Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 begins soon with 24-hour early access for Prime members

The countdown to Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 has officially begun, and while the sale dates are yet to be revealed, the excitement is already building. To spark shopper enthusiasm, Amazon has rolled out special teaser deals on some of the most in-demand electronics.

From powerful laptops for professionals and students to sleek tablets perfect for work and entertainment, early discounts are here to grab attention. Smart TVs and high-quality speakers are also featured, giving customers a chance to upgrade their homes before the full sale kicks off. These teasers hint at even bigger savings ahead.

Great Indian Festival 2025 deals and offers sneak peek 10% instant discount with SBI Debit/Credit Cards and Credit Card EMI on a wide range of products.

Up to 40% off on smartphones and accessories from Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, iQOO and more.

Up to 80% off on electronics and accessories from HP, Samsung, boAt, Sony and others.

Up to 65% off on home appliances and Smart TVs, with exchange offers, coupons, and no-cost EMI.

50–80% off on fashion, beauty, home, kitchen, and outdoor products from top brands.

Discounts on Amazon Business, Echo devices, Fire TV, Kindle, and travel bookings up to 80% off.

The ASUS Vivobook Go 14 is a thin and light laptop powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 7520U processor with up to 4.3 GHz clock speed. It features 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, delivering smooth multitasking and fast storage access. The 14-inch FHD anti-glare display with a 60Hz refresh rate offers clear visuals and eye comfort for everyday tasks.

This laptop runs Windows 11 Home and includes Microsoft 365 Basic and Office Home 2024 for productivity. Weighing 1.38 kg, it combines portability and performance for users on the go.

Specifications Processor AMD Ryzen 5 7520U (up to 4.3 GHz) Display 14-inch FHD (1920x1080), 60Hz, anti-glare RAM 16 GB Storage 512 GB SSD Operating System Windows 11 Home

Dell’s New 15 Laptop features an AMD Ryzen 7 7730U processor with 8 cores providing speeds up to 4.5 GHz and 16GB DDR4 RAM for seamless multitasking. The 15.6-inch Full HD display supports 120Hz refresh rate and 250 nits brightness, offering vibrant visuals with AMD Radeon integrated graphics.

It comes pre-installed with Windows 11 Home and Office Home & Student 2024, making it an ideal choice for both work and entertainment. The laptop weighs 1.63 kg and includes USB Type-C and HDMI ports for versatile connectivity.

Specifications Processor AMD Ryzen 7 7730U (up to 4.5 GHz) Display 15.6-inch FHD, 120Hz, 250 nits RAM 16 GB DDR4 Storage 512 GB SSD Operating System Windows 11 Home

The ASUS TUF Gaming A15 is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS processor (up to 4.5 GHz) paired with 16GB DDR5 RAM and a 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD for speedy gaming and multitasking. It sports an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 4GB GPU for enhanced graphical performance.

The 15.6-inch FHD display features a 144Hz refresh rate and anti-glare coating for smooth visuals. The laptop includes a 48WHrs battery with fast charging and a backlit RGB keyboard suitable for immersive gaming.

Specifications Processor AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS (up to 4.5 GHz) Display 15.6-inch FHD, 144Hz, anti-glare RAM 16 GB DDR5 Storage 512 GB PCIe 4.0 SSD GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 4GB

The HP Smartchoice Omen features an AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS with 8 cores and 16 threads delivering strong gaming performance alongside an 8GB NVIDIA RTX 4060 GPU. It offers 16GB DDR5 RAM and a large 1TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD for fast load times and multitasking.

The 16.1-inch FHD IPS display supports 165Hz refresh rate and 300 nits brightness with anti-glare. It includes a backlit RGB keyboard, 83 WHr battery with fast charging, and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity for smooth gaming and streaming.

Specifications Processor AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS (8 cores) Display 16.1-inch FHD, 165Hz, IPS RAM 16 GB DDR5 Storage 1 TB PCIe Gen4 SSD GPU NVIDIA RTX 4060 8GB

The Sony BRAVIA K-55S25B is a 55-inch 4K Ultra HD LED Google TV with 3840 x 2160 resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. It features a powerful 20W 2-channel speaker system with Dolby Audio for clear sound and immersive viewing.

Smart features include Google TV, Chromecast built-in, Google Assistant, and compatibility with Apple Airplay and Alexa. Connectivity includes 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports, supporting a variety of multimedia devices.

Specifications Screen Size 55 inches Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) Refresh Rate 60 Hz Sound Output 20 Watts, 2 channels, Dolby Audio Smart Features Google TV, Chromecast, Google Assistant

The LG UA82 Series is a 55-inch 4K UHD TV with a native 60Hz refresh rate and 178-degree wide viewing angle. It features AI-enhanced image processing with α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8, Dynamic Tone Mapping, HDR10, and FILMMAKER MODE for cinematic visuals.

The 20W sound system supports Dolby Atmos and features AI Sound Pro for immersive audio. WebOS platform offers extensive app support with built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and multiple HDMI ports for versatile connectivity.

Specifications Screen Size 55 inches Resolution 4K UHD (3840x2160) Refresh Rate 60 Hz native Sound Output 20 Watts, Dolby Atmos Operating System WebOS with AI Sound Pro

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ features a 12.4-inch WQXGA (2560x1600) display with a 90Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals. Powered by an Exynos 1380 processor and 8GB RAM, it offers solid performance for productivity and entertainment.

The tablet includes dual AKG speakers, an 8000mAh battery, and an S Pen with IP68 water and dust resistance. It supports Wi-Fi connectivity and dual SIM, making it a versatile device for work and play.

Specifications Display 12.4-inch WQXGA, 90Hz Processor Exynos 1380 RAM 8 GB Storage 128 GB Battery 8000 mAh

The 2025 Apple iPad 11-inch model is powered by the A16 chip delivering fast performance for creative and productivity tasks. It sports a Liquid Retina display with 2360x1640 resolution and True Tone for comfortable viewing.

It includes 128GB storage, Wi-Fi 6, and 5G cellular options. The iPad supports Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard, features dual 12MP cameras, Touch ID, and all-day battery life for on-the-go users.

Specifications Processor Apple A16 chip Display 11-inch Liquid Retina (2360x1640) RAM Not specified Storage 128 GB Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, 5G option

The JBL Flip 6 is a 30W portable Bluetooth speaker featuring JBL Pro Sound technology with dual passive radiators for deep bass. It provides up to 12 hours of playback time under optimal audio settings.

The IP67 waterproof and dustproof design makes it ideal for outdoor use. Features include PartyBoost to link multiple speakers and support for the JBL Portable app for sound personalization.

Specifications Output Power 30 Watts Battery Life Up to 12 hours Waterproof Rating IP67 Connectivity Bluetooth 5.1 Special Features PartyBoost, JBL Portable app

The Marshall Emberton II portable speaker offers 20W of powerful sound and a renowned signature audio profile. Its rugged IP67-rated design ensures durability against water and dust for outdoor adventures.

It delivers over 30 hours of continuous playback and supports Stack Mode for multi-speaker sessions. The speaker uses Bluetooth connectivity and has a compact, stylish design with brass detailing for premium aesthetics.

Specifications Output Power 20 Watts Battery Life Over 30 hours Waterproof Rating IP67 Connectivity Bluetooth Special Features Stack Mode, signature Marshall sound

