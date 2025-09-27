Amazon Great Indian Festival brings pre season deals on best geysers: Top picks with advanced safety features

Crompton Arno Neo 6-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater with Advanced 3 Level Safety National Energy Conservation Award Winner 2023View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
Racold Eterno Pro Storage Water Heater (Geyser) 25L with ABS Body – Corrosion Prevention with Titanium Enameled Coating, 7 Yrs Warranty on Tank, Energy Efficient, Free Standard Installation & Pipes
Faber Zippy Instant Geyser 5 Litre| 3000W Powerful Heating | Superior Energy Efficiency | Suitable for Kitchen & Bathroom | FWG Zippy 5.0 (White, 5 L)
V-Guard Zio Geyser 5 Litre Instant Water Heater | Advanced Multi-Layered Safety | 3000 W Powerful Heating | Suitable For Kitchen & Bathroom | 5 Year Inner Tank Warranty by V-Guard | White-Blue
Usha Aquerra DG 25 Litre 5 Star Digital Storage Water Heater with Remote (White), Wall Mounting
AO Smith EWS NEO-3L Instant Geyser 3 Litre With 3kW Express Heating | High Rise Building Bathroom & Kitchen geyser | UL Rated Wiring & Pressure Relief Valve For Ultimate Safety | 5 Year Tank Warranty
Crompton InstaBliss 3-L Instant Water Heater (Geyser) with Advanced 4 Level Safety (White), Wall Mounting
Hindware Atlantic Immedio Blue 3L Instant Water Heater, Stainless Steel Tank, I-Thermostat Feature & Pressure Release Valve (White & Blue), Wall Mounting
AO Smith EWS Plus Instant Water Heater 3 Litre with 3kW Incoloy Heating Element | 2X Corrosion Resistant Blue Diamond Glass Tank | Instant Geyser for Kitchen & Bathroom | 5-Year Tank Warranty
Orient Electric Enamour Classic PRO Geyser|10L Storage Water Heater| High Pressure Epoxy Coated Tank|5 Star rated |8 bar pressure compatibility |Suitable for high rise buildings |5 years tank warranty
RR Signature Supremo 10L Star Rated Storage Water Heater for Home | Glass Line Tank Geyser | 8 Bar, Suitable for High Rise |Thermal Cutout |Safety Valve 2 Yr Warranty on Product & 6 Yr on Tank by RR
Longway Arctic 25 Ltr 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater for Home with Advanced Multi-Layered Safety System | Glassline Coated Tank | Suitable for Hard Water & High-Rise Building (White)
Hindware Atlantic Immedio 5L Water Heater, Wall Mounting, White & Blue
Activa Amazon 10 Liter Water Heater Geyser, ISI Copper Element 3 KVA (0.8mm), Instant Heat Water, Anti Rust Coated Tank, ABS Body, BEE 5 Start Rated, Energy Efficient, 5 Year Warranty - IVORY
RR Signature Zello Plus 10L Storage Water Heater for Home|Geyser with Glass Line Tank|8 Bar, Suitable of High Rise Buildings |2 Yr Warranty on Product & 6 Yr on Tank by RR | Free Installation & Pipes
ACTIVA 25 LTR Storage 3 KVA 5 Star Full ABS Body Shock Proof Geyser with HD ISI Element Executive (Ivory) with Free Installation Kit and adjustable outer thermostat Come with 2 Years Warranty
Bajaj Shield Series New Shakti 15L Storage Wall Mount Water Heater For Home|5-Star Rated Geyser|Child Safety Mode|For High Rise Buildings|10-Yr Tank 6-Yr Element 4-Yr Product Warranty 【White & Grey】
V-Guard Divino DG Geyser 15 Litre Water Heater with Digital Display | Suitable for Hard Water | Energy Efficient 5 Star Rating | Advanced 4 layered Safety | 5 Year Inner Tank Warranty by V-Guard
AO Smith Geyser 15 Ltr With 5 Star BEE Rating, Vertical Water Heater | Geyser 15+ Litre For High Rise Building | 7 Year Tank Warranty, 2 Year Comprehensive Warranty | SDS-GREEN-015
Havells Adonia Spin 10 Litre Storage Water Heater(Geyser)| Temperature Sensing LED Knob| Feroglass Coated Anti Rust Tank| Warranty: 7 Year on Tank| Free Installation & Flexi Pipes|High Rise Compatible
Crompton Amica Pro 15 Ltr Storage Water Heater | 2000W Heating Element | 5 Star BEE Rated | Glassline Tank |Rust-Proof Body | High-Rise Compatible | 2Y Product & Element, 5Y Tank Warranty (White-Blue)
Racold Omnis DG 25L Vertical 5 Star Storage Water Heater (Geyser) Black Digital Display Touch Control Auto Diagnosis Suitable for High Rise Buildings Free Standard Installation & Pipes, Wall Mounting
AO Smith Geyser 25 Liter with 3KW Element | 33% Faster Heating | Storage Geyser | Blue Diamond Glass-Lined Tank for 2X Corrosion Resistance | Warranty: 7 Yr Tank, 2 Yr Comprehensive | SGS-GREEN-025
V-Guard Pebble Shine Smart Geyser 15 Litre Water Heater | Voice Control Using Google & Alexa | 5 Star Rating | Free PAN India Installation & Pipes worth INR 700 | 10 Year Tank Warranty by V-Guard
Bajaj Edrea 10 Litre Storage 5-Star Rated Storage Wall Water Heater | Polymer Coated Tank | Multiple Safety* | Suitable for High Rise | Child Safety Mode | 5-Yr* Warranty by Bajaj 【White】
AO Smith HeatBot Wifi Water Heater 15 Litre | Smart Geyser Modes, Voice Control with Alexa & App | Blue Diamond Glass Lined Tank | PUF Insulation for Energy Savings | Free Installation
Haier SD WIFI Water Geyser 15 Ltr 5 Star Rating Water Heater 15 Litre with Pipe| Free Installation| Shock Proof| BPS| Haier Smart APP| 7-Yr Tank Warranty| 11 Safety Levels
