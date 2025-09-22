Amazon Great Indian Festival is LIVE for Prime members up to 55% off on front load washing machine

The Amazon Great Indian Festival is now live for Prime members, and it brings amazing deals on front load washing machines. Shoppers can save up to 55% on top brands like LG, Samsung, IFB, Bosch, and more, making it the perfect time to upgrade your laundry setup. From compact models for small families to high-capacity machines with advanced features like steam wash, smart connectivity, and energy-efficient operation, there’s an option for every home. With limited-time offers, exchange deals, and bank discounts, Prime members can grab a high-quality front load washing machine at unbeatable prices this festive season.

Top deals on front load washing machine on Amazon Sale

The LG 9 Kg FHP1209Z5M is a premium front-load washing machine featuring AI Direct Drive Technology, 6 Motion DD, and Steam wash for superior fabric care. With Wi-Fi connectivity, it allows smart control via the LG ThinQ app. Allergy care and intelligent fabric settings make it perfect for families. Its robust build, high energy efficiency, and advanced cleaning features ensure excellent performance for everyday laundry needs.

Specifications Capacity 9 Kg Energy Rating 5 Star Technology AI Direct Drive, 6 Motion DD, Steam Wash Connectivity Wi-Fi, Smart Control Additional Features Allergy Care, Intelligent Fabric Care

Samsung’s 7 Kg EcoBubble front-load washing machine delivers efficient cleaning with EcoBubble and Hygiene Steam technologies. The inbuilt heater ensures effective wash even at lower temperatures. With a 5-star energy rating and digital inverter motor, it provides durability and energy efficiency. Its sleek INOX Gray finish and intuitive controls make it a stylish, high-performance choice for small families seeking hygienic and thorough cleaning.

Specifications Capacity 7 Kg Energy Rating 5 Star Technology EcoBubble, Hygiene Steam Motor Digital Inverter Additional Features Inbuilt Heater, Fully Automatic

Bosch WAJ28260IN is an 8 Kg fully-automatic front-load washing machine with AI Active Water Plus for optimized water usage. The inbuilt heater and multiple wash programs deliver thorough cleaning. Its 5-star energy rating ensures cost efficiency, while a durable build and quiet operation enhance usability. Ideal for medium-sized families, it combines efficiency, reliability, and superior fabric care in one compact, user-friendly machine.

Specifications Capacity 8 Kg Energy Rating 5 Star Technology AI Active Water Plus Motor Inbuilt Heater, Fully Automatic Additional Features Multiple Wash Programs, Quiet Operation

IFB DIVA GXN 6010 CMS offers a 6 Kg front-load capacity with AI-powered DeepClean technology and 9 Swirl action for superior cleaning. PowerSteam refreshes clothes effectively, while the inbuilt heater and Eco Inverter ensure energy-efficient washes. Steam refresh and AI features enhance hygiene and fabric care, making it a great choice for small families seeking a smart, reliable, and eco-friendly washing solution with advanced cleaning capabilities.

Specifications Capacity 6 Kg Energy Rating 5 Star Technology DeepClean, PowerSteam, AI Powered Motor Eco Inverter with Inbuilt Heater Additional Features 9 Swirl, Steam Refresh

The IFB ELENA GXN 6510 offers 6.5 Kg washing capacity with DeepClean technology and AI-powered programs. Steam Refresh and PowerSteam features maintain fabric hygiene, while the Eco Inverter motor with inbuilt heater ensures energy-efficient washes. With 9 Swirl technology and multiple smart wash cycles, it’s ideal for small to medium-sized households seeking reliable performance, gentle fabric care, and advanced features in a compact, fully automatic front-load washing machine.

Specifications Capacity 6.5 Kg Energy Rating 5 Star Technology DeepClean, AI Powered, PowerSteam Motor Eco Inverter with Inbuilt Heater Additional Features 9 Swirl, Steam Refresh

LG’s 8 Kg FHB1208Z4M front-load washing machine combines Direct Drive Technology, 6 Motion DD, and Steam Wash for thorough and gentle cleaning. Allergy care and smart touch panel enhance convenience, while Wi-Fi connectivity allows remote operation. The inbuilt heater ensures effective washing, and its 5-star energy rating guarantees cost efficiency. Perfect for medium-sized families, it delivers reliable, smart, and energy-efficient laundry care.

Specifications Capacity 8 Kg Energy Rating 5 Star Technology Direct Drive, 6 Motion DD, Steam Wash Connectivity Wi-Fi, Touch Panel Additional Features Allergy Care, Inbuilt Heater

The Godrej WFEON CRS 7010 is a 7 Kg front-load washing machine featuring AI-powered cleaning and FabriSafe Drum for fabric protection. It saves up to 65% water per wash, combining efficiency with eco-friendliness. Fully automatic operation and a 5-star energy rating make it cost-effective and convenient for daily use. Ideal for small to medium families, it balances performance, water savings, and gentle fabric care in a compact design.

Specifications Capacity 7 Kg Energy Rating 5 Star Technology AI Powered, FabriSafe Drum Water Efficiency 65% Water Saving Additional Features Fully Automatic, Eco-Friendly

