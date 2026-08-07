Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 is live: Get up to 80% off on electronics and accessories; Check top deals here

The Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 is live now and it brings a host of discounts and exciting offers across categories. From smartphones and laptops to earbuds and smartwatches and from ACs to refrigerators and washing machines, this sale brings exclusive discounts on products across all the top categories. Interested buyers can save up to 80% off on electronic appliances and categories. They save more using lucrative exchange offers, cashback offers, no-cost EMI option and banking discounts and more. So, if you have been waiting for an opportunity to upgrade a home appliance, large electronic appliance, your old laptop or an accessory, now would be a great time to do so. We'll walk you through all the top offers at the Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026. But before that, let's walk you through the top offers at the sale.

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Our Picks Product Rating Price Dell 15 SmartChoice (Previously Inspiron), Intel 13th Gen Core i5-1334U, 16GB, 1TB SSD, FHD,15.6"/39.62cm, Win 11, MSO'24, Silver, 1.62kg, [Dell 15], 12 Month McAfee, Backlit KB, Thin & Light Laptop View Details Buy on EMI Check Offers ASUS Zenbook 14,Smartchoice,Intel Core Ultra 5 (Series 2),16GB,1TB,3K OLED Touch Screen,14",120Hz,Win 11,M365 Basic (1Y)*,Office 2024, Silver,1.28 kg,UX3405CA-PZ345WS,Thin & Light Laptop View Details ₹1.18L Buy on EMI Check Offers Unlock Personalized

EMI Offers Acer Smartchoice Aspire One, AMD Ryzen 3-7320U, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM/ 256GB SSD, 14.0"/35.56cm TN HD Display, Win 11 Home, Pure Silver, 1.48KG, A114-43, Thin and Light Laptop View Details Buy on EMI Check Offers Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Core Ultra 5 322 Next-Gen AI PC (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/15.3" (38.8cm)/WUXGA IPS/Copilot+ PC/Windows 11/MSO 365 Basic+Office 2024/Backlit Keyboard/Grey/1.6Kg), 83UR009QIN View Details Buy on EMI Check Offers Moto Pad 60 Neo 5G, Pantone Bronze Green, 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage View Details Buy on EMI Check Offers View More

Research-Backed Choices Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: All discounts and bank offers you can avail - Get up to 80% off on electronic gadgets and accessories.

- Prime Members will get additional 15% off on product purchases.

- HDFC Bank customers can get an instant discount of 10% on credit card and EMI transactions.

- Amazon is offering a cashback of ₹150 on Amazon Pay UPI and all prepaid payment methods.

- Amazon is also offering a 5% cashback on transactions made using Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cards.

- Additionally, Amazon is offering Amazon Pay Later option for flexible payments.

Laptops get up to 40% off on Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 Amazon is offering a discount of up to 40% on the latest AI laptops during this sale. Additionally, it offering an instant cashback of up to ₹10,000 on bank discounts and up to 24 months of no-cost EMI option to the buyers. Buyers can also avail an exchange bonus of up to ₹20,000 during this sale and cashback offers on select bank cards during the Great Freedom sale. So if you are planning to buy a new laptop or upgrade to a new one, here are the top offers for you.

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Tablets get up to 50% off on Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 Amazon is also offering a discount of up to 50% on the premium and budget tablets during this sale. In addition to banking discounts the company is offering an exchange bonus of up to ₹30,000 to the interested buyers. Buyers can save more by availing no-cost EMI option, banking discounts and cashback offers on payments made using Amazon Pay Balance. So if you are planning to buy a new tablet or upgrade to a new one, here are the top offers for you.

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PC accessories get up to 80% off on Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 Amazon is offering a discount of up to 80% on the purchase of various PC accessories, which includes gaming gears, mouse, keyboard, headphones, webcam and hubs and ports among others. Mouse and keyboards are specifically getting up to 60% off. These discounts are available on devices by Dell, HP, Zebronics, Lenovo, Logitech and Portronics to name a few. Buyers can avail cashback offers and banking discounts on the purchase of these devices. So if you are planning to upgrade your PC setup, here are our top deals for you.

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Printers get up to 60% off on Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 Coming to printers, Amazon is offering a discount of up to 60% on the purchase of printers from top brands like HP, Dell, Epson and more. These discounts and more are available across printer types, which includes inkjet, ink advantage, ink tank and laser printers. In addition to this discount, Amazon is also offering no-cost EMI option, banking discounts on select credit cards and cashback offers to the buyers. Here are the top offers for you.

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Headphones get up to 75% off on Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 Coming to headphones and earbuds, Amazon is offering a discount of up to 75% on the purchase of neckbands, earbuds, and TWS earbuds from top brands like Noise, Portronics, Boat, OnePlus, Realme, Sony, JBL, Bose and more. These discounts not only includes budget hearables but also premium devices. In addition to product discounts, Amazon is also offering no-cost EMI option, banking discounts on select credit cards, cashback offers to the buyers, a 10% instant discount on HDFC Bank credit card and EMI transactions, and a 5% cashback on Payments made via Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card. Here are the top offers for you.

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Speakers get up to 70% off on Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 Amazon is offering a discount of up to 70% on the purchase of speakers and soundbars from top brands like Portronics, Boat, Zebronics, Sony, JBL, Samsung and more. These discounts not only includes budget speakers but also premium speakers and soundbars. In addition to product discounts, Amazon is also offering no-cost EMI option, banking discounts on select credit cards, cashback offers to the buyers, a 10% instant discount on HDFC Bank credit card and EMI transactions, and a 5% cashback on Payments made via Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card. So you are planning to upgrade your home's sound system, here are the top offers for you.

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Smartwatches get up to 80% off on Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 Amazon is offering a discount of up to 80% on the purchase of smartwatches and fitness trackers from top brands like Samsung, Boat, Noise, Amazfit, OnePlus, Garmin and more. These discounts not only includes budget smartphones but also premium devices. The company is also offering an exchange bonus of up to ₹17,000 on the purchase of premium smartwatch models. To save more, buyers can avail no-cost EMI option, cashback offer and banking discounts. So you are planning to upgrade your smartwatch or start your fitness journey, here are the top offers for you.

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Monitors get up to 70% off on Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 Amazon is offering a discount of up to 70% on the purchase of monitors from top brands like LG, Samsung, Dell, BenQ and Acer to name a few. More specifically, the company is offering up to 65% off on gaming monitors, up to 59% off on smart monitors, up to 75% off on office monitors and up to 56% off on high resolution monitors. As a part of the sale, Amazon is offering a nine-month no-cost EMI, cashback offer and banking discounts. So you are planning to buy a new monitor for your home or office setup, here are the top offers for you.

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TVs get up to 65% off on Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 Amazon is offering a discount of up to 65% on the purchase of smart TVs from top brands such as Samsung, LG, Xiaomi, TCL and more. As a part of the sale, Amazon is offering a 10% instant discount on HDFC Bank credit card and EMI transactions along with a 5% cashback on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, no-cost EMI, discount coupons and Amazon Pay Later to the interested buyers. So you are planning to buy a new TV or upgrade a new one, here are the top offers for you.

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Washing machines get up to 50% off on Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 Coming to home appliances, Amazon is offering a discount of up to 50% on the purchase of washing machines from top brands such as Samsung, LG, Bosch, and more. As a part of the sale, Amazon is offering a 10% instant discount on HDFC Bank credit card and EMI transactions along with a 5% cashback on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, no-cost EMI, discount coupons and Amazon Pay Later to the interested buyers. Individual brands are also offering additional discounts to the interested buyers. For instance, Samsung is offering an additional discount of up to ₹7,500 while Bosch is offering an additional discount of up to ₹5,000 to the buyers. So you are planning to buy a new washing machine, here are the top offers for you.

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Refrigerators get up to 50% off on Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 Similarly, Amazon is offering a discount of up to 50% on the purchase of refrigerators from top brands such as Samsung, LG, Bosch, and more. As a part of the sale, Amazon is offering a 10% instant discount on HDFC Bank, Bank of Baroda, IDFC Bank, RBL Bank and Induslnd Bank credit card and EMI transactions along with a 7.5% instant discount on purchases made using DBS Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and HSBC Bank credit card and EMI transactions. So you are planning to buy a new refrigerator, here are the top offers for you.

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ACs are available starting at ₹ 20,490 on Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 Similarly, Amazon is offering ACs starting at ₹20,490 on Amazon. These discounts are available on ACs by top brands like General, LG, Panasonic, BlueStar, Carrier and more. As a part of the sale, Amazon is offering a 10% instant discount on HDFC Bank credit card and EMI transactions along with up to ₹9,000 of exchange bonus, and no-cost EMI option. So you are planning to buy a new AC, here are the top offers for you.

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Chimneys get up to 65% off on Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 Coming to chimneys, Amazon is offering chimneys at a discount of up 65% on Amazon. These discounts are available on chimneys by top brands like Faber, Kaff, Elica and more. Individual brands are also offering additional discounts to the buyers. As a part of the sale, Amazon is offering a 10% instant discount on HDFC Bank credit card and EMI transactions along with a no-cost EMI option, banking offers and cashback offers. So you are planning to buy a new chimney, here are the top offers for you.

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Microwave ovens get up to 65% off on Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 Lastly, Microwave ovens are getting a discount of up to 65% on Amazon. These discounts are available on chimneys by top brands like LG, Samsung, Panasonic, IFB and more. As a part of the sale, Amazon is offering a 10% instant discount on HDFC Bank, Bank of Baroda, IDFC Bank, RBL Bank and Induslnd Bank credit card and EMI transactions along with a 7.5% instant discount on purchases made using DBS Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and HSBC Bank credit card and EMI transactions. Buyers can also save more using cashback offers and no-cost EMI option. So you are planning to buy a new microwave oven, here are the top offers for you.

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