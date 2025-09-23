Amazon Great Indian Festival 8 PM deals on water purifiers: Up to 80% off on top brands like Kent, Aquaguard, and more

This year’s Amazon Great Indian Festival is bringing a wave of water purifier deals that genuinely stand out. Trusted names like Kent, Aquaguard, AO Smith, Pureit, Livpure, and more have dropped prices across their popular RO and UV models, some by as much as 80% or more. For anyone who’s been thinking of swapping out an old unit or upgrading from basic filters, now’s the moment: the selection is wide, the discounts deep, and almost every budget or kitchen size is covered. These deals aren’t the usual festival token offers, they’re serious price cuts that make even advanced multi-stage systems affordable. Prepping for a full house during Diwali or simply want fresh, safe drinking water every day? The festival sale makes it realistic to invest in healthier living without overthinking the expense. As the festival rush brings guests and celebration into focus, sorting your water worries ahead of time is both smart and practical.

Bank offers and EMI plans During the Amazon Great Indian Festival, you’ll find cashback, instant discounts, and even zero-cost EMI options on most top water purifier brands. So, if you’re eyeing a premium RO+UV system but worried about the upfront cost, splitting payments over several months is now hassle-free. Leading banks like HDFC, ICICI, and SBI are part of the deals, making it possible to get trusted brands home without stretching your budget.

Top deals:

Kent water purifiers at up to 40% off Kent water purifiers are on sale at up to 40% off during the Amazon Great Indian Festival, making it the best time to upgrade your home’s drinking water system. Known for their strong purification technology, Kent’s RO and UV models remove harmful contaminants and preserve essential minerals. These discounts mean you can invest in clean, safe water for the entire family without stretching your budget, perfect for the festive season.

Aquaguard water purifiers at up to 60% off Aquaguard water purifiers are seeing deep discounts of up to 60% off this Amazon Great Indian Festival. If you've been waiting to upgrade, now's your chance. RO and UV models that normally stretch budgets are within reach, making clean and safe drinking water much more affordable this season. With prices so low, it makes sense to grab a trusted purifier and sort home water worries before the festivities kick in.

Pureit water purifiers at up to 57% off Pureit water purifiers are available at up to 57% off during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. Whether you need RO, UV, or a combination solution, Pureit offers reliable models for every household. Thanks to the current sale, clean and safe drinking water is well within reach, even if you’re shopping on a budget. It’s a sensible time to upgrade your kitchen setup and keep those water worries sorted as festival season approaches.

Livpure water purifiers at up to 66% off Livpure water purifiers are marked down by up to 66% during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. From compact RO units to advanced models with smart features, Livpure’s line now fits all budgets. Reliable purification, easier maintenance, and steep discounts make these a smart buy for anyone looking to secure healthy drinking water at home. Grab a deal before the sale ends and tick safe water off your list for the festive season.

AO Smith water purifiers at up to 35% off AO Smith water purifiers are up for grabs at up to 35% off in the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. Known for their build quality and advanced purification, AO Smith’s models combine RO and UV benefits at value prices. If you want hassle-free safe water for your kitchen and that too from a reputable brand, these deals make practical sense for households looking to upgrade during the festive rush.

More water purifiers, up to 81% off If you’re hunting for a serious bargain, Amazon Great Indian Festival has more water purifiers from brands like Native, Havells, and Aqua D going for up to 81% off. Whether you need a compact unit or a full-featured RO system, these discounts make it easy to upgrade without breaking the bank. It’s a rare chance to pick up trusted purifiers for apartments or bigger homes and put clean drinking water problems behind you this festive season.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.