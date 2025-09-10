Amazon Great Indian Festival early Deals: Save up to 45% on water purifiers, vacuum cleaners and mixer grinders

Festive shopping starts earlier this year with Amazon’s Great Indian Festival 2025 bringing exciting early deals. While the main sale begins on 23rd September, shoppers can already enjoy discounts of up to 45% on everyday appliances. Essential categories like water purifiers, vacuum cleaners, and mixer grinders are now available at lowered prices, making this the perfect time to invest in quality upgrades.

Our Picks FAQs

Our Picks Product Rating Price Aquaguard Sure Delight RO+MC 1X Water Purifier | Free Service Plan worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2000 | India’s #1 Water Purifier | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | 30x Impurity Removal vs Local Purifiers View Details ₹7,199 Check Details KENT Grand RO Water Purifier | Advanced RO Tech for Sabse Shudh Paani | RO+UF+TDS Control + UV LED Tank | 8L | 20LPH Flow | Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water | Largest Service Network View Details ₹11,998 Check Details Atomberg Intellon - India’s 1st Adaptive Water Purifier*| RO+UF+UV+Alkaliser | Zero Cost for 2Yrs | 4 Modes | TDS-Based Filtration | Smart IoT | 7-Stage | Retains Minerals | 8L | 2Yr Warranty | No AMC View Details ₹17,999 Check Details Native by Urban Company M1 RO Water Purifier | No Service for 2 Years | 2-year Unconditional Warranty | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline | 8L Storage | 4-in-1 Health Booster View Details ₹14,999 Check Details Eureka Forbes Atom 12,000 Pa Powerful Suction Power, 2-in-1, Handheld & Stick Functions, Blower Function, Can be Used as Inflator for Toys; for Home Use, with Washable Filter View Details ₹2,499 Check Details View More

From safe and healthy drinking water to effortless cleaning and quick meal preparation, these deals are designed to enhance daily living. Amazon’s early offers also include bank card benefits and EMI options, ensuring savings are maximised.

The Aquaguard Sure Delight RO+MC Water Purifier is built with advanced RO Maxx Technology that removes harmful contaminants like lead, mercury, pesticides, and microplastics. It ensures 99.99% virus reduction while improving taste with its Mineral Charge, infusing essential calcium and magnesium.

It’s suitable for all water sources with TDS >100 ppm, such as borewell, municipal, or tanker water. With a 6.2L capacity, free service worth ₹2000, 1-year warranty, and long cartridge life of 6000L, it’s designed for convenience and safe hydration.

Specifications Purification RO+MC Capacity 6.2 litres Cartridge Life 6000 litres / 1 year Warranty 1 year Service Plan Free maintenance worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2000

The KENT Grand RO Water Purifier comes with multiple purification stages combining RO, UF, TDS Controller, and UV LED tank sterilization. It ensures pure water from all sources including tanker, borewell, and municipal supply.

Its 8L tank, 20 LPH purification capacity, and advanced filters make it a trusted choice for larger households. Backed with India’s largest service network and 1-year warranty, it ensures worry-free use with consistent high-purity output.

Specifications Purification RO+UF+TDS Control + UV LED Capacity 8 litres Flow Rate 20 LPH Warranty 1 year Special Feature In-tank UV Sterilization

The Atomberg Intellon is India’s first adaptive water purifier with smart IoT and Intelligent Filtration System (IFS). It senses the TDS of input water and selects the right purification mode—RO or UV+UF—to ensure mineral balance and extended filter life.

With four intelligent modes, app integration, and 7-stage purification, it provides safe, mineral-rich, alkaline water. A 2-year zero-cost warranty (no AMC needed) makes it one of the most advanced, worry-free water purifiers available.

Specifications Purification 7-Stage RO+UF+UV+Alkaliser Capacity 8 litres Warranty 2 years (all-inclusive) Modes 4 Intelligent Modes Connectivity Smart IoT App-Control

The Native M1 RO Water Purifier offers 100% RO purification combined with UV, Alkaline, and Copper infusion for enriched water quality. Certified by FDA and ISI, it ensures the highest purity standards with a 10-stage filtration process.

Its standout advantage is zero service for two years, backed by an unconditional 2-year warranty. With an 8L tank, advanced multilayered filters, and professional Urban Company installation, it’s designed for convenience and safe family drinking water.

Specifications Purification RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline Capacity 8 litres Purification Stages 10 stages Service-Free 2 years Warranty 2 years (unconditional)

The Philips PowerPro FC9352/01 features a 1900W motor with 370W suction power for deep cleaning. Built with PowerCyclone 5 technology, it separates dust efficiently, ensuring long-lasting suction.

With a HEPA filter, hygienic dust disposal system, and MultiClean nozzle, it works across all floor types. Compact, lightweight, and allergy-friendly, it’s ideal for high-performance home cleaning.

Specifications Power 1900 watts motor Suction Power 370 watts Capacity 1.5 litres Filtration HEPA H13 Filter Warranty 2 years

The Eureka Forbes Atom combines 2-in-1 stick and handheld vacuuming, offering 12,000Pa suction. Its blower function doubles up for inflating toys, making it a versatile household tool.

It features Cyclonic technology for uninterrupted suction, washable filters for easy maintenance, and comes with 7 accessories. Lightweight and compact, it’s perfect for small homes and quick cleaning needs.

Specifications Power 600 watts Suction Power 12,000 Pa Capacity 0.5 litres Weight 2 kg Warranty 1 year

The AGARO Ace Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner is powered by a 1600W motor with 21.5 kPa suction. Its 21L durable stainless-steel tank makes it suitable for both home and workshop cleaning. Equipped with a blower, washable dust bag, and multiple accessories, it handles varied cleaning tasks with ease. Mounted on 360° wheels and with a 5m cord, it ensures mobility and convenience.

Specifications Power 1600 watts Suction Power 21.5 kPa Capacity 21 litres Tank Material Stainless steel Warranty 1 year

The Sujata Powermatic Plus is one of India’s best-selling juicer mixer grinders. With a 900W double ball-bearing motor and 22,000 RPM speed, it ensures maximum juice extraction and long non-stop operation of up to 90 minutes.

It includes a large 1750ml blender jar and 1000ml stainless steel grinding jar, making it versatile for multiple kitchen tasks. Strong and durable, it remains the go-to choice for heavy-duty home use.

Specifications Power 900 watts Speed 22,000 RPM Operating Time 90 minutes continuous Capacity 2 jars (1.75L + 1L) Motor Type Double Ball Bearing

The Prestige Iris mixer grinder is designed with a 750W motor and four super-efficient stainless steel blades. It comes with four jars—1.5L wet jar, 1L dry jar, 300ml chutney jar, and 1.5L juicer jar. Built with ergonomic handles and a durable design, it’s ideal for grinding, mixing, and juicing. For households, it simplifies tough grinding tasks while ensuring daily ease of use.

Specifications Power 750 watts Jars 4 (1.5L wet, 1L dry, 0.3L chutney, 1.5L juicer) Blades Stainless steel Speed Levels 3 Weight 5.5 kg

The Bajaj Rex Mixer Grinder is equipped with a 500W Titan motor offering 20,000 RPM speed. It includes 3 stainless steel jars for chutneys, dry grinding, and wet grinding, with multi-functional blades for versatility. Its Nutri-Pro feature ensures nutrient-rich grinding. With compact size, pulse function, adjustable speed settings, and a 2-year warranty, it’s a reliable everyday kitchen companion.

Specifications Power 500 watts Speed 20,000 RPM Jars 3 stainless steel jars Controls 3-speed with pulse Warranty 2 years

Similar articles for you Best mixer grinders brands in India: Top 10 options for performance and durability