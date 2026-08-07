Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 is live: Get up to 80% off on electronics and accessories; Check top deals here

Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. <br><br> She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. <br><br> Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights.Read moreRead less
The Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 is live now and it brings a host of discounts and exciting offers across categories. From smartphones and laptops to earbuds and smartwatches and from ACs to refrigerators and washing machines, this sale brings exclusive discounts on products across all the top categories. Interested buyers can save up to 80% off on electronic appliances and categories. They save more using lucrative exchange offers, cashback offers, no-cost EMI option and banking discounts and more. So, if you have been waiting for an opportunity to upgrade a home appliance, large electronic appliance, your old laptop or an accessory, now would be a great time to do so. We'll walk you through all the top offers at the Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026. But before that, let's walk you through the top offers at the sale.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Dell 15 SmartChoice (Previously Inspiron), Intel 13th Gen Core i5-1334U, 16GB, 1TB SSD, FHD,15.6"/39.62cm, Win 11, MSO'24, Silver, 1.62kg, [Dell 15], 12 Month McAfee, Backlit KB, Thin & Light LaptopView Details
ASUS Zenbook 14,Smartchoice,Intel Core Ultra 5 (Series 2),16GB,1TB,3K OLED Touch Screen,14",120Hz,Win 11,M365 Basic (1Y)*,Office 2024, Silver,1.28 kg,UX3405CA-PZ345WS,Thin & Light LaptopView Details
₹1.18L
Unlock Personalized
100% SecureFlexible EMI Tenure
Acer Smartchoice Aspire One, AMD Ryzen 3-7320U, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM/ 256GB SSD, 14.0"/35.56cm TN HD Display, Win 11 Home, Pure Silver, 1.48KG, A114-43, Thin and Light LaptopView Details
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Core Ultra 5 322 Next-Gen AI PC (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/15.3" (38.8cm)/WUXGA IPS/Copilot+ PC/Windows 11/MSO 365 Basic+Office 2024/Backlit Keyboard/Grey/1.6Kg), 83UR009QINView Details
Moto Pad 60 Neo 5G, Pantone Bronze Green, 4GB RAM, 128GB StorageView Details
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
- Get up to 80% off on electronic gadgets and accessories.
- Prime Members will get additional 15% off on product purchases.
- HDFC Bank customers can get an instant discount of 10% on credit card and EMI transactions.
- Amazon is offering a cashback of ₹150 on Amazon Pay UPI and all prepaid payment methods.
- Amazon is also offering a 5% cashback on transactions made using Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cards.
- Additionally, Amazon is offering Amazon Pay Later option for flexible payments.
Amazon is offering a discount of up to 40% on the latest AI laptops during this sale. Additionally, it offering an instant cashback of up to ₹10,000 on bank discounts and up to 24 months of no-cost EMI option to the buyers. Buyers can also avail an exchange bonus of up to ₹20,000 during this sale and cashback offers on select bank cards during the Great Freedom sale. So if you are planning to buy a new laptop or upgrade to a new one, here are the top offers for you.
Amazon is also offering a discount of up to 50% on the premium and budget tablets during this sale. In addition to banking discounts the company is offering an exchange bonus of up to ₹30,000 to the interested buyers. Buyers can save more by availing no-cost EMI option, banking discounts and cashback offers on payments made using Amazon Pay Balance. So if you are planning to buy a new tablet or upgrade to a new one, here are the top offers for you.
Amazon is offering a discount of up to 80% on the purchase of various PC accessories, which includes gaming gears, mouse, keyboard, headphones, webcam and hubs and ports among others. Mouse and keyboards are specifically getting up to 60% off. These discounts are available on devices by Dell, HP, Zebronics, Lenovo, Logitech and Portronics to name a few. Buyers can avail cashback offers and banking discounts on the purchase of these devices. So if you are planning to upgrade your PC setup, here are our top deals for you.
Coming to printers, Amazon is offering a discount of up to 60% on the purchase of printers from top brands like HP, Dell, Epson and more. These discounts and more are available across printer types, which includes inkjet, ink advantage, ink tank and laser printers. In addition to this discount, Amazon is also offering no-cost EMI option, banking discounts on select credit cards and cashback offers to the buyers. Here are the top offers for you.
Coming to headphones and earbuds, Amazon is offering a discount of up to 75% on the purchase of neckbands, earbuds, and TWS earbuds from top brands like Noise, Portronics, Boat, OnePlus, Realme, Sony, JBL, Bose and more. These discounts not only includes budget hearables but also premium devices. In addition to product discounts, Amazon is also offering no-cost EMI option, banking discounts on select credit cards, cashback offers to the buyers, a 10% instant discount on HDFC Bank credit card and EMI transactions, and a 5% cashback on Payments made via Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card. Here are the top offers for you.
Amazon is offering a discount of up to 70% on the purchase of speakers and soundbars from top brands like Portronics, Boat, Zebronics, Sony, JBL, Samsung and more. These discounts not only includes budget speakers but also premium speakers and soundbars. In addition to product discounts, Amazon is also offering no-cost EMI option, banking discounts on select credit cards, cashback offers to the buyers, a 10% instant discount on HDFC Bank credit card and EMI transactions, and a 5% cashback on Payments made via Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card. So you are planning to upgrade your home's sound system, here are the top offers for you.
Amazon is offering a discount of up to 80% on the purchase of smartwatches and fitness trackers from top brands like Samsung, Boat, Noise, Amazfit, OnePlus, Garmin and more. These discounts not only includes budget smartphones but also premium devices. The company is also offering an exchange bonus of up to ₹17,000 on the purchase of premium smartwatch models. To save more, buyers can avail no-cost EMI option, cashback offer and banking discounts. So you are planning to upgrade your smartwatch or start your fitness journey, here are the top offers for you.
Amazon is offering a discount of up to 70% on the purchase of monitors from top brands like LG, Samsung, Dell, BenQ and Acer to name a few. More specifically, the company is offering up to 65% off on gaming monitors, up to 59% off on smart monitors, up to 75% off on office monitors and up to 56% off on high resolution monitors. As a part of the sale, Amazon is offering a nine-month no-cost EMI, cashback offer and banking discounts. So you are planning to buy a new monitor for your home or office setup, here are the top offers for you.
Amazon is offering a discount of up to 65% on the purchase of smart TVs from top brands such as Samsung, LG, Xiaomi, TCL and more. As a part of the sale, Amazon is offering a 10% instant discount on HDFC Bank credit card and EMI transactions along with a 5% cashback on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, no-cost EMI, discount coupons and Amazon Pay Later to the interested buyers. So you are planning to buy a new TV or upgrade a new one, here are the top offers for you.
Coming to home appliances, Amazon is offering a discount of up to 50% on the purchase of washing machines from top brands such as Samsung, LG, Bosch, and more. As a part of the sale, Amazon is offering a 10% instant discount on HDFC Bank credit card and EMI transactions along with a 5% cashback on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, no-cost EMI, discount coupons and Amazon Pay Later to the interested buyers. Individual brands are also offering additional discounts to the interested buyers. For instance, Samsung is offering an additional discount of up to ₹7,500 while Bosch is offering an additional discount of up to ₹5,000 to the buyers. So you are planning to buy a new washing machine, here are the top offers for you.
Similarly, Amazon is offering a discount of up to 50% on the purchase of refrigerators from top brands such as Samsung, LG, Bosch, and more. As a part of the sale, Amazon is offering a 10% instant discount on HDFC Bank, Bank of Baroda, IDFC Bank, RBL Bank and Induslnd Bank credit card and EMI transactions along with a 7.5% instant discount on purchases made using DBS Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and HSBC Bank credit card and EMI transactions. So you are planning to buy a new refrigerator, here are the top offers for you.
Similarly, Amazon is offering ACs starting at ₹20,490 on Amazon. These discounts are available on ACs by top brands like General, LG, Panasonic, BlueStar, Carrier and more. As a part of the sale, Amazon is offering a 10% instant discount on HDFC Bank credit card and EMI transactions along with up to ₹9,000 of exchange bonus, and no-cost EMI option. So you are planning to buy a new AC, here are the top offers for you.
Coming to chimneys, Amazon is offering chimneys at a discount of up 65% on Amazon. These discounts are available on chimneys by top brands like Faber, Kaff, Elica and more. Individual brands are also offering additional discounts to the buyers. As a part of the sale, Amazon is offering a 10% instant discount on HDFC Bank credit card and EMI transactions along with a no-cost EMI option, banking offers and cashback offers. So you are planning to buy a new chimney, here are the top offers for you.
Lastly, Microwave ovens are getting a discount of up to 65% on Amazon. These discounts are available on chimneys by top brands like LG, Samsung, Panasonic, IFB and more. As a part of the sale, Amazon is offering a 10% instant discount on HDFC Bank, Bank of Baroda, IDFC Bank, RBL Bank and Induslnd Bank credit card and EMI transactions along with a 7.5% instant discount on purchases made using DBS Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and HSBC Bank credit card and EMI transactions. Buyers can also save more using cashback offers and no-cost EMI option. So you are planning to buy a new microwave oven, here are the top offers for you.
Why chase premium tech when Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 has gems under ₹4,999?
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Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. <br><br> She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. <br><br> Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights....Read more
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