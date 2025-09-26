Amazon Great Indian Festival offers on Oven Toaster Grillers (OTGs) from top brands with up to 70% off

Oven Toaster Grillers or OTGs are having their moment this Amazon Great Indian Festival, with prices slashed across all big brands. Want a basic unit for toasting and grilling, or a more advanced model for cakes, pizzas, and batch bakes? There’s something for every type of home chef. Faber, Borosil, Wonderchef, Morphy Richards, iBell, Agaro, and Milton have all thrown their best offers into the ring. Entry-level OTGs start at around ₹2,000 and cater to those new to baking, while mid-range models add capacity and extras like rotisserie spits. If you’re looking for smarter controls or convection features, premium OTGs under ₹20,000 deliver that bit of polish and precision. Accessories, digital timers, and extra safety features only sweeten the deal. From festive gatherings through weekend baking, these OTGs let you upgrade your kitchen and cooking ambitions without straining your wallet.
Longway Royal OTG 12 Ltr Oven Toaster Griller with Heating Modes | Temperature Timer Control for Baking Pizza, Cake, Grilling Chicken & Toasting Bread|1 Year Warranty (1000 W, Black)View Details
₹1,599
iBELL EO50LGDLX Otg 50 Litre,Convection Oven Toaster Griller With Motorized Rotisserie,Multiple heating modes,2000 Watt (Black),2000 Watts,50 LiterView Details
₹6,328
Morphy Richards Digital OTG|Capacity - 29 Litre with 13 Preset Menu|Rotisserie,Convection,In-Built Air-Fryer & Dehydrator Function|2-Yr WarrantyView Details
₹6,899
Morphy Richards 30RC Manual Otg Oven For Kitchen 1500W | 30 Litre Oven Toaster Griller | Convection Fan & Rotisserie Function | Temperature Control|2-Yr Warranty By BrandView Details
₹7,499
Morphy Richards 54Rcss Dehydro (510055) Otg Oven|1700 Watts 54 Litre Oven Toaster Griller|Convection Fan & Rotisserie Function|In-Built Dehydrate Function|Mirror Finish Door|2-Yr Warranty|Gold & BlackView Details
₹10,499
During the Amazon Great Indian Festival, OTG shoppers can grab a 10% instant discount using SBI and HDFC Bank credit or debit cards, including on EMI transactions. ICICI Bank Amazon Pay credit card holders can earn up to 5% cashback in Pay Balance, while No Cost EMI options run for up to 24 months with Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card. Amazon Pay Later offers a ₹250 instant discount for new users and no-cost EMI on eligible models. There’s also up to 15% cashback on Amazon Pay UPI for qualifying orders. These offers stack with festive price cuts for maximum savings.
OTGs under ₹5,000 in the Amazon Great Indian Festival are spot-on for first-time bakers, students, and anyone testing the waters at home. Brands like Faber, iBell, Pigeon, and Milton all have sturdy, no-fuss models on offer. These entry-level OTGs do exactly what’s needed - toast bread, grill paneer or fish, and even bake a batch of cookies without burning a hole in your wallet this festive season.
OTGs under ₹10,000 in the Amazon Great Indian Festival offer the sweet spot for busy homes or serious home cooks. iBell, Faber, Morphy Richards, and Agaro all bring bigger capacity, reliable temperature control, and handy extras like rotisserie spits. These mid-range models bake, grill and toast in batches, ideal for making pizzas, cakes or weekend snacks with the whole family without splurging on anything too fancy or complicated.
Looking to step up your home baking? OTGs under ₹20,000 at the Amazon Great Indian Festival bring in premium options from Borosil, Faber, Morphy Richards, and Wonderchef. These models come with convection, digital timers, plenty of space for big batches, and sleek finishes that fit right into a modern kitchen. If you’re roasting, baking, or grilling regularly, these OTGs deliver sharp performance and handy features without losing reliability.
