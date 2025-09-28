Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Best desktops and monitors with festive discounts

A powerful desktop or high-quality monitor can transform work, entertainment, and gaming experiences. Whether you need stunning visuals, smooth gameplay, or compact performance, the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 offers big savings across top categories.

Our Picks Product Rating Price Samsung 24" (60.5 cm) S3 Flat Monitor|Super Slim Borderless Design|IPS Panel|FHD 1920 x 1080|100 Hz|5 ms|Ports-HDMI,VGA|Game Mode|Eye Saver Mode||Wall Mountable|LS24D300GAWXXL|Black View Details ₹6,990 Check Details Samsung 27" (68.47cm) 4K ViewFinity S7 Monitor|UHD 3840 x 2160|IPS Panel|350nits|1.07 Billion Colors|Ports-HDMI,DP,Headphone|PIP|PBP|HDR10|Easy Setup Stand|Eye Care Technology|LS27D700EAWXXL|Black View Details ₹19,699 Check Details LG 32MR50C, 32 inch (81.28 cm), VA Panel, Full HD 1920 x 1080 Curved, 100Hz, Black, 5ms, AMD FreeSync, Reader Mode, Flicker Safe, 3Side Virtually Borderless, HDMIx2, VGA, Headphone Out, Tilt Monitor View Details ₹12,490 Check Details Cyntexia Computer Desktop PC Core I7-4770 (16GB RAM / 512GB SSD/HDMI/VGA/Ethernet/HD Graphics 4600 / USB 3.0 / Win 11) Basic Software Installed View Details ₹15,999 Check Details ALKETRON Hammer H60- Gaming Desktop pc - i5 Core 12th Gen with UHD730 Integrated Graphics (Ready to use DDR4 CPU Tower Box Piece - Upgrade Edition) View Details ₹42,994 Check Details View More

Shoppers can explore discounts on 4K monitors for ultra-clear visuals, gaming monitors for speed, curved monitors for immersive viewing, gaming desktops for performance, and mini desktops for space-saving efficiency. With added bank offers and exchange deals, this is the perfect time to invest in premium setups without stretching your budget.

Top deals

4K monitors at 56% off in Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 4K monitors offer crystal clear visuals and vibrant colours, making them perfect for entertainment, content creation, or professional work. Their high resolution ensures every detail is displayed with stunning precision.

With discounts up to 56% off in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, 4K monitors deliver premium quality at highly affordable rates, making them a smart investment for long-term use.

Gaming monitors at 76% off in Amazon Sale Gaming monitors are built for speed, offering high refresh rates, sharp clarity, and smooth graphics. They enhance gameplay, ensuring competitive gamers enjoy faster response times and immersive visuals.

During the Amazon Sale, gaming monitors are now available with discounts up to 76% off, giving players an incredible opportunity to upgrade their setup while saving a huge amount.

Curved monitors at 48% off in Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 Curved monitors provide a more immersive viewing experience by wrapping the screen around your vision. They are ideal for gaming, multitasking, and professional work setups alike.

With up to 48% off in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, curved monitors combine sleek design, improved visuals, and comfort at a price point that is more accessible than ever.

Business monitors at 65% off in Amazon Sale Business monitors are designed for productivity, offering ergonomic designs, energy efficiency, and wide screens for multitasking with ease. They ensure better comfort and focus during long work hours.

The Amazon Sale is offering up to 65% off on business monitors, making it the right time for professionals and offices to invest in reliable displays at lower costs.

Gaming desktops at 61% off in Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 Gaming desktops are tailored for high performance, delivering fast processors, powerful graphics cards, and ample storage. They provide smooth gameplay even with the most demanding titles.

Now with up to 61% off in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, gaming desktops bring unbeatable value for gamers looking for both power and savings in one package.

Mini desktop computers at 56% off in Amazon Sale Mini desktops pack performance into compact designs, offering convenience without compromising on productivity. They are perfect for small workspaces, homes, and users who want a portable solution.

With the Amazon Sale offering up to 56% off, mini desktops become an affordable choice for students, professionals, and casual users seeking efficiency and style in a smaller footprint.

