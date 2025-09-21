Amazon Great Indian Festival Pre Deals Revealed! Price drop deals on smart TVs with up to 65% off, from 32 to 85 inches

Amazon has announced price drop deals on smart TVs from top brands like Samsung, LG, Sony, and more, with discounts on all sizes and resolutions, including 4K and 8K models. These deals are available ahead of the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 sale, giving customers the chance to grab their favourite TVs at lower prices.

The official sale begins on September 23, 2025, for all customers, but Prime members will get early access starting September 22, 2025. With offers across various TV sizes and types, now is the ideal moment to give your home entertainment setup a well deserved upgrade.

Early price drop deals unveiled before the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025

Big price drop on LG TVs ahead of Amazon Great Indian Festival: Up to 51% off Ahead of the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025, Amazon has revealed exciting price drop deals on LG TV models. With discounts of up to 51%, customers can now grab the best LG TVs at extraordinary prices.

From 4K to OLED, LG’s range offers something for everyone, with sizes that fit any home setup. These early deals give you a chance to secure your desired TV before the official sale begins.

Top deals on LG smart TVs:

Samsung TVs with up to 62% off revealed ahead of Amazon Great Indian Festival Amazon has unveiled exciting early price drop deals on Samsung TVs ahead of the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025. With discounts up to 62% off, these deals offer substantial savings on top Samsung models, from 4K to QLED.

Now’s your chance to grab these Samsung TVs at unbeatable prices before the main sale kicks off. If you're upgrading or buying a new TV, don’t miss out on these early deals with great offers.

Top deals on Samsung smart TVs:

Sony TVs with up to 48% off deals are out before Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 is almost here, and you can already save up to 48% on Sony TVs. From 4K to OLED, Sony’s TVs offer top tier viewing experiences for any space.

These early deals let you grab the best prices before the official sale begins. With options across all screen sizes, now’s the time to get your hands on a Sony TV at a massive price drop.

Top deals on Sony TVs:

TCL TVs with up to 65% discount from 32 inches to 85 inches ahead of Amazon Great Indian Festival As the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 approaches, TCL has rolled out incredible price drop deals with discounts of up to 65% on their range of TVs.

Offering a range of sizes from smaller to larger screens, TCL ensures a great viewing experience for every type of room. These early deals give you the chance to secure TCL’s top models at lower prices, ahead of the main sale.

Top deals on TCL smart TVs:

Massive price drop on Hisense TVs with up to 56% off before Amazon Sale 2025 Hisense has dropped prices by up to 56% on a range of TVs just before the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 kicks off. From 4K to ULED models, Hisense offers a variety of options for different home setups.

These early deals let you secure a Hisense TV at a fraction of the price, with discounts on various screen sizes and features. Don’t miss this opportunity to bring home a premium TV before the main sale begins.

Top deals on Hisense smart TVs:

Amazon Great Indian Festival pre deals: Acer TVs with discounts up to 58% The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 is just around the corner, and Acer is offering early price drops of up to 58% on their TV range.

From smart connectivity to high definition visuals, Acer TVs bring home a premium viewing experience without the premium price tag. These early deals let you shop best Acer models at fantastic prices, before the main event begins.

Top deals on Acer smart TVs:

