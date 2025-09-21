Amazon Great Indian Festival Pre Deals Revealed! Price drop deals on smart TVs with up to 65% off, from 32 to 85 inches

Amazon has announced price drop deals on smart TVs from top brands like Samsung, LG, Sony, and more, with discounts on all sizes and resolutions, including 4K and 8K models. These deals are available ahead of the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 sale, giving customers the chance to grab their favourite TVs at lower prices.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
VW 80 cm (32 inches) Frameless Series HD Ready LED TV VW32A (Black)View Details
₹6,799
LG 139 cm (55 inches) UA82 Series 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Smart webOS LED TV 55UA82006LAView Details
₹44,990
TOSHIBA 80 cm (32 inches) V Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV 32V35MP (Black)View Details
₹11,499
TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55T8CView Details
₹41,990
Sony 164 cm (65 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-65S25B (Black)-3 Years Warranty for Limited PeriodView Details
₹75,990
The official sale begins on September 23, 2025, for all customers, but Prime members will get early access starting September 22, 2025. With offers across various TV sizes and types, now is the ideal moment to give your home entertainment setup a well deserved upgrade.
Ahead of the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025, Amazon has revealed exciting price drop deals on LG TV models. With discounts of up to 51%, customers can now grab the best LG TVs at extraordinary prices.
From 4K to OLED, LG’s range offers something for everyone, with sizes that fit any home setup. These early deals give you a chance to secure your desired TV before the official sale begins.
Top deals on LG smart TVs:
Amazon has unveiled exciting early price drop deals on Samsung TVs ahead of the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025. With discounts up to 62% off, these deals offer substantial savings on top Samsung models, from 4K to QLED.
Now’s your chance to grab these Samsung TVs at unbeatable prices before the main sale kicks off. If you're upgrading or buying a new TV, don’t miss out on these early deals with great offers.
Top deals on Samsung smart TVs:
The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 is almost here, and you can already save up to 48% on Sony TVs. From 4K to OLED, Sony’s TVs offer top tier viewing experiences for any space.
These early deals let you grab the best prices before the official sale begins. With options across all screen sizes, now’s the time to get your hands on a Sony TV at a massive price drop.
Top deals on Sony TVs:
As the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 approaches, TCL has rolled out incredible price drop deals with discounts of up to 65% on their range of TVs.
Offering a range of sizes from smaller to larger screens, TCL ensures a great viewing experience for every type of room. These early deals give you the chance to secure TCL’s top models at lower prices, ahead of the main sale.
Top deals on TCL smart TVs:
Hisense has dropped prices by up to 56% on a range of TVs just before the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 kicks off. From 4K to ULED models, Hisense offers a variety of options for different home setups.
These early deals let you secure a Hisense TV at a fraction of the price, with discounts on various screen sizes and features. Don’t miss this opportunity to bring home a premium TV before the main sale begins.
Top deals on Hisense smart TVs:
The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 is just around the corner, and Acer is offering early price drops of up to 58% on their TV range.
From smart connectivity to high definition visuals, Acer TVs bring home a premium viewing experience without the premium price tag. These early deals let you shop best Acer models at fantastic prices, before the main event begins.
Top deals on Acer smart TVs:
