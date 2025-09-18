Subscribe

Amazon Great Indian Festival Early Deals LIVE! Get up to 70% off on vacuum cleaners, from robot to handheld, all on sale

The Amazon Great Indian Festival starts on 23rd September 2025, but early deals are already live. Enjoy huge discounts on all types of vacuum cleaners, with additional cashback and offers on credit/debit cards.

Kanika Budhiraja
Published18 Sep 2025, 08:00 AM IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is about to begin next week before that check out these early deals on vacuum cleaners.
Amazon’s biggest Diwali sale is finally here! The Amazon Great Indian Festival, which everyone’s been waiting for, kicks off on 23rd September. It’ll run for a while, bringing unbelievable deals and discounts across home, kitchen, and smart gadgets.

Our Picks

Right now, before the sale begins, Amazon has announced early deals on all types of vacuum cleaners. From robot vacuums to wet and dry to handheld, all leading brands will be featured in this sale.

Get ready for massive discounts, and make the most of these early deals before the full sale starts. This is your chance to grab the best vacuums at incredible prices, so don’t wait till the rush. The countdown has begun.

Top 10 vacuum cleaner early deals are live:

ROBOTIC MOP DEAL

Get ready for effortless cleaning with the ECOVACS robot vacuum cleaner, now available at an exceptional 70% off during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival early deals. With 8000 Pa suction power, it effectively cleans up to 3500+ sq.ft.

Its anti hair tangle feature and intelligent True Mapping make it the right vacuum for hassle free cleaning. The 300 minute run time ensures long lasting performance, while the wet and dry cleaning feature handles all tasks with ease.

Specifications

Suction
8000 Pa
Coverage
3500+ sq.ft
Run Time
300 minutes
Features
Anti Hair Tangle, Wet and Dry Cleaning, Ozmo Vibrating Mop

ALEXA VACUUM CLEANER

Experience powerful cleaning with the Dreame L10s Ultra robot vacuum cleaner, now at an incredible 65% off before the Amazon Great Freedom Festival begins, announced as an early deal.

With a self cleaning base station, AI obstacle detection, and 5300Pa suction power, this vacuum delivers top notch performance. It offers 210 minutes of battery life and smart controls via Wi-Fi, App, or Alexa, making it an essential addition to your smart home.

Specifications

Suction
5300Pa
Battery Life
210 minutes
Compatibility
Wi-Fi, App, Alexa
Special Features
Auto Mop Washing, LiDAR Navigation, No-Go Zone, Self Cleaning Base, AI Obstacle Detection

The Philips Versuni SpeedPro FC6723/01 is a powerful cordless handheld vacuum cleaner, designed for effortless cleaning with its 180 degree suction nozzle. Its 30 minute runtime ensures efficient cleaning sessions, making it ideal for quick pickups and hard-to-reach spots.

This vacuum cleaner is currently available at a 34% discount, offering early deals before the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale kicks off on September 23rd.

Specifications

Key Features
180° suction nozzle, 18V, up to 30 min, 2-in-1: vacuum & handheld, LEDs in nozzle
Filter Type
HEPA Filter
Suction Nozzle
180 degree rotation
Run time
Up to 30 minutes
Type
Cordless handheld

WET DRY VACUUM DEAL

Get your home spotless with the Seznik 3-in-1 wet and dry vacuum cleaner, now available at 56% off right now as an early deal live before the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale begins next week.

This 600 watt corded vacuum offers impressive 20kpa suction power for effective cleaning. With a 200ml water tank for mopping and the turbo sweep function, it provides vacuuming and mopping in one convenient device; best for your home cleaning needs.

Specifications

Power
600W
Suction
20kpa
Water Tank
200ml
Special Features
HEPA, Lightweight, Portable, Spotless Cleaning, Wet/Dry
Filter Type
HEPA Filter

MATTRESS, SOFA CLEANER

Get the Nexlev Mattress, Sofa, and Carpet vacuum cleaner now at a 45% discount during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival early deals, before the sale officially begins.

Designed to tackle dust mites, allergens, and pet hair, this vacuum features a 4 step cleansing process with double beat, UV light, dehumidification, and vacuum. The HEPA filter captures 99.99% of dust, ensuring a deep and thorough clean.

Specifications

Power
HEPA Filter, UV Light
Functions
4-step Cleansing
Usage
Mattress, Sofa, Carpet
Suction
Pet Hair Removal
Special Features
UV Light and Dehumidification to eliminate 99.99% germs, UV Sterilisation and Dehumidification

The Inalsa Eco Cyclone Pro vacuum cleaner offers 1400 watts of power, delivering 18 kPa of suction strength for efficient cleaning. With a HEPA filter, it effectively traps dust and allergens, making it ideal for a healthier home environment.

Enjoy a 50% discount on this bagless vacuum cleaner as part of early deals before the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale begins from next week.

Specifications

Power
1400W Motor
Suction
18 Kpa
Filter
HEPA
Wattage
700 Watts
Dust Collector
2 litres
Type
Bagless vacuum

SMART HOME VACUUM

Buy Dreame D10 Plus Gen 2 robot vacuum cleaner now at a 54% discount offer in the Amazon early deals before the Great Indian Festival Sale begins on 23rd September.

Featuring automatic dust emptying that stores up to 90 days of dust, LiDAR navigation for precise cleaning, and 6000Pa suction power, this vacuum is perfect for carpets and pet hair. With a 285 minute battery, cleaning your home has never been easier.

Specifications

Suction
6000Pa
Battery
285 minutes
Navigation
LiDAR
Special Features
LiDAR Navigation, Obstacle Avoidance, Automatic Dust Emptying

This Inalsa wet and dry vacuum cleaner is at a huge 66% off in the Amazon early deals before the Great Indian Festival Sale begins on 23rd Sept 2025.

With 1200 watt power and 17 kPa suction, this vacuum handles both wet and dry cleaning tasks effortlessly. The 10 litre capacity and HEPA filter ensure deep cleaning, while the blower function makes it perfect for cleaning sofas, carpets, and more.

Specifications

Power
1200W
Suction
17 kPa
Capacity
10L
Features
HEPA Filter, Blower Function, Wet/Dry vacuum

Get the Eureka Forbes SuperVac vacuum cleaner now at 35% off in the Amazon early deals before the Great Indian Festival Sale begins on 23rd Sept and will be there till a week before Diwali.

With 1600 watt powerful suction and cyclonic technology, this bagless vacuum offers effective cleaning. It also comes with 7 accessories and one litre HEPA filter, ideal for homes with allergens.

Specifications

Power
1600W
Suction
Cyclonic Technology
Filter
1L HEPA
Wattage
1600 Watts
Special Feature
Compact

GERMAN TECH VACUUM DEAL

Enjoy a 60% discount on the Karcher WD 3 V wet and dry vacuum cleaner now available as an early deal on Amazon before the Great Indian Festival Sale begins on 23rd September.

With 23 kPa suction power and a 17 litre tank, this vacuum is ideal for cleaning your home, car, and furniture. The 1000 watt blower function and dual filters provide efficient and thorough cleaning for all surfaces.

Specifications

Suction Power
23 kPa
Tank Capacity
17L
Blower Function
1000W
Filters
Cartridge and Fleece Filter Bag
Special Features
Bag, Compact, Lightweight, Wet/Dry, Wheels

FAQs

What types of vacuum cleaners are available in the early deals?

The early deals feature robotic, handheld, wet and dry, stick, canister, and bagless vacuum cleaners from top brands.

Can I use EMI options for vacuum cleaners?

Yes, EMI options are available on select vacuum cleaners during the early deals.

Are vacuum cleaners suitable for pet hair cleaning?

Many vacuum cleaners in the sale, especially handheld and robotic models, are designed specifically for cleaning pet hair.

Are bagless vacuum cleaners better than bagged models?

Bagless vacuum cleaners offer the convenience of easy dust disposal and lower maintenance costs, making them a popular choice for most homes.

What makes robotic vacuum cleaners stand out?

Robotic vacuum cleaners offer automatic cleaning, smart navigation, and the ability to clean even when you're not home, making them perfect for busy households.

