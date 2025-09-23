Amazon Great Indian Festival is LIVE NOW: Get big discounts on water heaters and prepare early for winter

The Amazon Great Indian Festival is now live, bringing huge discounts on water heaters to help you prepare for the upcoming winter season. From instant geysers to storage water heaters, shoppers can find options that suit every household size and budget. Modern models come with energy-efficient technology, safety features, and sleek designs to ensure hot water availability while minimizing electricity use.

With festive offers, bank discounts, and exchange deals, this is the perfect time to upgrade your home with a reliable water heater. Don’t wait for the chill, secure comfort and convenience for your family today.

Top deals on water heaters during the Amazon sale 2025

The AO Smith VAS PLUS 25L storage water heater combines high energy efficiency with long-lasting durability. Its Blue Diamond Glass tank resists corrosion, while the 2KW heating element ensures quick hot water. Customers praise its reliability, safety features, and warranty coverage. Ideal for families, it works well in high-rise buildings and ensures consistent performance. Though slightly pricier, its build quality and advanced technology justify the investment for hassle-free winter preparation.

Specifications Capacity 25 Litres Energy Rating 5 Star BEE Heating Power 2 KW Tank Material Blue Diamond Glass Coated Warranty 7 yrs tank, 3 yrs element, 2 yrs overall

Havells Monza 25L offers quick heating and durability with its glass-coated anti-rust tank. The heavy-duty heating element ensures consistent performance, while compatibility with high-rise buildings makes it versatile. Users appreciate its sleek design and safety features. Some note minor installation challenges, but overall, it provides reliable hot water for medium-sized families, making it a solid choice during winter months.

Specifications Capacity 25 Litres Tank Material Glass Coated Anti-Rust Warranty 5 yrs on tank Heating Fast Heating Technology High-Rise Compatible: Yes

Bajaj Armour Series Pentacle 15L is a compact, 5-star rated storage water heater designed for bathrooms in small homes or flats. The glass-lined tank and non-stick heating element enhance durability, while suitability for high-rise buildings adds versatility. Users find it efficient for daily use, though capacity may be limited for larger families. Overall, it’s an energy-efficient, reliable geyser with solid safety and warranty coverage.

Specifications Capacity 15 Litres Energy Rating 5 Star BEE Tank Material Glass-lined Coating Warranty 4 yrs High-Rise Compatible Yes

Racold Buono Pro NXG 25L combines aesthetics with superior performance. The ABS body and titanium-enamelled tank prevent corrosion and ensure durability. Customers highlight its elegant design, reliable heating, and suitability for high-rise buildings. Some note minor noise during heating. Its long warranty and robust safety systems make it a dependable choice for families seeking a stylish and functional geyser.

Specifications Capacity 25 Litres Tank Material Titanium Enamelled Body Material ABS Warranty 7 yrs tank High-Rise Compatible Yes

Venus MegaPlus 25L is designed for flats and tall buildings, featuring a porcelain enamel tank that withstands hard water. Its multi-safety system ensures safe operation, and 8-bar pressure compatibility makes it versatile. Users praise its reliability and efficiency, though some mention a slightly longer heating time. Overall, it’s a durable, winter-ready geyser suitable for medium-sized families, combining safety and performance.

Specifications Capacity 25 Litres Energy Rating 4 Star Tank Material Porcelain Enamel Pressure Rating 8 Bar Safety Multi-Safety System

V-Guard Victo 15L is a compact, 5-star rated water heater ideal for small families or apartments. Free installation and connection pipes make setup convenient. Users appreciate its quick heating, energy efficiency, and safety features. Some note limited capacity for larger households, but for a daily-use bathroom geyser, it offers solid performance and reliable operation during winter months.

Specifications Capacity 15 Litres Energy Rating 5 Star BEE Installation Free Installation & Connection Colour White Wall Mountable Yes

Orient Electric Enamour Classic Pro 25L delivers high-pressure performance and consistent heating. Its epoxy-coated tank resists rust, and compatibility with high-rise buildings makes it versatile. Users appreciate the 5-star energy rating, durability, and safety features. Some mention minor installation issues. Overall, it’s a reliable, energy-efficient choice for families looking for a sturdy geyser that handles high water pressure and ensures hot water availability throughout winter.