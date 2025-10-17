Amazon Great Indian Festival ends on Oct 20: Grab laptops, tablets, cameras, and more before deals run out

The Amazon Great Indian Festival is that rare shopping moment everyone looks forward to where wishlists get ambitious, and families swap deals through WhatsApp. It’s not just the scale (lakhs of sellers, lakhs of products) or how this sale lands in tier 2 cities as much as Delhi and Mumbai. It’s that electric feeling of scrolling through new launches and local finds at midnight, comparing specs with cousins, and making cashbacks count. This year’s festival means not just Prime’s early deals and lightning delivery, but GST savings on everything from laptops to kitchen upgrades. You see small-town artisans going big with festive decor, startups dropping fresh gadgets, and trusted brands, JBL, Sony, Marshall, finally slashing prices. Real shopper stories are everywhere, with parents clutching baby deals, students grabbing tablets, and businesses filling carts for the new year. As the sale nears October 20, it’s not about maximising discounts, it’s about bringing home what fits your life, now.

Our Picks

Our Picks Product Rating Price ASUS Vivobook 15, Intel Core i3 13th Gen 1315U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 15.6", Windows 11, Office Home 2024, Quiet Blue, 1.7Kg, X1504VA-NJ3321WS, Intel UHD iGPU, M365 Basic (1Year)* Laptop View Details ₹32,990 Check Details Acer Aspire Lite, AMD Ryzen 7-7730U, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, Full HD IPS,15.6"/39.62 cm, Windows 11 Home, MS Office, Steel Gray, 1.59 KG, AL15-41, Thin and Light Laptop View Details ₹38,990 Check Details Lenovo Tab | 10.1" Display | Wi-Fi Only | 4 GB RAM + 64 GB ROM (Expandable up to 1 TB) | Metal Body | Dual Speakers with Dolby Atmos | Android 14 | Color: Luna Grey View Details ₹7,990 Check Details Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, S Pen in-Box, 27.81 cm (11 inch) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi Tablet, Gray View Details ₹39,999 Check Details Sony Alpha ILCE 6100 24.2 MP Mirrorless Digital SLR Camera Body only | APS-C Sensor | Fast Auto Focus, Real-time Eye AF, Real-time Tracking | 4K Vlogging Camera - Black View Details ₹48,989 Check Details View More

EMI options and bank offers This year’s Amazon Great Indian Festival brings sharp bank offers you don’t want to miss - SBI, ICICI, and HDFC cards unlock up to 10% instant discount on nearly all big purchases, from laptops to headphones and kitchen gear. No-cost EMI on major bank cards, Amazon Pay Later, and Bajaj Finserv means you can split payments over several months with zero interest, making pricier upgrades far less of a stretch. Many deals combine instant cashback and zero down payment, so even top brands like Apple, Sony, and JBL fit within your budget while stocks last.​

Laptop deals during Amazon Great Indian Festival Laptop deals at Amazon Great Indian Festival cover every need, from premium Apple MacBook and HP Pavilion, to affordable ASUS Vivobook and Acer Aspire options. Enjoy big savings on performance, design, battery life, and pre-installed software. Verified bank offers and flexible EMI make upgrades accessible, with quick delivery and extra cashback boosting value for students, professionals, and creators. Don’t miss out, the best models move fast as the sale nears its end.

Tablet deals during Amazon Great Indian Festival Amazon Great Indian Festival has cut prices on tablets across every brand and style. You’ll spot deals on the latest Apple iPad Air, Samsung Galaxy Tab, Lenovo Tab, OnePlus Pad, and Honor Pad models for everything from college streaming and note-taking to work, gaming, and family calls. Most come loaded with sharp displays, smooth app performance, long battery life, and plenty of storage. Add in instant bank discounts and easy EMI options, and upgrading is simple, just check out before festival stocks run out.

Camera deals during Amazon Great Indian Festival If you’re after a camera upgrade, Amazon Great Indian Festival has marked down everything from instant cameras to advanced mirrorless and DSLR models. Top picks include Fujifilm Instax Mini for fun prints, Nikon D7500 for serious photography, and Sony ZV-E10 for vlogging and travel. Discounts also cover beginner-friendly vlogging cameras, versatile Sony and Nikon DSLRs, and compact mirrorless options with excellent autofocus and video features. Deals stack with instant bank discounts and EMI plans, but stocks won’t last past the festival.

Headphones on sale during Amazon Great Indian Festival Headphone deals are popping during Amazon Great Indian Festival, with deep discounts on brands like boAt, Sony, JBL, Noise, Bose, and Marshall. Pick up wireless on-ear, over-ear, or noise-cancelling models for music, work, or travel. Options span from affordable boAt and JBL pairs for everyday listening, to Sony WH-1000XM5 and Bose QuietComfort for noise-cancelling fans, to classic Marshall designs. With cashbacks and easy EMI, you can level up your audio game before this sale wraps up.

Speaker deals during Amazon Great Indian Festival Amazon Great Indian Festival has dropped prices on all kinds of speakers - pTron, boAt, JBL, Tribit, Marshall, Sony, and more. From compact Bluetooth models for travel, to rugged waterproof speakers, to premium soundbars and classic Marshall units, there’s something for every need. Party hosts can grab JBL and boAt soundbars, while music fans can explore Sony or Marshall for rich, deep audio. Instant discounts, cashback offers, and easy EMI round out the bargains, but these won’t last for long.

