Subscribe

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Best air fryers, water purifiers and burners at big discounts

Discover the best air fryers, water purifiers, and burners in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, with festive discounts on top kitchen essentials for smarter, healthier cooking.

Amit Rahi
Published29 Sep 2025, 10:14 AM IST
Big kitchen savings with Amazon sale
Big kitchen savings with Amazon sale

Festive shopping isn’t just about gadgets and fashion—it’s also the perfect time to upgrade your kitchen essentials. From healthier cooking to safer water and reliable burners, the right appliances make everyday life easier.

Our PicksFAQs

Our Picks

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 brings exciting offers on the best air fryers, water purifiers, and burners from top brands. With discounts, bank deals, and exchange offers, it’s the right time to equip your kitchen with reliable, energy-efficient, and stylish solutions for healthier living.

Top deals

INALSA air fryer at 71% off in Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025

INALSA air fryers are designed for healthier cooking with minimal oil, offering convenience and versatility in everyday meals. They suit busy households looking for quick yet tasty recipes.

With discounts of up to 71% off during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, these air fryers are an affordable choice for health-conscious families aiming to enjoy fried foods without the guilt.

Philips air fryer at 37% off in Amazon Sale

Philips air fryers are trusted for their durability, rapid air technology, and consistent results. They provide crisp, evenly cooked meals while keeping calorie counts low.

Available with up to 37% off in the Amazon Sale, Philips air fryers are an excellent choice for buyers seeking reliable performance and long-lasting quality in their kitchen appliances.

Aquaguard water purifier at 61% off in Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025

Aquaguard water purifiers are known for advanced purification technologies that deliver safe, clean, and great-tasting drinking water. They are ideal for households prioritising health.

With up to 61% off during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, Aquaguard purifiers provide premium water solutions at budget-friendly prices, making them a smart pick for families everywhere.

Pureit water purifier at 50% off in Amazon Sale

Pureit water purifiers combine multi-stage purification with affordable pricing, ensuring safe drinking water without high maintenance costs. They are well-suited for urban and semi-urban households.

With discounts of up to 50% off in the Amazon Sale, Pureit offers a practical solution for families who want dependable water safety without overspending on purification systems.

Prestige burners at 61% off in Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025

Prestige burners are built with high-quality materials, sleek designs, and efficient flame control, making them a favourite in modern Indian kitchens. They ensure convenience in everyday cooking.

Now available at up to 61% off in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, Prestige burners deliver a blend of style, durability, and affordability, making them a great upgrade for homes.

Lifelong burners at 84% off in the Amazon Sale

Lifelong burners focus on functionality, user-friendly designs, and strong build quality. They offer dependable performance for households looking for affordable cooking solutions.

With massive discounts of up to 84% off in the Amazon Sale, Lifelong burners provide unbeatable value, making them one of the most budget-friendly and practical options for kitchens.

Similar articles for you

Amazon Great Indian Festival is LIVE: Get the best kitchen appliances and save up to 65% on gas stoves, air fryers

Explore the 10 shortlisted offers on the best air fryers from top brands and enjoy healthy snacking at home

Best air fryers: Top 10 options to effortlessly cook crispy and delicious meals every time

Best air fryers under 10000: Top 10 budget picks for healthy, delicious and low-oil cooking at home

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

 
 
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsGadgets And AppliancesAmazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Best air fryers, water purifiers and burners at big discounts

FAQs

What kind of discounts are available on air fryers, water purifiers, and burners in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025?

Shoppers can enjoy big festive discounts along with bank offers and exchange deals, making premium kitchen essentials much more affordable.

Which brands are offering air fryers in this sale?

Top brands like Philips, Havells, and Prestige are offering discounted air fryers with multiple presets and modern features for healthier cooking.

Are water purifiers included in the festive offers?

Yes, water purifiers from brands like Kent, Aquaguard, and Pureit are available at reduced prices with advanced purification technologies.

Do burners bought during the sale come with warranties?

Yes, most branded burners include manufacturer warranties, ensuring product reliability and after-sales service support.

Why should I buy these kitchen appliances during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025?

The sale combines attractive discounts, bank card offers, and exchange deals, making it one of the best times to upgrade your kitchen essentials affordably.

Read Next Story