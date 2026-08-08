Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: LG, Samsung, Xiaomi, TCL and more TVs — which brand has the biggest price drop?

The Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 has arrived in India with massive discounts across popular electronics categories. From smartphones and wearables to refrigerators and washing machines, all popular electronics categories are witnessing lucrative deals, product discounts and massive price drops. Amid all the deals, one the biggest attractions for buyers looking to upgrade their homes is the offers available on the purchase of smart TVs.

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From premium OLED and QLED models to affordable 4K smart TVs, brands like LG, Samsung, Xiaomi, TCL, Sony and more are offering attractive price cuts, bank offers and exchange benefits during this sale. But with dozens of deals available, finding the biggest discount is not always easy. While premium brands such as LG and Samsung are known for advanced display technologies, including OLED, QLED and Mini LED panels, brands like Xiaomi and TCL often compete with aggressive pricing and feature-packed models at lower price points. This makes the choice more challenging for buyers.

To help you make the most of this sale, we have curated the top TV deals available during Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 to find out which brands are offering the biggest price drops, the most attractive discounts and the best features for your budget. Whether you are planning to buy a large-screen 4K TV, or an affordable smart TV for everyday entertainment, this comparison will help you choose the right option without overspending.

Top TV deals at Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026

This Samsung TV gets HD Ready display with Samsung’s Hyper Real Picture Engine, HDR support, PurColor technology and Contrast Enhancer helps deliver improved colour reproduction, deeper contrast and more lifelike images. The Slim Look design adds a modern touch to bedrooms, kitchens or smaller living spaces. It is powered by Samsung’s Tizen Smart TV operating system and it also supports voice assistants, AirPlay and SmartThings connectivity. In addition to product discount, buyers can save more using their banking credit cards, no-cost EMI option and cashback offer on purchases made using Amazon Pay Balance.

Specifications Screen Size 32 inches Display Technology LED HD Ready Display Operating System Samsung Tizen Smart TV OS Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 2 x HDMI ports, 1 x USB-A port, eARC support, RF input, LAN support Audio 20W RMS output, 2-channel speakers, Object Tracking Sound Lite (OTS Lite), Q-Symphony, Adaptive Sound Reason to buy Good quality Good picture quality Value for money Reason to avoid No stand included

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise this TV for its picture quality and overall build quality. They also consider it value for money.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this TV for its picture quality and overall product quality.

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This Xiaomi TV offers 4K Ultra HD resolution along with Dolby Vision, HDR10 support and Xiaomi’s Vivid Picture Engine enhance contrast, brightness and colour reproduction for more realistic visuals. It supports up to 94% DCI-P3 wide colour gamut, which helps deliver richer shades and improved colour accuracy. It is powered by Google TV, which offers personalised content recommendations, built-in Google Assistant, Chromecast and access to popular streaming apps. With 30W Dolby Audio speakers, DTS:X and DTS Virtual:X support, it delivers cinematic sound at home. Buyers can save more using no-cost EMI option, banking discounts on credit card payments and cashback offers on Amazon Pay Balance payments.

Specifications Screen Size 43 inches Display Technology Ultra HD 4K LED Display Operating System Google TV with PatchWall integration Connectivity Dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz/5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, 3 × HDMI 2.1 ports (1 × eARC), 2 × USB ports, Ethernet, Optical port, AV input, 3.5mm audio jack Audio 30W Stereo Speakers, Dolby Audio, DTS:X, DTS Virtual:X, Dolby Atmos pass-through via eARC Reason to buy Good design Good picture quality Reason to avoid Average sound quality Some users report noticeable lag

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise this TV for its picture quality and its design. They also appreciate Dolby Vision and HDR10 support.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this TV for its picture quality.

This TCL Full HD Smart QLED Google TV uses Quantum Dot technology to deliver a wider colour spectrum, improved brightness and enhanced colour accuracy compared with conventional LED TVs. Its Full HD resolution, AiPQ Engine and Ai Clarity technology help optimise contrast, sharpness and picture details across different content types. It runs on Google TV OS that offers personalised content recommendations, Google Assistant, Chromecast built-in and access to popular OTT apps. It supports Dolby Audio and comes with a 24W speakers. To save more during this sale, buyers can avail no-cost EMI option, banking discounts on credit card payments and cashback offers on Amazon Pay Balance payments.

Specifications Screen Size 40 inches Display Technology Full HD QLED Display Operating System Google TV OS Connectivity Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI ports, USB ports, Ethernet, AV input, Optical output Audio 24W Stereo Speakers, Dolby Audio Support Reason to buy Good design Good picture quality Great sound quality Reason to avoid Some users report noticeable lag

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find this TV to be a solid choice with excellent picture and sound quality, good value for money, and appreciate its deep blacks and contrast.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this TV for its picture and sound qualities.

This Philips TV gets a 32-inch HD Ready display with HDR10 and HLG support that enhances brightness, contrast and colour reproduction for a more immersive viewing experience. It also gets Philips’ picture enhancement technologies that helps optimise visuals across movies, sports and everyday content. It runs on Google TV that provides personalised content recommendations, Google Assistant voice control, Chromecast support and access to popular streaming apps. This TV also features Dolby Audio-powered speakers for clearer sound output. To save more during this sale, buyers can avail no-cost EMI option, banking discounts on credit card payments and cashback offers on Amazon Pay Balance payments.

Specifications Screen Size 32 inches Display Technology HD Ready LCD LED Display Operating System Google TV OS Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 3 × HDMI ports, 2 × USB ports, Ethernet LAN, HDMI ARC Audio 48W Dolby Audio Stereo Box Reason to buy Good picture quality Great sound quality Value for money Reason to avoid Average performance

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the TV's picture quality, describing it as stunning with good resolution, and appreciate its value for money and built-in speakers that provide clear sound. Moreover, the connectivity receives positive feedback, with customers noting easy mobile connection and built-in Wi-Fi.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this TV for its picture and sound qualities.

This LG Smart LED TV comes with a 32-inch HD Ready VA LED panel that delivers improved contrast, deeper blacks and sharper visuals, while HDR10 and HLG support enhance brightness and details in compatible content. It is powered by the α5 AI Processor Gen9 that uses AI-based picture processing and resolution upscaling to improve clarity. It runs on webOS 26, which offers a smooth smart TV experience with LG Channels, Google Cast, Apple AirPlay support and voice-enabled features. To save more during this sale, buyers can avail no-cost EMI option, banking discounts on credit card payments and cashback offers on Amazon Pay Balance payments.

Specifications Screen Size 32 inches Display Technology HD Ready VA LED Display Operating System webOS 26 Connectivity Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, 2 × HDMI ports (including eARC), 1 × USB port, Ethernet LAN, RF input, Google Cast, Apple AirPlay support Audio 10W Output, 2.0 Channel Speakers, AI Sound Pro, Clear Voice Pro, LG Sound Sync Reason to buy Good picture quality Great sound quality Good connectivity Reason to avoid 10W audio output may feel limited

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the TV's picture quality and sound quality. They also appreciate its connectivity options.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this TV for its picture and sound qualities.

This Toshiba 32-inch Smart LED TV comes with an HD Ready 1366×768 display that uses the REGZA Engine and picture optimisation technologies to improve sharpness, contrast and colour reproduction. It gets 178-degree viewing angle that helps maintain consistent visuals when watching from different positions. Toshiba's REGZA Power Audio, Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X work with the 20W stereo speaker system to create a more immersive sound experience. This TV runs on VIDAA U9 OS and supports popular OTT apps, screen sharing and AirPlay. Buyers who want to upgrade their TV can save more using no-cost EMI option, banking discounts on credit card payments and cashback offers on Amazon Pay Balance payments.

Specifications Screen Size 32 inches Display Technology HD Ready LED Display Operating System VIDAA U9 Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Ethernet, headphone jack, optical audio output, HDMI eARC, AirPlay and screen sharing Audio 20W stereo speakers, Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual:X, REGZA Power Audio Reason to buy Good picture quality Lag free performance Value for money Reason to avoid Audio can be less impressive for some users

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the TV's picture quality and lag free performance. They also consider it value for money.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this TV for its picture quality and performance.

How discount are these TVs getting? MODEL LISTED PRICE DISCOUNTED PRICE Samsung 32 inches HD Smart LED TV ₹ 17,900 ₹ 15,490 Xiaomi 108 cm X Ultra HD 4K Smart Google LED TV ₹ 37,999 ₹ 27,499 TCL 101 40 inch Full HD Smart QLED Google TV ₹ 32,390 ₹ 22,990 PHILIPS 32 inches 6100 Series Frameless HD Smart LED Google TV ₹ 22,999 ₹ 15,999 LG 32 inches LB650 AI Series HD Smart webOS VA LED TV ₹ 24,490 ₹ 16,990 Toshiba 32 Inches HD Ready Smart LED TV ₹ 24,999 ₹ 14,990 Similar articles for you Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 is live: Get up to 80% off on electronics and accessories; Check top deals here

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