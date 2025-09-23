Amazon Great Indian Festival is LIVE for all! Up to 55% off on ACs from LG, Samsung, Lloyd and more

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 is finally LIVE for all, and the offers are nothing short of jaw-dropping! If you thought festive sales couldn’t get any bigger, wait till you see the massive discounts on air conditioners. Amazon is giving you up to 55% off on top AC brands like LG, Samsung, Lloyd, and more, yes, you read that right!
LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, Diet Mode+, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, US-Q18JNXE, White)View Details
₹32,490
LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, US-Q19YNZE, White)View Details
₹41,490
LG 1 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1 with VIRAAT Mode, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with AntiVirus Protection, US-Q13JNYE, White)View Details
₹31,990
LG 2 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, Diet Mode+, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, US-Q24ENXE, White)View Details
₹47,006
LG 1.5 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, US-Q19JNYE, White)View Details
₹37,890
Premium cooling, advanced features, and energy efficiency is now coming home at half the price. From smart ACs with voice control to models that promise whisper-quiet cooling for sultry nights, the options are endless. Old AC is draining power, or you’ve been waiting to buy your very first one, this is your golden chance. Don’t sleep on these deals, festive stocks never last long. Dive into Amazon’s hottest AC offers before they vanish!
LG ACs are known for their powerful cooling, sleek design, and energy-efficient technology, making them a trusted choice for Indian households. This Amazon Sale 2025, you can grab LG air conditioners at up to 55% off, bringing you premium comfort at unbeatable prices.
From inverter technology that saves on electricity bills to advanced features like fast cooling and low-noise performance, LG offers it all. Don’t miss this festive chance to bring home a reliable AC that blends performance with style.
Samsung ACs combine advanced cooling technology with smart features, making them a popular pick for modern homes. This Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, you can get Samsung air conditioners at up to 50% off, making it the perfect time to buy.
With inverter technology for energy savings, fast cooling modes, and sleek designs, Samsung ensures year-round comfort. Whether you want a budget-friendly option or a premium smart AC, these festive deals bring quality and innovation right to your doorstep.
Panasonic ACs are designed to deliver reliable cooling with Japanese technology, durability, and smart energy-saving features. This Amazon Diwali Sale, you can bring home Panasonic air conditioners at up to 45% off, making it a great festive buy.
Known for their efficient performance, low-noise operation, and eco-friendly design, Panasonic ACs ensure comfort while keeping electricity bills in check. With stylish looks and advanced functionality, these ACs are perfect for Indian homes. Grab the festive deal before stocks run out!
Blue Star ACs are trusted for their powerful cooling, durability, and energy-efficient designs that suit Indian weather conditions. This Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, you can get Blue Star air conditioners at up to 40% off, making it the right time to bring one home.
With features like turbo cooling, anti-bacterial filters, and advanced inverter technology, Blue Star ensures comfort and healthier air indoors. Known for reliable performance and sleek designs, these ACs are a festive deal you shouldn’t miss.
Lloyd ACs are known for their efficient cooling, modern designs, and user-friendly features, making them a favourite in many Indian homes. This Amazon Sale 2025, you can grab Lloyd air conditioners at up to 50% off and enjoy premium comfort at a pocket-friendly price.
With inverter technology for energy savings, rapid cooling for hot summers, and stylish finishes that suit any room, Lloyd delivers value and performance together. Don’t miss this festive deal to bring home a reliable AC at a steal!
