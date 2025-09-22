Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 is Live for Prime members: Grab exclusive deals on electronics, gadgets and appliances

Prime members unlock early deals at Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 on TVs, laptops, tablets, headphones, ACs, refrigerators and more.

Amit Rahi
Published22 Sep 2025, 12:30 AM IST
Prime members enjoy exclusive early access to unbeatable gadget and appliance discounts.
Prime members enjoy exclusive early access to unbeatable gadget and appliance discounts.

Amazon’s Great Indian Festival 2025 has officially opened for Prime members, granting them a full day of early access to an extensive range of discounted products. This includes everything from smart TVs and laptops to gaming laptops, tablets, and premium headphones.

ProductRatingPrice

Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25B (Black)-3 Years Warranty for Limited PeriodView Details...

₹57,990

...
Check Details

ASUS Vivobook 15, Intel Core i3-1315U 13th Gen, 15.6" (39.62 cms) FHD, Thin and Light Laptop (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/Win11/MS Office/Backlit Keyboard/Silver/1.7 kg), X1504VA-NJ320WSView Details...

₹33,750

...
Check Details

ASUS Gaming V16 (2025) 14th Gen,Intel Core 5 210H Gaming Laptop (RTX 4050-6GB/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/16/144Hz/M365*/Office Home 2024,Matte Black,1.95 Kg),V3607VU-RP550WSView Details...

₹76,790

...
Check Details

Coway Airmega 150 (Ap-1019C) Air Purifier For Home,Longest Filter Life 8500Hrs (Approx. 1.5-2 Yrs),Anti-Virus True Hepa Filter (H13),Kills Allergies,Virus,Germs & Pm 0.01 With 99.999% Efficiency,WhiteView Details...

₹17,998

...
Check Details

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi+5G, Tablet, GrayView Details...

₹18,349

...
Check Details
View More...

Beyond electronics, the sale also features significant discounts on household essentials like air conditioners, refrigerators, and washing machines, giving early-bird Prime shoppers a head start to save big before the festival goes live for all.

Top bank and payment offers for the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025

  • SBI customers get a 10% instant discount on debit, credit, and EMI payments.
  • HDFC cardholders enjoy a flat 10% off on select categories across the sale.
  • No-cost EMI options are available with Bajaj Finserv and other financial partners.
  • Cashback offers through Amazon Pay ICICI credit card add extra savings on select purchases.
  • Exchange deals on selected gadgets and appliances reduce overall costs.
  • Promo codes during the festival unlock additional discounts on key categories.
  • Bundle offers help shoppers save more when buying multiple products together.

Top deals

Grab Smart TVs at up to 44% off in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025

Smart TVs are now heavily discounted by up to 44%, giving you a chance to enjoy bigger screens and advanced features at much lower prices.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 also brings bank card offers, cashback rewards, and EMI schemes to make upgrading your entertainment setup even easier.

Laptops are available with 49% savings during the Amazon Sale

Laptops are now listed with up to 49% savings, featuring slim, powerful designs perfect for work, school, or gaming.

The Amazon Sale makes the deals even sweeter with bank discounts, cashback perks, and easy EMI plans. A new laptop at this price is tough to resist.

Gaming laptops at up to 34% off in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025

Gaming laptops are on sale with up to 34% off, offering fast processors, dedicated GPUs, and advanced cooling systems for smooth gaming.

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, you can also take advantage of bank card offers and EMI flexibility to upgrade at a better price.

Tablets are now at 51% off in the Amazon Sale

Tablets are available with discounts reaching up to 51%, providing excellent options for entertainment, study, and productivity on the go.

The Amazon Sale also includes bank discounts, cashback offers, and exchange savings to make your purchase more budget-friendly.

Save up to 63% on air purifiers in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025

Air purifiers are now up to 63% off, ensuring cleaner air at home without stretching your budget.

With the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, you can combine discounts with EMI, bank card savings, and cashback rewards for the best deal.

Air conditioners with up to 54% discounts in the Amazon Sale

Air conditioners are now listed with discounts of up to 47%, giving you a variety of cooling solutions at competitive prices.

The Amazon Sale also offers bank card savings, EMI flexibility, and cashback, making it a great time to upgrade your AC before the next heat wave.

Refrigerators up to 51% off in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025

Refrigerators are available with up to 39% off, from compact single-door models to spacious double-door variants designed for modern households.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 further enhances the deal with exchange benefits, bank discounts, and EMI options to fit every budget.

Washing machines now at 50% off in the Amazon Sale

Washing machines are discounted by up to 50%, with choices spanning energy-efficient top-load and advanced front-load designs.

The Amazon Sale also provides bank card discounts, cashback, and EMI plans, making this the right opportunity to upgrade your laundry appliances.

The festival officially starts on September 23, with Prime members receiving exclusive early access from September 22.
Only Amazon Prime members get the benefit of shopping 24 hours before the sale opens to the general public.
The sale covers tech gadgets like smart TVs, laptops, tablets, and headphones, plus major appliances such as ACs and refrigerators.
Yes, various banks offer instant discounts, no-cost EMIs, and cashback options during the sale.
Use bank deals, apply exchange offers, and watch for combo discounts and Amazon Pay UPI cashbacks for the best value.

Amit Rahi

I have immersed myself in the tech world for over five years, focusing my efforts on providing readers with in-depth reviews of gadgets. Exploring the ins and outs of the latest tech has been quite a journey. As a storyteller, my goal is to make tech both understandable and exciting for people like me who love gadgets....Read more

