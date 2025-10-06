Amazon Great Indian Festival: Microwave under 10000 with advanced features from top brands

Cooking smart doesn’t need to be expensive. The Amazon Great Indian Festival is offering amazing discounts on microwaves under ₹10000 that combine practicality, technology, and style. From reheating leftovers to baking cakes, these models make everyday cooking simpler. Top brands like Panasonic, IFB and LG are part of the Amazon sale 2025, presenting reliable products with auto-cook menus, digital controls, and compact designs.

From solo to convection types, the collection suits different cooking needs without straining your pocket. The ongoing Amazon sale 2025 brings exciting discounts, helping buyers choose energy-efficient and feature-packed appliances at the best prices. This festive season, enjoy effortless cooking and save big by grabbing one of the top-selling microwaves under ₹10000 before the offers end.

For anyone searching for a microwave oven under ₹10000, the IFB 20L Convection model stands out for its functionality and durability. It supports grilling, baking, and reheating, making it ideal for everyday cooking. The touch keypad is responsive and easy to clean, while the anti-bacterial cavity ensures hygiene. Special features like auto-defrost, multi-stage cooking, and overheating protection enhance performance. The included child safety lock adds peace of mind, and its metallic silver finish gives a modern appeal to your kitchen.

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival, the IFB 24L Solo microwave oven under ₹10000 is an absolute winner for family kitchens. It’s designed to simplify daily cooking with 69 auto-cook menus covering Indian and Continental dishes. The multi-stage cooking and power save options ensure efficiency, while its child-lock protection adds safety for households with kids. A deodorise function removes lingering odours, keeping the cavity fresh. Touch key controls make operation smooth and hygienic, while the delay start option allows easy scheduling. Built for convenience, the polished finish adds a modern touch to any kitchen.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival offers attractive discounts on the Panasonic 20L Solo microwave oven under ₹10000, perfect for small families or bachelors. It delivers fast, even cooking with 800 watts of power, and includes 51 pre-set menus for effortless meal preparation. Its reheat and defrost functions maintain the original taste and texture of food. The vapour clean option ensures the interior stays fresh and stain-free after every use. Its polished silver finish, digital display, and compact design make it a stylish yet practical kitchen essential.

Grab the Amazon Great Indian Festival deal on the Godrej 23L Convection microwave oven under ₹10000 that brings versatility and healthy cooking to your kitchen. Featuring 205 Instacook recipes and advanced convection technology, it’s ideal for baking, grilling, reheating, and defrosting. The stainless steel cavity ensures durability and hygiene, while the steam clean function removes grease effortlessly. Its digital display and floral black finish add sophistication, and the air fry mode lets you prepare crispy snacks with less oil.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival is the right time to upgrade your kitchen with the Panasonic 25L Solo microwave oven under ₹10000. Offering 85 auto-cook menus, this model brings convenience and creativity to everyday cooking. It delivers 900 watts of power for quick, even heating, perfect for reheating or preparing snacks and desserts. The sleek black polished finish complements modern interiors, while its compact countertop design saves valuable space. It’s a smart mix of efficiency, functionality, and style for home cooks.

Explore exciting offers during the Amazon Great Indian Festival on LG’s 20L Solo microwave oven under ₹10000, packed with health-focused features. The I-Wave technology ensures even heat distribution, and the 44 auto-cook menus make meal preparation effortless. Its antibacterial cavity reduces bacteria growth, keeping food hygienic. The steam clean function makes maintenance quick, while the intuitive control panel simplifies operation. Compact yet powerful, it’s an excellent choice for singles and small families who value smart cooking and energy efficiency.

Midea’s 20L Solo Microwave Oven is designed for efficiency and ease of use, featuring five power levels and an intuitive knob control system. Its even defrosting and fast heating functions save valuable kitchen time. The 255mm rotating turntable ensures consistent cooking, while its lightweight design makes it easy to move or install. The standout feature is its impressive 10-year magnetron warranty, offering long-term reliability. It’s a practical choice for families seeking quality, durability, and simplicity in one affordable appliance.

The Voltas Beko 20L smart solo microwave oven brings together smart design and hygiene. Its anti-bacterial cavity prevents odour formation and ensures safer cooking. With six power levels, users can choose precise heating for a range of tasks, including reheating, defrosting, and simple baking. The large turntable allows even heating, while manual knob controls make operation intuitive. Designed for modern homes, this Tata product is both dependable and energy-efficient, providing consistent performance for all your daily cooking needs.

LG’s 20L Grill Microwave Oven offers the perfect balance between power and precision. It supports multiple cooking functions, including grilling, reheating, and defrosting. The Quartz Heater ensures faster heating, while I-Wave technology delivers even and healthy cooking. Equipped with a 52 Auto Cook Menu, it caters to every craving — from Indian dishes to quick snacks. The anti-bacterial cavity and steam clean feature make maintenance effortless. Its sleek black finish and intuitive controls combine aesthetics with practicality, making it a dependable addition to any kitchen.

The Faber Instacook 20L Microwave Oven combines simplicity with reliability. Its six auto-cook menus make reheating, defrosting, and cooking fast and easy. The five adjustable power levels allow flexible temperature control, while the glass turntable ensures even heat distribution. Designed with user convenience in mind, it features a cool-touch handle and easy-grip knobs for safer operation. Its sleek black finish gives it a stylish look, and the 2-year warranty ensures lasting peace of mind for everyday kitchen use.

Similar articles for you: 7 top air fryer to check out during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.