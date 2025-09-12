Amazon Great Indian Festival Early Deals are live:Up to 70% off on the best monitors from Acer, LG and other brands

Monitors play a crucial role in enhancing work, play and entertainment experience. A clear, responsive display makes tasks efficient, games engaging, and movies enjoyable. Amazon Great Indian Festival early deals have opened up exciting opportunities to buy monitors at discounted prices before the festive rush. Shoppers can select from compact HD monitors for basic tasks, 4K monitors for design and creative work, and high refresh rate models for gaming.

Brands like LG, HP, and Zebronics are offering great deals on a variety of models. Features such as blue light reduction, adjustable stands, and multiple connectivity choices make these monitors suitable for different needs. The combination of festive offers and top-quality technology makes this the right time to upgrade. An early purchase ensures you secure the best monitor for your requirement before stocks run out during the main sale.

BEST OVERALL

The Acer Nitro VG271U M3 offers an immersive gaming experience on its 27-inch WQHD display. Featuring a 180Hz refresh rate and 0.5ms response time, it ensures smooth and ultra-fast motion. The IPS panel supports DCI-P3 95% colour gamut and HDR10 for lifelike visuals. Connectivity is easy with dual HDMI and DisplayPort, complemented by in-built stereo speakers. Eye-care features like Flicker-less and BlueLightShield help reduce strain during long gaming sessions. Benefit from Amazon sale early deals to add this high-performance monitor to your gaming desk.

Specifications Screen size 27 inches, WQHD resolution (2560 x 1440) Refresh rate 180Hz, response time 0.5ms Colour gamut DCI-P3 95%, HDR10 support Ports HDMI x2, DisplayPort Technologies Integrated stereo speakers, eye-care technologies

VALUE FOR MONEY

The ZEBRONICS Zeb-V19Hd monitor is a compact and stylish display solution for everyday use. Its 18.5-inch LED screen offers HD resolution, giving you sharp visuals for office work, browsing, or entertainment. Designed with a slim profile and glossy panel, it looks modern while being wall mountable to save desk space. The HDMI and VGA ports provide flexible connectivity for both old and new devices. Make the most of Amazon Great Indian Festival early deals and bring this monitor home at a value-packed price.

Specifications Screen size 18.5 inches (46.9 cm) Resolution 1366 x 768 HD, aspect ratio 16:9 Brightness 220cd/m², 16.7M colours Connectivity HDMI and VGA ports Features Slim design, wall mountable glossy panel

The FRONTECH 20-inch LED monitor combines sharp image quality with an attractive, slim design. Its HD+ resolution of 1600 x 900 ensures clarity for both work and entertainment. Equipped with HDMI and VGA ports, it offers versatile connectivity for laptops, desktops, and more. The in-built power supply adds convenience, while wall mount support helps save space. With 16.7 million colours and a brightness of 250cd/m², visuals look vivid and detailed. Take advantage of Amazon sale early deals and bring home this stylish display at a competitive price.

Specifications Screen size 20 inches (50.8 cm) Resolution 1600 x 900 pixels, aspect ratio 16:9 Brightness 250cd/m², 16.7M colours Ports HDMI and VGA Features Slim, wall mountable design with in-built power supply

The Dell P2425H 24-inch monitor is built for productivity, offering Full HD resolution and a 100Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals. Its IPS panel ensures wide viewing angles and consistent colour accuracy, covering 99% of the sRGB colour space. Designed for comfort, it provides full ergonomic adjustments including height, tilt, swivel, and pivot. Multiple connectivity options like HDMI, DisplayPort, VGA, and USB ports make it highly versatile. Secure this professional-grade display during Amazon Great Indian Festival early deals and enjoy clear, reliable performance for work.

Specifications Screen size 23.8 inches (24-inch class) Resolution 1920 x 1080 Full HD, IPS panel Refresh rate 100Hz, response time 5ms Colour coverage 99% sRGB Ports HDMI, DisplayPort, VGA, USB 3.2

The BenQ GW2490 24-inch monitor delivers sharp Full HD visuals on an IPS panel with a 100Hz refresh rate for smooth motion. With 99% sRGB coverage, it ensures accurate and vibrant colours for work or entertainment. Special eye-care features including Low Blue Light and ePaper Mode help reduce strain during long hours of use. Multiple connectivity options like dual HDMI and DisplayPort make it flexible for home or office setups. Pick this monitor today through Amazon sale early deals and enjoy a blend of performance and comfort.

Specifications Screen size 23.8 inches (24-inch class) Resolution 1920 x 1080 Full HD, IPS Refresh rate 100Hz, 99% sRGB colour Connectivity HDMI x2, DisplayPort Features Eye-care modes and low blue light technology

The LG Ultragear 24GS65F is designed for serious gamers who demand speed and precision. Its 180Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time ensure smooth, lag-free gameplay. Supporting NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync, it eliminates screen tearing and stuttering for an uninterrupted gaming experience. HDR10 compatibility and 99% sRGB colour coverage bring vibrant visuals. An adjustable stand with height, tilt, and pivot functions adds comfort. Enhance your gaming setup during Amazon Great Indian Festival early deals and enjoy fluid graphics at every frame.

Specifications Screen size 23.8 inches (24-inch class) Resolution 1920 x 1080 Full HD, IPS Refresh rate 180Hz, response time 1ms Features HDR10 support, 99% sRGB coverage Support NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync support

The ZEBRONICS AC32FHD curved LED monitor offers a wide 32-inch display with Full HD resolution. Its curved design enhances immersion, while the 75Hz refresh rate ensures smoother visuals than standard displays. Dual HDMI and VGA ports provide flexible connectivity for multiple devices. A dynamic contrast ratio of 500000:1 produces sharp differentiation between light and dark shades. Built-in speakers further complete the experience. Grab this feature-rich display at a competitive price during Amazon Great Indian Festival early deals and elevate your viewing environment.

Specifications Screen size 32 inches (80 cm), curved display Resolution 1920 x 1080 Full HD Refresh rate 75Hz, dynamic contrast 500000:1 Connectivity HDMI and VGA Connectivity Built-in speakers, wall mountable design

The Lenovo L-Series L24i-4A 24-inch monitor combines sharp Full HD resolution with a 100Hz refresh rate for seamless performance. Its IPS panel with 99% sRGB delivers consistent colours and wide viewing angles. Equipped with AMD FreeSync and 1ms response time, it ensures smooth visuals while gaming or multitasking. Smart Artery software customises settings based on usage, enhancing productivity. Dual speakers add extra value. Secure it today using Amazon sale early deals and enjoy a versatile monitor that balances work and entertainment needs.

Specifications Screen size 24 inches (23.8-inch class) Resolution 1920 x 1080 Full HD, IPS Refresh rate 100Hz, response time 1ms Colour coverage 99% sRGB, 16.7M colours Connectivity HDMI 1.4, VGA, in-built speakers

The Dell SE2225HM 21.5-inch monitor offers reliable performance in a compact size. Featuring Full HD resolution and a 100Hz refresh rate, it ensures smooth visuals across work and entertainment. ComfortView Plus reduces blue light emissions without affecting colour quality, making it ideal for extended use. Thin bezels maximise screen space, while multiple ports including HDMI, DisplayPort, and VGA enhance compatibility. Elevate your workspace during Amazon Great Indian Festival early deals and enjoy a blend of comfort and quality from Dell.

Specifications Screen size 21.5 inches (54.6 cm) Resolution 1920 x 1080 Full HD, VA panel Refresh rate 100Hz, response time 5ms Contrast ratio 3000:1, 250 cd/m² brightness Ports HDMI, DisplayPort, VGA

The MSI Modern MD271UL monitor brings stunning clarity with its 27-inch 4K UHD resolution. Designed for professionals, it covers 99% DCI-P3 and 139% sRGB for exceptional colour accuracy. Eye-care features like anti-flicker and less blue light technology ensure comfort during long usage. Its sleek design includes tilt adjustments and multiple ports such as USB Type-C with 65W power delivery, HDMI, and DisplayPort. Benefit from Amazon sale early deals and upgrade to a premium display built for productivity and creative work.

Specifications Screen size 27 inches, 4K UHD resolution (3840 x 2160) Colour gamut 99% DCI-P3, 139% sRGB Brightness 300 nits, contrast ratio 1000:1 Ports USB Type-C (65W PD), HDMI x2, DisplayPort Features Eye comfort features, sleek and modern design

