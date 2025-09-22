Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 is Live for Prime members: Grab exclusive deals on electronics, gadgets and appliances

Amazon’s Great Indian Festival 2025 has officially opened for Prime members, granting them a full day of early access to an extensive range of discounted products. This includes everything from smart TVs and laptops to gaming laptops, tablets, and premium headphones.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25B (Black)-3 Years Warranty for Limited PeriodView Details
₹57,990
ASUS Vivobook 15, Intel Core i3-1315U 13th Gen, 15.6" (39.62 cms) FHD, Thin and Light Laptop (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/Win11/MS Office/Backlit Keyboard/Silver/1.7 kg), X1504VA-NJ320WSView Details
₹33,750
ASUS Gaming V16 (2025) 14th Gen,Intel Core 5 210H Gaming Laptop (RTX 4050-6GB/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/16/144Hz/M365*/Office Home 2024,Matte Black,1.95 Kg),V3607VU-RP550WSView Details
₹76,790
Coway Airmega 150 (Ap-1019C) Air Purifier For Home,Longest Filter Life 8500Hrs (Approx. 1.5-2 Yrs),Anti-Virus True Hepa Filter (H13),Kills Allergies,Virus,Germs & Pm 0.01 With 99.999% Efficiency,WhiteView Details
₹17,998
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi+5G, Tablet, GrayView Details
₹18,349
Beyond electronics, the sale also features significant discounts on household essentials like air conditioners, refrigerators, and washing machines, giving early-bird Prime shoppers a head start to save big before the festival goes live for all.
Smart TVs are now heavily discounted by up to 44%, giving you a chance to enjoy bigger screens and advanced features at much lower prices.
The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 also brings bank card offers, cashback rewards, and EMI schemes to make upgrading your entertainment setup even easier.
Laptops are now listed with up to 49% savings, featuring slim, powerful designs perfect for work, school, or gaming.
The Amazon Sale makes the deals even sweeter with bank discounts, cashback perks, and easy EMI plans. A new laptop at this price is tough to resist.
Gaming laptops are on sale with up to 34% off, offering fast processors, dedicated GPUs, and advanced cooling systems for smooth gaming.
During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, you can also take advantage of bank card offers and EMI flexibility to upgrade at a better price.
Tablets are available with discounts reaching up to 51%, providing excellent options for entertainment, study, and productivity on the go.
The Amazon Sale also includes bank discounts, cashback offers, and exchange savings to make your purchase more budget-friendly.
Air purifiers are now up to 63% off, ensuring cleaner air at home without stretching your budget.
With the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, you can combine discounts with EMI, bank card savings, and cashback rewards for the best deal.
Air conditioners are now listed with discounts of up to 47%, giving you a variety of cooling solutions at competitive prices.
The Amazon Sale also offers bank card savings, EMI flexibility, and cashback, making it a great time to upgrade your AC before the next heat wave.
Refrigerators are available with up to 39% off, from compact single-door models to spacious double-door variants designed for modern households.
The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 further enhances the deal with exchange benefits, bank discounts, and EMI options to fit every budget.
Washing machines are discounted by up to 50%, with choices spanning energy-efficient top-load and advanced front-load designs.
The Amazon Sale also provides bank card discounts, cashback, and EMI plans, making this the right opportunity to upgrade your laundry appliances.
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
