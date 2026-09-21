Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 starts October 8: Deals, offers and key details to know

For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read moreRead less
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 will begin on October 8, bringing the platform’s annual Diwali shopping event to customers across India. The sale will cover smartphones, laptops, TVs, home appliances, fashion, beauty, groceries and several other categories.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
ASUS Zenbook A14 OLED (2025),Smartchoice,Qualcomm Snapdragon X,Copilot+PC,0.9kg Light-Weight,14"(35 cm),32hrs Battery Life*,16GB,512GB,Win 11,MSO 2024,M365 Basic-1yr,AI PC,Metal Body,UX3407QA-QD259WSView Details
ASUS Vivobook 16, Snapdragon X, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD+ 16", Windows 11, Office Home 2024, Quiet Blue, 1.88kg, X1607QA-MB049WS, Qualcomm Adreno iGPU, 45TOPS, M365 Basic (1Year)* LaptopView Details
Hisense 55 Inch 55E7S Pro | Mini Dimming | Hi-QLED | Native 144Hz Game Mode | 48W Powerful Speakers | Gaming in Dolby Vision | Hands-Free Voice ControlView Details
Vu California 139cm (55 inches) GloQLED Smart Google 4K TV VuGLOQLEDDVView Details
Apple iPad 11″: A16 chip, 27.69 cm (11″) Model, Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP Front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — YellowView Details
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Amazon has also announced multiple deal formats, including Blockbuster Deals, Top 100 Deals, Mega Deals and 8 PM Deals. Customers can additionally look for exchange offers, No Cost EMI, Buy More Save More, Amazon Combos and other promotional offers during the event.
Amazon says the sale will feature new product launches from major brands across smartphones, electronics, TVs, fashion, beauty, kitchen, outdoor products, and appliances.
Prime members will get up to 10% extra savings, while eligible SBI Credit and Debit Card and EMI transactions will receive a 10% instant discount.
The company is also expanding its delivery network ahead of the festive season, with 20 new fulfilment centres, six new sort centres and 150 new last-mile delivery stations.
Amazon says tens of thousands of products can be delivered within minutes or a few hours, while more than one million products are eligible for same-day delivery and over four million products can be delivered the next day, depending on location and product availability.
Amazon is also planning to expand its Amazon Now quick delivery service to 100 cities before Diwali. The service is currently available across more than 60 cities and offers products including groceries, household essentials, personal care products, small appliances and home and kitchen items.
The ASUS Zenbook A14 is an ultra lightweight Copilot+ PC designed for users who value portability and battery life. Weighing approximately 0.9kg, it features a 14 inch OLED display, Snapdragon X processor and 16GB RAM. Its 512GB SSD provides sufficient space for everyday files and applications, while the metal body adds a premium touch. ASUS claims up to 32 hours of battery life, making it suitable for professionals, students and frequent travellers who need a laptop that can last through extended work sessions.
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We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
The ASUS Vivobook 16 is a large screen laptop powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X platform. It combines 16GB RAM with 512GB SSD storage, making it suitable for office work, browsing, video calls and everyday multitasking. The 16 inch FHD+ display offers a spacious workspace for documents and spreadsheets, while the 45 TOPS NPU supports Copilot+ AI features. Its Quiet Blue finish, backlit keyboard and Windows 11 operating system make it a practical option for students and professionals.
The Hisense 55E7S Pro is a 55 inch 4K QLED television designed for viewers who want a gaming friendly display and powerful built in audio. Its native 144Hz refresh rate and dedicated game mode are suited to fast moving content, while Mini LED dimming and Dolby Vision support aim to improve contrast and HDR viewing. The television also features 48W speakers, hands free voice control and smart TV functionality, making it suitable for films, sports and console gaming.
The Vu California GloQLED is a 55 inch 4K smart television designed for users who want a large screen for streaming, sports and everyday entertainment. Its GloQLED display technology is intended to deliver vivid colours, while Google TV provides access to popular streaming services and smart features. The television also supports 4K resolution and HDR content, making it suitable for films and television shows. Its large screen size makes it a practical choice for living rooms and home entertainment setups.
The Apple iPad 11 inch with the A16 chip is designed for everyday productivity, entertainment and creative tasks. Its Liquid Retina display provides a sharp viewing experience, while 128GB storage offers space for apps, documents and media. The tablet supports Wi Fi 6 and includes 12MP front and rear cameras for video calls and photography. Touch ID provides convenient authentication, while Apple's iPadOS software and all day battery life make it suitable for students, professionals and home users.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite is a 10.9 inch Android tablet designed for entertainment, note taking and everyday productivity. It features a large LCD display, 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, with support for expandable storage through a microSD card. The included S Pen makes it useful for handwritten notes, sketches and study work. Dual speakers provide audio for streaming, while Samsung's software and AI features add productivity tools. Its Wi Fi connectivity and lightweight design suit home and student use.
The Apple Watch Series 11 in the 46mm aluminium configuration is designed for users who want a large smartwatch display and a broad set of health and fitness features. It offers GPS connectivity, activity tracking, heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking, alongside notifications and app support. The black Sport Band provides a familiar everyday look, while the aluminium case keeps the watch relatively light. It is suited to iPhone users who want a smartwatch for fitness, communication and daily convenience.
The Samsung Galaxy Watch8 is a compact smartwatch featuring a 40mm case, a 3nm processor and a range of health monitoring tools. Its sapphire crystal glass and Armor Aluminum body are designed for durability, while dual GPS supports more accurate outdoor activity tracking. The watch includes ECG, blood pressure monitoring, irregular heart rhythm notifications and vascular load tracking, subject to regional availability and compatible Samsung devices. It also offers 5ATM and IP68 protection, making it suitable for everyday fitness and wear.
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For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks....Read more
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