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Amazon Great Freedom Sale is now live with attractive discounts on iPads for students, professionals and creators

Need a tablet for work, study or entertainment? The Amazon Great Freedom Sale is now live with attractive offers on iPads across multiple price segments.

Published8 Aug 2026, 02:00 PM IST
Apple iPads are available with discounts and bank offers during the Amazon Sale.
Apple iPads are available with discounts and bank offers during the Amazon Sale.
AI Quick Read

By Amit Rahi

For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.

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Apple iPads continue to be among the most reliable tablets for productivity, entertainment, digital art and studying. Whether you need a compact tablet for everyday use or a powerful device for professional work, there is an iPad for almost every requirement.

Our PicksBest dealFlagship performanceValue for moneyFAQs

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The Amazon Great Freedom Sale is now live, making it a good time to upgrade with instant bank discounts, exchange offers and no cost EMI options available on several iPad models.

Save more with Amazon Great Freedom Sale offers

  • Credit Card holders can get an instant discount of up to 10%, subject to the maximum discount applicable on eligible products during the sale.
  • Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card users can also avail up to 5% cashback on eligible purchases, while select ICICI Bank Credit Card and EMI transactions qualify for additional discounts.
  • Buyers can choose No Cost EMI options on eligible iPads, allowing the purchase to be spread across convenient monthly instalments.
  • Customers exchanging an eligible old tablet or smartphone can receive an exchange bonus, reducing the effective purchase price further.
  • Amazon Pay Rewards and other promotional offers may be available on select products, depending on the seller and payment method.

BEST DEAL

Apple's latest 11-inch iPad offers an excellent balance of performance and value with the A16 chip, vibrant Liquid Retina display and improved cameras. It is well suited for students, casual creators and everyday productivity while supporting the latest iPadOS features. Wi-Fi 6 ensures fast wireless connectivity for work and entertainment. If you are planning to shop during the Amazon Sale, this iPad could become one of the most affordable Apple tablets available.

Specifications

Display
11-inch Liquid Retina
Processor
Apple A16 chip
Storage
128GB
Connectivity
Wi-Fi 6
Camera
12MP front and 12MP rear

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Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.

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The cellular version of the 11-inch Apple iPad adds 5G connectivity, making it ideal for users who work or study while travelling. The A16 processor delivers smooth multitasking, while the Liquid Retina display remains excellent for streaming, note-taking and creative work. Long battery life further enhances portability. Buyers looking for Apple deals during the Amazon Sale should keep an eye on this versatile iPad.

Specifications

Display
11-inch Liquid Retina
Processor
Apple A16 chip
Storage
128GB
Connectivity
Wi-Fi 6 and 5G
Camera
12MP front and 12MP rear

FLAGSHIP PERFORMANCE

Powered by Apple's M4 processor, the new iPad Air 11 delivers flagship-level performance in a compact and lightweight design. It is an excellent choice for creators, students and professionals who need desktop-class speed for editing, multitasking and productivity. The addition of Wi-Fi 7 makes it even more future-ready. During the Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026, this premium tablet is expected to feature among the biggest Amazon Sale offers.

VALUE FOR MONEY

The 13-inch iPad Air with the M3 chip is designed for users who want a larger display without stepping up to the iPad Pro. Apple Intelligence support, a spacious screen and 5G connectivity make it suitable for productivity, content creation and entertainment. It also offers excellent battery life for all-day use. This model could receive attractive discounts during the Amazon Sale.

Specifications

Display
13-inch Liquid Retina
Processor
Apple M3
Storage
128GB
Connectivity
Wi-Fi 6E and 5G
Camera
12MP front and 12MP rear

This iPad Air pairs Apple's capable M3 processor with a large 13-inch display and generous 512GB storage, making it ideal for professionals handling large files and creative projects. It offers smooth performance, long battery life and Apple's premium build quality in a lightweight design. If you are planning to upgrade during the Amazon Sale, this configuration is worth considering.

Specifications

Display
13-inch Liquid Retina
Processor
Apple M3
Storage
512GB
Connectivity
Wi-Fi 6E
Camera
12MP front and 12MP rear

Designed for demanding users, this 11-inch iPad Air combines Apple's M3 processor with a massive 1TB of storage and 5G connectivity. It is well suited for video editing, creative workflows, professional applications and users who need plenty of local storage. Apple Intelligence support further enhances its long-term appeal. Buyers looking for premium Apple devices during the Amazon Sale should keep this configuration on their shortlist.

Specifications

Display
11-inch Liquid Retina
Processor
Apple M3
Storage
1TB
Connectivity
Wi-Fi 6E and 5G
Camera
12MP front and 12MP rear

iPad specifications comparison

iPadDisplayProcessorConnectivity
Apple iPad 11-inch (Wi-Fi)11-inch Liquid RetinaApple A16Wi-Fi 6
Apple iPad 11-inch (Wi-Fi + 5G)11-inch Liquid RetinaApple A16Wi-Fi 6 + 5G
Apple iPad Air 11-inch11-inch Liquid RetinaApple M4Wi-Fi 7
Apple iPad Air 13-inch (128GB)13-inch Liquid RetinaApple M3Wi-Fi 6E + 5G
Apple iPad Air 13-inch (512GB)13-inch Liquid RetinaApple M3Wi-Fi 6E
Apple iPad Air 11-inch (1TB)11-inch Liquid RetinaApple M3Wi-Fi 6E + 5G

How to choose the right iPad for you use case

  • Choose the display size based on your usage. Smaller models are easier to carry, while larger displays are better for multitasking and creative work.
  • Decide whether you need Apple Pencil support for note taking, sketching or editing documents.
  • Pick at least 256GB storage if you plan to keep the tablet for several years or store large files.
  • Check whether the iPad uses a USB C port if you regularly connect accessories or external storage.
  • Compare the processor and RAM to ensure the tablet can handle your workload and future software updates.

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FAQs

Is the Amazon Great Freedom Sale live now?

The Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 is now live with discounts across electronics, including Apple iPads.

Are bank offers available on iPads during the sale?

Eligible iPad models qualify for instant bank discounts, exchange offers and no cost EMI.

Which iPad is suitable for students?

The standard iPad is generally a good option for note taking, online classes and everyday productivity.

Should I buy 128GB or 256GB storage?

If you plan to use the iPad for several years or store videos and apps, 256GB offers better long term value.

Can an iPad replace a laptop?

For many users, an iPad paired with a keyboard and suitable apps can comfortably handle office work, studying, web browsing and entertainment.

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