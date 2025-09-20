Amazon Great Indian Festival countdown is on! Deals on summer appliances like ACs, fridges and more at up to 80% off

Midea 1.5 Ton 3 Star, AI Smart Wi-Fi Inverter Split AC (100% Copper, Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling at 52℃, HD PM2.5 Filter, SANTIS NEO DLX (Wi-Fi), MAI18SD3R35W0,White)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star, Inverter Split AC(Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 185V Vectra Elegant,White)
LONGWAY Kiger P1 1200 mm/48 inch Ultra High Speed 3 Blade Anti-Dust Decorative Star Rated Ceiling Fan (Smoked Brown, Pack of 1).
Orient Electric Apex-FX 1200mm Ceiling Fan for Home| BEE Star Rated Energy Efficient Fan| Rust Resistant | Strong and Powerful Motor | 2 Years Warranty by Orient | Blue - Pack of 1
Hindware Smart Appliances | Frostwave 38L Personal Air cooler | Fan Based | 12 Fan Blade and Ice Chamber | White & Grey
Orient Electric Aerostorm 92 L Desert Air Cooler For Home | Densenest Honeycomb Pads For More Cooling| Inverter Compatible | 4000 Mch High Air Delivery | Auto-Fill Feature |Air Cooler For Room | White
Gesto Portable Fan Rechargeable with LED Light – Foldable Mini Fan, Small Fan,USB Charging Hand Fan with 1200mAh Battery & 3 Speed Modes | Travel, Makeup, Kitchen,Women's Personal Pankhaa - Grey
Samsung 256 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT30C3733BX/HL, Luxe Black)
Godrej 223 L 3 Star Convertible Freezer 6-In-1 | AI Powered | Smart Defrost | 95%+ Food Surface Disinfection | Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT EONVALOR 260C RCIF ST RH, Steel Rush)
Carrier 1 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Smart Energy Display,HD & PM 2.5 Filter, ESTER EDGE FXi (Wi-Fi), CAI12EE3R35W0,White)
Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Smart Energy Display,HD & PM 2.5 Filter, ESTER EDGE FXi (Wi-Fi), CAI19EE5R35W0,White)
Samsung 1 Ton 3 Star Digital Inverter Split AC (Faster & Powerful Cooling even at 58 Degree C, 100% Copper, 5 year comprehensive warranty, 5 Step Convertible, AR50F12D0LHNNA, White)
Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, 2022 Model, FTL28U, White)
Hitachi 1 Ton Class 3 Star Xpandable+ Inverter Split AC (100% Copper, 4-Way Swing, ice Clean, Dust Filter, 3400SXL RAS.D312PCBIBS, White)
Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Smart Energy Display, HD & PM 2.5 Filter, ESTER EDGE FXi (Wi-Fi), CAI18EE3R35W0,White)
Voltas 1.5 ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter,183V Vectra CAW, White)
Blue Star 1.3 Ton 3 Star, 60 Months Warranty, Inverter Split AC (Copper,Convertible 5 in 1 Cooling, Auto Defrost, Multi Sensors, Dust Filters, Blue Fins, IC315YNU,White)
atomberg Efficio Alpha 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control | BEE 5 star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators | 2 Year Warranty (Gloss Black)
Havells FAB BLDC Ceiling Fan 1200mm, 380 RPM, Savings upto 65%, Reverse Rotation, 4 Modes (Boost, Sleep, Breeze, Mop), Low Wattage 30W, Low Noise, Air Flow:225 CMM, 3 Year Warranty, Midnight
Crompton SUREBREEZE HILL BRIZ NEO 1200 mm (48 inch) Ceiling Fan (Ivory) Star rated energy efficient fans
atomberg Renesa 400mm Pedestal Fan | 5-star rated | Ideal for Home & Office | Silent BLDC Stand Fan | 6 Speeds | 35W | Remote with Oscillation, Timer, Sleep | 2 Years Warranty (Midnight Black)
Havells Gatik Pro 400mm Wall Mount Fan | RPM: 1350 | Double string for Speed & Oscillation control | Thermal Overloaded Protected Motor | 100% Copper Wire Winding Motor | 2 Year Warranty (White Blue)
Bajaj PMH 36 Torque 36L Personal Air Cooler For Room | Duramarine Pump With 2-Yr Pump Warranty | 3-Yr Warranty (1 Yr Std + 2 Yr Extn) | Turbofan Technology | Powerful Air Throw 【White】
Crompton Optimus 100 Litres Desert Air Cooler for home | Large & Easy Clean Ice Chamber | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Auto-Fill & Drain | Everlast Pump | Humidity Control
Bajaj DMH65 Neo 65L Desert Air Cooler For Home | For Larger Room | Big Ice Chamber | High-Speed | Invertor Compatible | 90Ft Air Throw | 3 Yrs Warranty (1 Yr Standard + 2 Yrs Extended Warranty)【White】
Bajaj PX25 Torque Personal Air Cooler 25L For Home | Cooler For Room | Inverter Compatible | 16Ft Powerful Air Throw | High Speed Fan | 3 Yrs Warranty (1 Yr Standard + 2 Yrs Extended Warranty)【White】
Kenstar MAHA KOOL HC 90 L Desert Air Cooler WITH FRONT LOCKING COMMERCIAL GRADE WHEELS for Home|Anti-Bacterial Honeycomb Pads|High-Speed |Invertor ready|50Ft Air Throw|1-Yr Product Warranty|Grey
Symphony HiFlo 40 Personal Air Cooler For Home with Powerful Blower, Honeycomb Pads, i-Pure Technology and Low Power Consumption (40L, Light Grey)
Havells Kalt Pro 17 L Personal Air Cooler for Room|With Fan & 3 Side Bacteria Shield Honeycomb Pads|Aerodynamically Designed Blades|Sleek & stunning design |Front Wheel with Brakes|Inverter Compatible
Havells 2-in-1 Convertible 80 L Desert Air Cooler for room| Dual functionality & easy storing| Can be used as side table| 5
One94Store Portable USB Fan Rechargeable 1200MAh Battery, Up to 6 Hours Working Time, 3-Speed Modes, Compact & Lightweight With USB Cable Ideal For Home, Office & Travel (Pink) ,22 MillimetreView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
Korbot 8-inch Clip-on Fan - 12000mAh Portable Rechargeable Battery With 3 Speeds and Strong Airflow, USB Small Desk Personal Quiet for Office, Stroller, Bedroom and CampingView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
NUUK BFF Personal Hand Fan, 13000 RPM with IceTouch™ | 3600 mAh USB Rechargeable Battery [Up to 10H] | Portable Mini Fan | 100-Speed Dial | For Travel, Office, Makeup & Outdoor | 12-Month WarrantyView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
ARCTICOOL Portable Mini Fan with Digital Display - 7500RPM Ultra-Fast Portable Hand Fan, 2000mAh Rechargeable Battery, Pocket-Sized Cooling for Makeup, Travel, and Outdoor Use (Blue)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
Gaiatop Small Table Fan, 6.5 Inch Ultra-quiet, 90° Adjustment for Better Cooling, 3 Speeds Portable Mini Powerful Desktop Table Fan, Small Personal Cooling Fan for Home Office (Black leaf)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
Gaiatop Mini Portable Fan, Powerful Hand Fan Cute Design 3 Speed Personal Small Desk Fan with Base, Lightweight Rechargeable USB Handheld Fan for Girl, Women, Men, Indoor, OutdoorView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
Portronics CoolCube Portable Desktop Fan with 2400mAh Battery, Type-C Charging, 360° Rotation, 3 Speed Modes Up to 2500 RPM, BLDC Motor, Quiet Operation, Up to 3 Hour Playtime, For Home &Office, WhiteView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
Gesto 7.8 Inch High Speed Rechargeable Table Fan for Home – USB Charging Battery Fan With Led Light | 2400mAh Battery for Upto 8 Hrs. Runtime | 3 Speed Modes Portable fan for Home,Office,Kitchen-GreenView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
Haier 240L 2 Star Frost Free Top Mount Double Door Refrigerator|Cool Pad|200% Faster Ice Making in 49 Minutes (HEF-252EGS-P, Moon Silver)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
Godrej 223 L 2 Star | AI Powered | 95%+ Food Surface Disinfection | Uniform 360° Cooling | Cool Balance Technology | Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RF EON 244B RI ST GL, Steel Glow)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
LG 272 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Compressor Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S312SPZX, Shiny Steel, Convertible & Multi Air Flow Cooling)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3053S8/HL, Silver, Elegant Inox)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
Samsung 236 L, 2 Star, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3032GS/HL, Gray Silver)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3733B1/HL, Black Matte/Black DOI)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
LG 242 L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator (GL-I292RPZX, Shiny Steel, Door Cooling+)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
Haier 596L 3Star 2 Door Side by Side Frost Free Refrigerator|100% Convertible|Expert Inverter|Digital Display Panel|Twist Ice Tray|Deo Fresh Technology (HES-690SS, Shiny Silver)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
Midea 560 L Side By Side,Frost Free Refrigerator|Water Dispenser |Inverter Compressor (MDRS704FGF46 Bru Steel),GreyView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
LG 655 L Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side-By-Side Refrigerator (GL-B257HDSY, Dazzle Steel, Express Freeze | Multi Air-Flow)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
Godrej 600L 3Star | 1+2 Year Additional Warranty | Smart Convertible Zones | Toughened Glass Door | Frost Free Inverter Side By Side Refrigerator (2025 Model, RS EONVELVET 646C RIT OP BK, Opera Black)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
LG 655 L Frost Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side by Side Refrigerator (GL-B257HWBY, Western Black, Express Freezing | Multi Air-Flow)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RS76CG8003S9HL, Silver, Refined Inox)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
Samsung 633 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side Refrigerator with AI, WiFi & Water & Ice Dispenser (RS78CG8543S9HL, Silver, Refined Inox)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
LG 630 L Frost-Free Inverter Wi-Fi InstaView Door-In-Door Side-By-Side Refrigerator with Ice and Water Dispenser (GL-X257AMC3, Matte Black, Door Cooling+ with Hygiene Fresh+)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
