Amazon Great Indian Festival is LIVE for Prime members: Get up to 65% off on TVs from your favourite brand

The Amazon Great Indian Festival is now live for Prime members, and this year’s biggest highlight is the massive TV discounts. Shoppers can enjoy up to 65% off on televisions from top brands like Samsung, LG, Sony, OnePlus, and more. Whether you’re upgrading your living room with a large 4K smart TV, looking for an OLED experience, or buying a budget-friendly model for daily use, the sale offers options across all price ranges. With limited-time offers, bank discounts, and exchange deals, it’s the perfect opportunity to bring home your favourite TV at a great price.

Our Picks Product Rating Price Samsung 125 cm (50 inches) Crystal 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA50U8600FULXL (Black) View Details ₹45,800 Check Details View Details Get Price Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA55Q7FAAULXL (Black) View Details ₹58,800 Check Details Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV QA55Q8FAAULXL (Black) View Details ₹66,200 Check Details Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA65DUE70BKLXL (Black) View Details ₹58,599 Check Details View More

Get huge discounts on Samsung TVs during the Great Indian Festival sale Samsung TVs are available at huge discounts during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, making it the perfect time to upgrade your entertainment setup. From budget-friendly smart TVs to premium 4K and QLED models, Samsung offers something for every home and budget.

With features like vibrant displays, immersive sound, and sleek designs, these TVs deliver a superior viewing experience. Combined with festive discounts, bank offers, and exchange deals, shoppers can grab high-quality Samsung TVs at unbeatable prices this season.

Top deals on Samsung TVs during the Amazon sale

Want a new Sony TV during the Amazon sale? Here are the top options If you’ve been eyeing a Sony TV, the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is the perfect time to buy. Sony’s lineup, from Full HD models to premium 4K OLEDs, is available at attractive discounts. Known for their exceptional picture clarity, powerful sound, and sleek design, Sony TVs bring a theatre-like experience to your home.

With offers combining festive discounts, bank deals, and exchange benefits, buyers can choose from top options that balance quality, performance, and price during the sale.

Best deals on Sony TVs during the Amazon Festive sale

Amazon Great Indian Festival bring top deals on LG TVs The Amazon Great Indian Festival is bringing exciting deals on LG TVs, making it the perfect chance to upgrade your home entertainment. From budget smart TVs to premium OLED and NanoCell models, LG’s range is known for sharp displays, vibrant colours, and reliable performance.

With discounts across popular screen sizes and features, plus added bank offers and exchange deals, shoppers can save big while choosing a TV that fits their needs. Don’t miss these limited-time offers on LG’s most popular models.

Check out these deals on LG TVs during the Amazon sale

Want to get a new brand? Check out these Vu TVs during the Great Indian Festival Sale Looking to try something new? The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is offering great deals on Vu TVs, a brand known for budget-friendly smart televisions with solid features. Vu TVs bring Full HD and 4K options with sleek designs, good picture quality, and smart connectivity at highly affordable prices. Perfect for first-time buyers or those wanting an additional TV for bedrooms or smaller spaces, Vu delivers value without stretching your budget. With festive discounts and exchange offers, these TVs are worth checking out this season.

Grab these deals on Vu TVs this Amazon sale season

Acer TVs are new to the market; Get one during the Amazon Festive sale Acer TVs have recently entered the Indian market, and the Amazon Festive Sale is the right time to explore them. Known for delivering solid features at competitive prices, Acer offers smart TVs with crisp displays, Android-based interfaces, and smooth connectivity options.

These models suit buyers seeking affordable yet reliable televisions from a trusted global brand. With festive discounts, bank offers, and exchange deals, picking up an Acer TV during the sale ensures great value while trying out one of the newest entrants in the TV space.

Top deals on Acer TVs during the Amazon sale

TCL TVs are popular for being value for money; Get one during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale TCL TVs have built a strong reputation for offering value-packed features at affordable prices, and the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale makes them even more attractive. From 4K UHD to QLED models, TCL combines vibrant picture quality, smart connectivity, and modern designs without charging a premium.

These TVs are ideal for families looking to upgrade on a budget without compromising performance. With festive discounts, bank deals, and exchange offers, this is the best time to bring home a TCL TV at a great price.

Check out these deals on TCL TVs during Amazon sale

