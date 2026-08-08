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Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: LG, Samsung, Xiaomi, TCL and more TVs — which brand has the biggest price drop?

Amazon is offering a discount of up to 65% on the purchase of smart TVs during its ongoing Great Freedom Sale 2026. Here are the TVs that are available at maximum discount.

Published8 Aug 2026, 07:00 AM IST
Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 went live in India at 12AM on August 7.
Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 went live in India at 12AM on August 7.(Amazon)
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By Shweta Ganjoo

Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. <br><br> She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. <br><br> Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights.

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The Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 has arrived in India with massive discounts across popular electronics categories. From smartphones and wearables to refrigerators and washing machines, all popular electronics categories are witnessing lucrative deals, product discounts and massive price drops. Amid all the deals, one the biggest attractions for buyers looking to upgrade their homes is the offers available on the purchase of smart TVs.

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Research-Backed Choices

Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

From premium OLED and QLED models to affordable 4K smart TVs, brands like LG, Samsung, Xiaomi, TCL, Sony and more are offering attractive price cuts, bank offers and exchange benefits during this sale. But with dozens of deals available, finding the biggest discount is not always easy. While premium brands such as LG and Samsung are known for advanced display technologies, including OLED, QLED and Mini LED panels, brands like Xiaomi and TCL often compete with aggressive pricing and feature-packed models at lower price points. This makes the choice more challenging for buyers.

To help you make the most of this sale, we have curated the top TV deals available during Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 to find out which brands are offering the biggest price drops, the most attractive discounts and the best features for your budget. Whether you are planning to buy a large-screen 4K TV, or an affordable smart TV for everyday entertainment, this comparison will help you choose the right option without overspending.

Top TV deals at Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026

This Samsung TV gets HD Ready display with Samsung’s Hyper Real Picture Engine, HDR support, PurColor technology and Contrast Enhancer helps deliver improved colour reproduction, deeper contrast and more lifelike images. The Slim Look design adds a modern touch to bedrooms, kitchens or smaller living spaces. It is powered by Samsung’s Tizen Smart TV operating system and it also supports voice assistants, AirPlay and SmartThings connectivity. In addition to product discount, buyers can save more using their banking credit cards, no-cost EMI option and cashback offer on purchases made using Amazon Pay Balance.

Specifications

Screen Size
32 inches
Display Technology
LED HD Ready Display
Operating System
Samsung Tizen Smart TV OS
Connectivity
Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 2 x HDMI ports, 1 x USB-A port, eARC support, RF input, LAN support
Audio
20W RMS output, 2-channel speakers, Object Tracking Sound Lite (OTS Lite), Q-Symphony, Adaptive Sound

Reason to buy

Good quality

Good picture quality

Value for money

Reason to avoid

No stand included

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise this TV for its picture quality and overall build quality. They also consider it value for money.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this TV for its picture quality and overall product quality.

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Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.

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This Xiaomi TV offers 4K Ultra HD resolution along with Dolby Vision, HDR10 support and Xiaomi’s Vivid Picture Engine enhance contrast, brightness and colour reproduction for more realistic visuals. It supports up to 94% DCI-P3 wide colour gamut, which helps deliver richer shades and improved colour accuracy. It is powered by Google TV, which offers personalised content recommendations, built-in Google Assistant, Chromecast and access to popular streaming apps. With 30W Dolby Audio speakers, DTS:X and DTS Virtual:X support, it delivers cinematic sound at home. Buyers can save more using no-cost EMI option, banking discounts on credit card payments and cashback offers on Amazon Pay Balance payments.

Specifications

Screen Size
43 inches
Display Technology
Ultra HD 4K LED Display
Operating System
Google TV with PatchWall integration
Connectivity
Dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz/5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, 3 × HDMI 2.1 ports (1 × eARC), 2 × USB ports, Ethernet, Optical port, AV input, 3.5mm audio jack
Audio
30W Stereo Speakers, Dolby Audio, DTS:X, DTS Virtual:X, Dolby Atmos pass-through via eARC

Reason to buy

Good design

Good picture quality

Reason to avoid

Average sound quality

Some users report noticeable lag

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise this TV for its picture quality and its design. They also appreciate Dolby Vision and HDR10 support.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this TV for its picture quality.

This TCL Full HD Smart QLED Google TV uses Quantum Dot technology to deliver a wider colour spectrum, improved brightness and enhanced colour accuracy compared with conventional LED TVs. Its Full HD resolution, AiPQ Engine and Ai Clarity technology help optimise contrast, sharpness and picture details across different content types. It runs on Google TV OS that offers personalised content recommendations, Google Assistant, Chromecast built-in and access to popular OTT apps. It supports Dolby Audio and comes with a 24W speakers. To save more during this sale, buyers can avail no-cost EMI option, banking discounts on credit card payments and cashback offers on Amazon Pay Balance payments.

Specifications

Screen Size
40 inches
Display Technology
Full HD QLED Display
Operating System
Google TV OS
Connectivity
Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI ports, USB ports, Ethernet, AV input, Optical output
Audio
24W Stereo Speakers, Dolby Audio Support

Reason to buy

Good design

Good picture quality

Great sound quality

Reason to avoid

Some users report noticeable lag

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this TV to be a solid choice with excellent picture and sound quality, good value for money, and appreciate its deep blacks and contrast.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this TV for its picture and sound qualities.

This Philips TV gets a 32-inch HD Ready display with HDR10 and HLG support that enhances brightness, contrast and colour reproduction for a more immersive viewing experience. It also gets Philips’ picture enhancement technologies that helps optimise visuals across movies, sports and everyday content. It runs on Google TV that provides personalised content recommendations, Google Assistant voice control, Chromecast support and access to popular streaming apps. This TV also features Dolby Audio-powered speakers for clearer sound output. To save more during this sale, buyers can avail no-cost EMI option, banking discounts on credit card payments and cashback offers on Amazon Pay Balance payments.

Specifications

Screen Size
32 inches
Display Technology
HD Ready LCD LED Display
Operating System
Google TV OS
Connectivity
Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 3 × HDMI ports, 2 × USB ports, Ethernet LAN, HDMI ARC
Audio
48W Dolby Audio Stereo Box

Reason to buy

Good picture quality

Great sound quality

Value for money

Reason to avoid

Average performance

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the TV's picture quality, describing it as stunning with good resolution, and appreciate its value for money and built-in speakers that provide clear sound. Moreover, the connectivity receives positive feedback, with customers noting easy mobile connection and built-in Wi-Fi.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this TV for its picture and sound qualities.

This LG Smart LED TV comes with a 32-inch HD Ready VA LED panel that delivers improved contrast, deeper blacks and sharper visuals, while HDR10 and HLG support enhance brightness and details in compatible content. It is powered by the α5 AI Processor Gen9 that uses AI-based picture processing and resolution upscaling to improve clarity. It runs on webOS 26, which offers a smooth smart TV experience with LG Channels, Google Cast, Apple AirPlay support and voice-enabled features. To save more during this sale, buyers can avail no-cost EMI option, banking discounts on credit card payments and cashback offers on Amazon Pay Balance payments.

Specifications

Screen Size
32 inches
Display Technology
HD Ready VA LED Display
Operating System
webOS 26
Connectivity
Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, 2 × HDMI ports (including eARC), 1 × USB port, Ethernet LAN, RF input, Google Cast, Apple AirPlay support
Audio
10W Output, 2.0 Channel Speakers, AI Sound Pro, Clear Voice Pro, LG Sound Sync

Reason to buy

Good picture quality

Great sound quality

Good connectivity

Reason to avoid

10W audio output may feel limited

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the TV's picture quality and sound quality. They also appreciate its connectivity options.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this TV for its picture and sound qualities.

This Toshiba 32-inch Smart LED TV comes with an HD Ready 1366×768 display that uses the REGZA Engine and picture optimisation technologies to improve sharpness, contrast and colour reproduction. It gets 178-degree viewing angle that helps maintain consistent visuals when watching from different positions. Toshiba's REGZA Power Audio, Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X work with the 20W stereo speaker system to create a more immersive sound experience. This TV runs on VIDAA U9 OS and supports popular OTT apps, screen sharing and AirPlay. Buyers who want to upgrade their TV can save more using no-cost EMI option, banking discounts on credit card payments and cashback offers on Amazon Pay Balance payments.

Specifications

Screen Size
32 inches
Display Technology
HD Ready LED Display
Operating System
VIDAA U9
Connectivity
Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Ethernet, headphone jack, optical audio output, HDMI eARC, AirPlay and screen sharing
Audio
20W stereo speakers, Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual:X, REGZA Power Audio

Reason to buy

Good picture quality

Lag free performance

Value for money

Reason to avoid

Audio can be less impressive for some users

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the TV's picture quality and lag free performance. They also consider it value for money.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this TV for its picture quality and performance.

How discount are these TVs getting?

MODEL

LISTED PRICE

DISCOUNTED PRICE

Samsung 32 inches HD Smart LED TV 17,900 15,490
Xiaomi 108 cm X Ultra HD 4K Smart Google LED TV 37,999 27,499
TCL 101 40 inch Full HD Smart QLED Google TV 32,390 22,990
PHILIPS 32 inches 6100 Series Frameless HD Smart LED Google TV 22,999 15,999
LG 32 inches LB650 AI Series HD Smart webOS VA LED TV 24,490 16,990
Toshiba 32 Inches HD Ready Smart LED TV 24,999 14,990

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HomeGadgets And AppliancesAmazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: LG, Samsung, Xiaomi, TCL and more TVs — which brand has the biggest price drop?

FAQs

When did the Amazon Great Freedom Sale start?

It started at midnight on August 7.

How much discount are TVs getting?

TVs are getting a discount of up to 65%.

Are there any other offers on the purchase of TVs?

Yes, buyers can also avail banking discounts, no-cost EMI and cashback offers to save more.

Are other categories too getting discounts?

Yes, electronic devices and home appliances are getting up to 80% off on their purchases.

Are there special offers for Prime subscribers?

Yes, Prime subscribers are getting up to 15% additional discount.

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