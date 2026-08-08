Amazon Great Freedom Sale is now live with attractive discounts on iPads for students, professionals and creators

For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read moreRead less
Apple iPads continue to be among the most reliable tablets for productivity, entertainment, digital art and studying. Whether you need a compact tablet for everyday use or a powerful device for professional work, there is an iPad for almost every requirement.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Best dealApple iPad 11″: A16 chip, 27.69 cm (11″) Model, Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP Front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — YellowView Details
₹49,900
Apple iPad 11″: A16 chip, 27.69 cm (11″) Model, Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, Wi-Fi 6 + 5G Cellular, 12MP Front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — BlueView Details
₹67,900
Unlock Personalized
₹8,317x 6 months₹49,900
100% SecureFlexible EMI Tenure
Flagship performanceApple iPad Air 27.59 cm (11″) (M4): Liquid Retina Display, 128 GB, 12MP Front/Back Camera, Wi-Fi 7 with Apple N1, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — PurpleView Details
₹89,900
Value for moneyApple iPad Air 13″ with M3 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, 12MP Front/Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E + 5G Cellular, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — StarlightView Details
₹94,900
Apple iPad Air 13″ with M3 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina Display, 512GB, 12MP Front/Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — PurpleView Details
₹1.10L
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
The Amazon Great Freedom Sale is now live, making it a good time to upgrade with instant bank discounts, exchange offers and no cost EMI options available on several iPad models.
Apple's latest 11-inch iPad offers an excellent balance of performance and value with the A16 chip, vibrant Liquid Retina display and improved cameras. It is well suited for students, casual creators and everyday productivity while supporting the latest iPadOS features. Wi-Fi 6 ensures fast wireless connectivity for work and entertainment. If you are planning to shop during the Amazon Sale, this iPad could become one of the most affordable Apple tablets available.
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
The cellular version of the 11-inch Apple iPad adds 5G connectivity, making it ideal for users who work or study while travelling. The A16 processor delivers smooth multitasking, while the Liquid Retina display remains excellent for streaming, note-taking and creative work. Long battery life further enhances portability. Buyers looking for Apple deals during the Amazon Sale should keep an eye on this versatile iPad.
Powered by Apple's M4 processor, the new iPad Air 11 delivers flagship-level performance in a compact and lightweight design. It is an excellent choice for creators, students and professionals who need desktop-class speed for editing, multitasking and productivity. The addition of Wi-Fi 7 makes it even more future-ready. During the Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026, this premium tablet is expected to feature among the biggest Amazon Sale offers.
The 13-inch iPad Air with the M3 chip is designed for users who want a larger display without stepping up to the iPad Pro. Apple Intelligence support, a spacious screen and 5G connectivity make it suitable for productivity, content creation and entertainment. It also offers excellent battery life for all-day use. This model could receive attractive discounts during the Amazon Sale.
This iPad Air pairs Apple's capable M3 processor with a large 13-inch display and generous 512GB storage, making it ideal for professionals handling large files and creative projects. It offers smooth performance, long battery life and Apple's premium build quality in a lightweight design. If you are planning to upgrade during the Amazon Sale, this configuration is worth considering.
Designed for demanding users, this 11-inch iPad Air combines Apple's M3 processor with a massive 1TB of storage and 5G connectivity. It is well suited for video editing, creative workflows, professional applications and users who need plenty of local storage. Apple Intelligence support further enhances its long-term appeal. Buyers looking for premium Apple devices during the Amazon Sale should keep this configuration on their shortlist.
|iPad
|Display
|Processor
|Connectivity
|Apple iPad 11-inch (Wi-Fi)
|11-inch Liquid Retina
|Apple A16
|Wi-Fi 6
|Apple iPad 11-inch (Wi-Fi + 5G)
|11-inch Liquid Retina
|Apple A16
|Wi-Fi 6 + 5G
|Apple iPad Air 11-inch
|11-inch Liquid Retina
|Apple M4
|Wi-Fi 7
|Apple iPad Air 13-inch (128GB)
|13-inch Liquid Retina
|Apple M3
|Wi-Fi 6E + 5G
|Apple iPad Air 13-inch (512GB)
|13-inch Liquid Retina
|Apple M3
|Wi-Fi 6E
|Apple iPad Air 11-inch (1TB)
|11-inch Liquid Retina
|Apple M3
|Wi-Fi 6E + 5G
Hosting a house party? These 10 speakers can instantly change the vibe
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer's site links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks....Read more
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.