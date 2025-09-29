Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Best air fryers, water purifiers and burners at big discounts

INALSA Air Fryer 4.2 ltr|1400 W with Air Crisp Technology|Temperature & Timer Control|8 Preset Menu & Digital Display|Air fry, Bake,Roast,Reheat,Dehydrate|Airfryer Recipe book(Tasty Fry Digital)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#featuredFlag}}{{/featuredFlag}} {{^featuredFlag}}{{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}{{/featuredFlag}}
Aquaguard Nexen RO+UV+Active Copper Water Purifier | 2 Year Filter Life with Comprehensive Warranty | With Mega Sediment Filter | Save over 18,000 on Filters | With Removable Drip-TrayView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#featuredFlag}}{{/featuredFlag}} {{^featuredFlag}}{{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}{{/featuredFlag}}
Pureit Vital Plus Mineral RO+UV+MP 6 Stage, 7L |Upto 60% Water Saving | Wall mount Water Purifier with FiltraPower technology (White)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
Pureit Marina Plus Mineral RO+UV | 6 stage Purification | 7 Litres Capicity | Up to 45% Water Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Muncipal Water | Wall Mountable | Blue & whiteView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
Prestige IRIS Toughened Glass-Top 3 Brass Burner LPG Gas Stove | Black Spill Proof Design | Ergonomic Knob | Tri-Pin Burners |OpenView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
INALSA Air Fryer 3.5 ltr|1400 W with Air Crisp Technology|Temperature & Timer Control|8 Preset Menu & Digital Display|Air fry, Bake,Roast,Reheat,Dehydrate|Airfryer Recipe book-NutriFry 3.5View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
INALSA Air Fryer for Home|5.5 liter Capacity|Visible Window & Internal Light|1600 W with Smart AirCrisp Technology|6-In-1 Appliance With 8 Preset Menu & Digital Display (Tasty fry DW5.5) BlackView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
INALSA Air Fryer 4.5 ltr|1500 W with Air Crisp Technology|Temperature & Timer Control|8 Preset Menu & Digital Display|Air fry, Bake,Roast,Grill|Airfryer Recipe book(Tasty Fry Digital 4.5)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
INALSA Air Fryer 10 L with Dual Basket 5L & 5L|Separate Basket for Veg & Non Veg Food|2100 W|Sync Basket Feature |11 Preset Prog |Touch Control & Digital Display|2 Year Warranty NutriFry DualZoneView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
INALSA Air Fryer for Home 6.5L Capacity-1600 W with Digital Control and 8 Preset Function|Quick Heat Circulation Variable Temp. Control,Baking,Grilling, Air Frying,Roasting up to 60 Min, 2 Yr WarrantyView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
INALSA Air Fryer Oven 2100 W|18 L Capacity|8 Preset Functions with Roast, Reheat, Dehydrate, Bake|LED Touch Display|Rotisserie & Convection|10 Accessories|2 Yr Warranty|Recipe Book, Crisp Pro18 GreyView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
INALSA Air fryer,Oven,Steamer,Rotisserie,Convection|1700 W & 15 L|9 Accessories|Air Fry,Roast,Grill,Steam Vegetables,Idli,Momos,Sanitize|Self Clean Function|2 Yr Warranty(Aero Smart N Steam) WhiteView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
INALSA Air Fryer 2.5 L Inox-1200W with Power & Heating Light Indicator And 30min Timer with Bell Ring|Free Recipe book, 2 Year Warranty(Black)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
Philips Airfryer, The Original Airfryer with Bonus 150+ Recipe Cookbook, Fry Healthy with 75% Less Fat, White HD9220/58View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
PHILIPS Essential Air Fryer (Slate Grey, HD9200/60, 4.1L, 0.80 kilograms)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
PHILIPS Air Fryer HD9216/43, uses up to 90% less fat, 1425W, 4.1 Liter, with Rapid Air Technology (Grey).View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
PHILIPS Air Fryer NA352/00 with Rapid Air Technology, 9L capacity, Dual basket (6L & 3L) for full oven tray cooking, 8 Preset Menus, Intuitive touch control, 90% less oil, 500+ Recipes, Extra LargeView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
PHILIPS Air Fryer HD9867/90, 7.3L XXLcapacity, 2225W, Chef Ranveer Brars Signature Series Philips Airfryer with Smart Sensing Technology - HD9867/90View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
Philips Air Fryer 2000 Series NA230/00 13 in 1 Functions 6.6 Piece Compact Design with Cooking Window BlackView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
Aquaguard Blaze Slim Hot & Ambient RO+UV+Active Copper Tech, Stainless Steel Tank Water Purifier | Taste Adjuster | Upto 60% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal WaterView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
Aquaguard Enrich Aura 2X Aquasaver RO+UV+Copper | Needs No Service for 2 Years | 60% Water Saving | Includes Mega Sediment filter | 7-Stage Purification | 7L storageView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
Aquaguard Enrich Marvel RO+UV+UF 2X | 2 Year Filter Life | With Mega Sediment Filter | Copper Technology | 10 Stage Purification | >40% Water Recovery | Suitable for all Water Sources | 6L storageView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
Aquaguard Glory RO+UV+UF Water Purifier| 2 Year Filter Life | Mega Sediment Filter | Active Copper Technology | 10 Stage Purification | >40% Water Recovery | Suitable for all Water Sources | 6LView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
Aquaguard Sure Delight RO+MC 1X Water Purifier | Free Service Plan worth <span class=webrupee>₹</span>2000 | India’s #1 Water Purifier | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | 30x Impurity Removal vs Local PurifiersView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
Aquaguard Ritz Pro RO+UV+Copper Water Purifier | 2 year filter life | SMART Purifier | TDS Display | Filter Life & Water In take Tracker | Service Alert | With Mega Sediment filterView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
Aquaguard Ritz Stainless Steel Tank, 9-Stage RO+UV+Active Copper Tech Purifier | Up to 60% Water Savings | Suitable for Tanker, Borewell & Municipal WaterView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
Pureit Eco Water Saver RO+UV+MF+Mineral | 7-Stage | 10L | Up to 60% Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Supply | Table Top | Wall Mountable | BlackView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
Pureit Wave Pro Mineral RO+UV LED in-tank | 7 stage Purification | 7 Litres Capicity | Up to 45% Water Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Muncipal Water | Wall Mountable | BlackView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
Pureit Wave Plus Mineral RO+UV | 6 stage Purification | 7 Litres Capacity | Up to 45% Water Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Muncipal Water | Wall Mountable | BlackView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
Pureit Revito Prime RO+MF+Mineral+UV in-Tank | 7 stage | 8L Capacity | Upto 70% Water Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | DURAViva | BlackView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
Pureit Wave UV With Ultra Fine Silver Activated Carbon| 5 stage | 7L Wall Mount | Retains Essential Minerals | Suitable Only For Municipal Water | Internal Sediment Filter I (Black)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
Pureit RO+UV+MF+Copper+Mineral | 7 Stage Purification | 8L Capacity | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | Table Top | Wall Mountable | Black & CopperView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
Pureit Classic G2 UV+ Water Purifier - White (Not suitable for Borewell or Tanker Water)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
Prestige 4 Brass Burners IRIS L.P Glass Top Gas Stove, with Powder Coated Body, BlackView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
Prestige IRIS Plus 2 Burner Auto Ignition Gas Stove | Toughened Black Glass-Top | Tri-Pin Brass Burners | Ergonomic Knob Design | Black | GTI-02+AIView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
Prestige Royale Quadra 3Burner Gas Stove|Superior Toughened Glasstop with 5-Year Warranty| 3-Way Nozzle Design|Tri-Pin Jumbo Burner |Uniquely Designed Pan Support |Elegantly Designed Knobs|BlackView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
Prestige Marvella Hob Black Al - 3B (With Glass Top, 3 Unit Burners & Auto Ignition)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
Prestige Vectra 4 Burner Glasstop Gas Stove|Superior Toughened Glass|Jumbo Brass Burner|3-Way Gas Inlet|360 Degree Revolving Nozzle|10 Years Warranty on Glass|Black,ManualView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
Lifelong 2 Burner Gas Stove Top for Kitchen - Automatic Ignition Cooktop Modern Glass Stove for Modular Kitchen, ISI Certified & Compatible with LPG - 1 Year Manufacturers (Black, LLGS912)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
Lifelong 4 Burner Hob Top Battery Operated | Gas Stove with Automatic Ignition - Toughened Glass Top Gas Stoves for Kitchen | Italian Gas Valve | Ideal Gas Stove for Modular Kitchen (LLHT006)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
Lifelong 2 Burner Gas Stove for Kitchen,Square Shape Pan Support Manual Ignition Cooktop,Modern Glass Stove for Modular Kitchen,ISI Certified & Compatible with LPG,1 Year Manufacturers Warranty,BlackView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
Lifelong LLHT913 Sigma Auto Ignition Counter-Top Hob Top| High Efficiency 3 Burner| Sleek Design| Toughened Glass Top Cooktop (Black, 1 Year warranty)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
Lifelong 4 Burner Gas Stove with Free Gas Saver | Manual Ignition Cooktop, Modern Glass Stove Top for Modular Kitchen, ISI Certified & Compatible with LPG |1 Year Manufacturer’s Warranty (LLGS27GSS)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
Lifelong Llgs299 Automatic Ignition 1 Burner Stainless Steel Gas Stove Doorstep Service, 1 Year Warranty, Steel OpenView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
Lifelong LLGS311 Glass Top 3 Burner Gas Stove (Black and White) ISI Certified (3 Burner)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}