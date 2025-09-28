Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Best ovens from Samsung, LG and more at huge discounts

An oven is no longer a luxury but an everyday kitchen essential for fast, convenient, and healthier cooking. From baking cakes and cookies to grilling kebabs or reheating meals, modern ovens make every task quicker and more efficient.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
LG 28 L Charcoal Convection Healthy Microwave Compact Oven(Mj2887Bium, Black, Healthy Heart Recipes, Diet Fry,Pasteurized Milk, 360°Motorised Rotisserie & 10 Yrs Warranty-Charcoal Heater, Ebony Regal)View Details
₹15,990
Samsung 28 L Slim Fry, Sensor Cook and Multi Split Convection Microwave Oven (MC28A5145VR/TL, Black and Pattern, 10 Yr warranty, Gift for Every Occasion)View Details
₹16,590
Godrej 30 L Convection Microwave Oven (GME 730 CR1 PZ Wine Lily, Wine Lily)View Details
₹17,799
Panasonic 27 Litres Convection Microwave Oven (Floral Mirror Finish, NN-CT64MBFDG, Floral Mirror Finish)View Details
₹17,990
Faber Air Fryer Oven 20L, Digital Control, Bake Tray, SS Wire Tray & Basket, Crumb Tray, | 15 Preset Auto Program | Bake,Roast,Fry,Toast,Defrost | FAO 20L BK 15DFView Details
₹8,490
The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is the perfect opportunity to bring home the best ovens from top brands like Samsung, LG, IFB, Panasonic, and more. With exciting discounts and festive bank offers, shoppers can enjoy premium features, energy-efficient designs, and stylish finishes at reduced prices.
LG ovens are well known for their innovative technology and reliable performance, offering quick heating and efficient cooking. With sleek designs and user friendly controls, they suit modern kitchens perfectly.
During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, LG ovens are available at up to 32% off, giving you a great mix of energy efficiency, premium features, and affordable pricing.
Samsung ovens bring a combination of smart cooking features, durability, and contemporary design. Their advanced heating systems allow even cooking and faster meal preparation for families of all sizes.
With the Amazon Sale offering up to 29% off, Samsung ovens become an appealing choice for anyone seeking both premium quality and budget savings this festive shopping season.
Godrej ovens are built for practical use, offering consistent heating and energy efficiency in every model. Their sturdy construction makes them a dependable option for Indian households.
Now with up to 43% off in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, Godrej ovens combine quality, affordability, and modern convenience, making them a smart upgrade for everyday cooking.
Panasonic ovens stand out with their innovative designs, efficient performance, and space saving layouts. They are easy to use and deliver reliable results for daily cooking needs.
During the Amazon Sale, Panasonic ovens are offered with up to 35% off, giving buyers a chance to enjoy durable appliances at prices that are lighter on the pocket.
Faber ovens combine advanced technology with stylish designs, ensuring faster and more efficient cooking. They provide premium features while maintaining user friendly operation for modern homes.
With massive discounts of up to 76% off in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, Faber ovens deliver exceptional value, making them one of the most attractive deals this season.
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.
