Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Best smart TV deals on LG, Sony and more

Smart TVs have become more affordable in India after the GST rate on TVs was reduced from 28% to 18%, bringing down prices by nearly 8–10% across popular brands like Samsung, Sony, LG, and Xiaomi. With Amazon’s Great Indian Festival 2025 adding extra discounts on top of this tax cut, buyers can now grab premium 4K and OLED TVs at their lowest prices yet. From entry-level 32‑inch models to large-screen 65‑inch options, here are the best smart TV deals you should not miss.

Our Picks FAQs

Our Picks Product Rating Price Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA65DUE70BKLXL (Black) View Details ₹54,990 Check Details LG 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 65UQ7500PSF (Ceramic Black) View Details ₹59,990 Check Details LG 164 cm (65 Inches) QNED 8AA Series 4K Ultra HD Smart webOS QNED TV 65QNED8AA6A View Details ₹88,990 Check Details Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25BM2-2 Years Warranty for Limited Period View Details ₹55,990 Check Details Sony 164 cm (65 inches) BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-65S25BM2-2 Years Warranty for Limited Period View Details ₹77,990 Check Details View More

Top deals

Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions...

Samsung TVs at 55% off in Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 Samsung TVs are known for their vibrant displays, sleek designs, and innovative smart features. They offer a premium viewing experience across entertainment, sports, and gaming with rich visuals and clear sound.

In the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, Samsung TVs are available at up to 55% off, making them an excellent choice for those seeking quality and cutting edge technology at a great price.

Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions...

LG TVs at 57% off in Amazon Sale LG TVs bring advanced display technology with OLED and NanoCell panels, ensuring stunning picture quality and deep contrasts. They are also loaded with AI powered features and reliable smart performance.

Now available with up to 57% off in the Amazon Sale, LG TVs combine style and innovation, making them a solid pick for buyers who value immersive entertainment without overspending.

Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions...

Sony TVs at 54% off in Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 Sony TVs deliver outstanding picture clarity and realistic colour reproduction with advanced display engines. They are crafted for cinema like experiences at home with superior audio and video quality.

With discounts of up to 54% in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, Sony TVs bring premium entertainment within reach, offering buyers both prestige and performance in one package.

Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions...

TCL TVs at 75% off in Amazon Sale TCL TVs are gaining popularity with their excellent mix of affordability and features, including QLED panels, Dolby Vision, and Android TV integration. They provide a user friendly smart experience.

During the Amazon Sale, TCL TVs are available at up to 75% off, making them a budget friendly yet feature packed option for families and individuals looking to upgrade to a larger screen.

Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions...

Vu TVs at 47% off in Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 Vu TVs deliver dependable performance with sharp visuals and good sound quality, often at much lower prices than other premium brands. They are a trusted option in affordable entertainment.

At discounts of up to 47% in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, Vu TVs offer exceptional value, enabling buyers to enjoy advanced features without stretching their budget.

Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions...

Hisense TVs at 78% off in Amazon Sale Hisense TVs provide high resolution visuals, smart TV features, and robust build quality at competitive prices. They are ideal for buyers looking for big screens with great functionality.

Available at up to 78% off in the Amazon Sale, Hisense TVs stand out as one of the best bargains, combining impressive specifications with massive savings for a complete home entertainment solution.

Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles for you Top smart TVs of 2025 to deliver cinema-like picture quality, immersive sound and smart features at home