Wi-Fi 128GB (Gray) US Version with 128GB SD Card | 10.9″ Large Display, S Pen Included, Long Battery Life, Smooth Multi-Tasking – Ideal for Work, Study & EntertainmentView Details...

₹72,710

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The Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 begins tomorrow, making it a good time to look for these bundled tablet deals. Prime members will get early access to select offers, while shoppers can also expect bank discounts, exchange offers, No Cost EMI and additional coupons on eligible products.

Lenovo Idea Tab Plus is a versatile Android tablet built for productivity, entertainment and study. It combines a large 12.1-inch 2.5K display, bundled stylus, 5G connectivity and a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor. Dolby Atmos speakers further enhance the multimedia experience, making it suitable for streaming and creative work. If you are planning to shop during the Amazon Sale, this tablet is expected to offer excellent value for students and professionals alike.

Specifications

Display
12.1-inch 2.5K, 800 nits peak brightness
Processor
MediaTek Dimensity 6400
Memory
8GB RAM, 256GB storage (expandable up to 2TB)
Battery
10,200mAh
Audio
Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos

2. Brave Ark (SmartChoice) Android Tablet with Pen| 12.95"(32cm) 2.8K 144Hz Display| Snapdragon 8s Gen 3| AI-Enabled|12GB RAM, 256GB ROM| Segment's Biggest 14550mAh Battery| 8 Speakers|WiFi|Galactic Blue

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Brave Ark targets power users with flagship hardware, a huge battery and one of the smoothest displays in its segment. The Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, 144Hz refresh rate, AI features and bundled stylus make it suitable for gaming, multitasking and content creation. Its massive battery is another major highlight for long work sessions. During the Amazon Sale, this premium Android tablet could become one of the most attractive flagship deals available.

Specifications

Display
12.95-inch 2.8K, 144Hz
Processor
Snapdragon 8s Gen 3
Memory
12GB RAM, 256GB storage
Battery
14,550mAh
Audio
Eight-speaker setup

Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus is designed for professionals, creators and multitaskers who need desktop-like productivity in a tablet. It includes both a keyboard and stylus, a flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and a stunning 3K 144Hz display. With generous memory and premium speakers, it can easily handle demanding workloads. Expect competitive pricing during the Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026, alongside other Amazon Sale tablet offers.

Specifications

Display
12.7-inch 3K, 144Hz
Processor
Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Memory
16GB RAM, 512GB storage
Battery
10,200mAh
Accessories
Pen and keyboard included

Built for creators and advanced users, the Xiaomi Pad 8 Creator's Edition offers flagship performance in a slim metal body. Its Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, high-resolution display and Focus Pen Pro support make it suitable for drawing, editing and productivity tasks. Wi-Fi 7 adds future-ready connectivity. If you are waiting for the Amazon Sale, this premium tablet is likely to feature among the biggest highlights.

Specifications

Display
11.2-inch 3.2K
Processor
Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
Memory
12GB RAM, 256GB storage
Battery
9,200mAh
Connectivity
Wi-Fi 7

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite is an excellent choice for students, families and everyday users looking for a reliable Android tablet. The included S Pen makes note-taking and sketching easy, while the large display supports entertainment and productivity. Samsung's software ecosystem also enhances multitasking across Galaxy devices. The Amazon Sale could make this tablet even more appealing for buyers looking for a balanced package.

Specifications

Display
10.9-inch display
Memory
128GB storage (with 128GB SD card)
Accessories
S Pen included
Battery
Long battery life
Software
Samsung Galaxy ecosystem

Lenovo Idea Tab offers an impressive balance of productivity and portability with its bundled folio keyboard and stylus. The 2.5K display, 5G connectivity and MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor make it suitable for students and professionals who frequently work on the move. Quad speakers also improve the entertainment experience. Look out for attractive discounts during the Amazon Sale, especially if you need a complete productivity package.

Specifications

Display
11-inch 2.5K, 90Hz
Processor
MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Memory
8GB RAM, 256GB storage
Battery
7,040mAh
Accessories
Folio keyboard and pen included

Moto Pad 60 Neo 5G is aimed at buyers who want an affordable tablet with fast mobile connectivity. It offers a clean Android experience, dependable everyday performance and enough storage for study, entertainment and casual work. The addition of 5G improves its versatility for users who stay connected on the move. If you are shopping during the Amazon Sale, this could be a good budget-friendly tablet to consider.

Specifications

Display
Large touchscreen display
Processor
MediaTek chipset
Memory
4GB RAM, 128GB storage
Connectivity
5G support
Software
Android operating system

How to choose the right tablet

  • Make sure the stylus is included in the box. Some tablets support a pen but require you to buy it separately, which can significantly increase the overall cost.
  • Choose the screen size based on how you'll use it. An 11 inch tablet offers a good balance of portability and productivity, while larger displays are better suited to multitasking and creative work.
  • Look for enough memory and storage. At least 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will provide a smoother experience for note taking, multitasking and entertainment over the next few years.
  • Don't overlook battery life. A tablet that comfortably lasts through a full day of classes or meetings is much more practical than one that needs frequent charging.
  • Check what the bundled case offers. A folio case with a built in stand provides a more comfortable experience for watching videos, typing or attending online classes than a basic protective cover.

Tablets specifications comparison

TabletDisplayProcessorBattery
Lenovo Idea Tab Plus12.1-inch 2.5K, 800 nitsMediaTek Dimensity 640010,200mAh
Brave Ark12.95-inch 2.8K, 144HzSnapdragon 8s Gen 314,550mAh
Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus12.7-inch 3K, 144HzSnapdragon 8 Gen 310,200mAh
Xiaomi Pad 8 Creator's Edition11.2-inch 3.2KSnapdragon 8s Gen 49,200mAh
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite10.9-inch displaySamsung processor (not officially specified)Long battery life
Lenovo Idea Tab with Folio Keyboard11-inch 2.5K, 90HzMediaTek Dimensity 63007,040mAh
Moto Pad 60 Neo 5GLarge displayMediaTek chipsetNot specified

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HomeGadgets And AppliancesAmazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 begins tomorrow with tablet deals that include a pen and protective case
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FAQs
The sale begins tomorrow, August 7, with Prime members getting early access to selected deals.
Yes. Eligible tablets are expected to receive instant bank discounts, No Cost EMI, exchange offers and additional coupons during the sale.
Yes. A bundled stylus is useful for handwriting, note taking, sketching and document annotation, while also saving you the cost of purchasing one separately.
A bundled case adds immediate protection and can eliminate the need to spend extra on an essential accessory after purchase.
For most users, 8GB RAM with at least 128GB storage provides a comfortable experience for studying, multitasking, streaming and everyday productivity.

Meet your Guide

Amit Rahi

For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks....Read more

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