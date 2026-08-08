Amazon Great Freedom Sale is now live with attractive discounts on iPads for students, professionals and creators

Apple iPads continue to be among the most reliable tablets for productivity, entertainment, digital art and studying. Whether you need a compact tablet for everyday use or a powerful device for professional work, there is an iPad for almost every requirement.
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The Amazon Great Freedom Sale is now live, making it a good time to upgrade with instant bank discounts, exchange offers and no cost EMI options available on several iPad models.
Apple's latest 11-inch iPad offers an excellent balance of performance and value with the A16 chip, vibrant Liquid Retina display and improved cameras. It is well suited for students, casual creators and everyday productivity while supporting the latest iPadOS features. Wi-Fi 6 ensures fast wireless connectivity for work and entertainment. If you are planning to shop during the Amazon Sale, this iPad could become one of the most affordable Apple tablets available.
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The cellular version of the 11-inch Apple iPad adds 5G connectivity, making it ideal for users who work or study while travelling. The A16 processor delivers smooth multitasking, while the Liquid Retina display remains excellent for streaming, note-taking and creative work. Long battery life further enhances portability. Buyers looking for Apple deals during the Amazon Sale should keep an eye on this versatile iPad.
Powered by Apple's M4 processor, the new iPad Air 11 delivers flagship-level performance in a compact and lightweight design. It is an excellent choice for creators, students and professionals who need desktop-class speed for editing, multitasking and productivity. The addition of Wi-Fi 7 makes it even more future-ready. During the Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026, this premium tablet is expected to feature among the biggest Amazon Sale offers.
The 13-inch iPad Air with the M3 chip is designed for users who want a larger display without stepping up to the iPad Pro. Apple Intelligence support, a spacious screen and 5G connectivity make it suitable for productivity, content creation and entertainment. It also offers excellent battery life for all-day use. This model could receive attractive discounts during the Amazon Sale.
This iPad Air pairs Apple's capable M3 processor with a large 13-inch display and generous 512GB storage, making it ideal for professionals handling large files and creative projects. It offers smooth performance, long battery life and Apple's premium build quality in a lightweight design. If you are planning to upgrade during the Amazon Sale, this configuration is worth considering.
Designed for demanding users, this 11-inch iPad Air combines Apple's M3 processor with a massive 1TB of storage and 5G connectivity. It is well suited for video editing, creative workflows, professional applications and users who need plenty of local storage. Apple Intelligence support further enhances its long-term appeal. Buyers looking for premium Apple devices during the Amazon Sale should keep this configuration on their shortlist.
|iPad
|Display
|Processor
|Connectivity
|Apple iPad 11-inch (Wi-Fi)
|11-inch Liquid Retina
|Apple A16
|Wi-Fi 6
|Apple iPad 11-inch (Wi-Fi + 5G)
|11-inch Liquid Retina
|Apple A16
|Wi-Fi 6 + 5G
|Apple iPad Air 11-inch
|11-inch Liquid Retina
|Apple M4
|Wi-Fi 7
|Apple iPad Air 13-inch (128GB)
|13-inch Liquid Retina
|Apple M3
|Wi-Fi 6E + 5G
|Apple iPad Air 13-inch (512GB)
|13-inch Liquid Retina
|Apple M3
|Wi-Fi 6E
|Apple iPad Air 11-inch (1TB)
|11-inch Liquid Retina
|Apple M3
|Wi-Fi 6E + 5G
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FAQs
Is the Amazon Great Freedom Sale live now?
The Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 is now live with discounts across electronics, including Apple iPads.
Are bank offers available on iPads during the sale?
Eligible iPad models qualify for instant bank discounts, exchange offers and no cost EMI.
Which iPad is suitable for students?
The standard iPad is generally a good option for note taking, online classes and everyday productivity.
Should I buy 128GB or 256GB storage?
If you plan to use the iPad for several years or store videos and apps, 256GB offers better long term value.
Can an iPad replace a laptop?
For many users, an iPad paired with a keyboard and suitable apps can comfortably handle office work, studying, web browsing and entertainment.