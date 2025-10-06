Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Best smartwatch deals from Samsung, Amazfit and more

Get the best smartwatch deals on Samsung, Amazfit, Noise, boAt, and more during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025.

Amit Rahi
Published6 Oct 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Track fitness and style with smartwatch deals on Amazon sale.

Smartwatches are more than just timekeepers—they’re fitness trackers, health monitors, and personal assistants on your wrist. From advanced health features like heart rate and SpO2 monitoring to calling functions, GPS, and seamless app integration, they make daily life smarter and more stylish.

Our Picks

FAQs

Our Picks

ProductRatingPrice

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic (Black, 43mm) | Rotating Bezel | LTE | Monitor BP and ECG | Track Sleep | Track Health | Upto 40hrs Charge with Fast Charging | Galaxy Ecosystem | IP68 RatingView Details...

₹15,495

...
Check Details

Amazfit Active 2 44mm AMOLED Smart Watch, Built in GPS, 10day Battery, 5ATM Water Resistant, for iOS & Android, Accurate Readings, 2000 Nits Bright, 160+ Sports Mode, Sleep Monitor, Black SiliconeView Details...

₹8,999

...
Check Details

Noise Pulse Go Buzz Smart Watch with Advanced Bluetooth Calling, 1.69" TFT Display, SpO2, 100 Sports Mode with Auto Detection, Upto 7 Days Battery (2 Days with Heavy Calling) - Jet BlackView Details...

₹1,099

...
Check Details

View Details...

₹20,500

...
Check Details

Boat Wave Call 3 Smartwatch 1.83” HD Display with Animated Watch Faces; BT Calling, Functional Crown, Multiple Sports Modes, IP68, HR, SpO2 Monitor, Smart Watches for Men & Women (Bold Black)View Details...

₹1,099

...
Check Details
View More...

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is the perfect time to upgrade. With deals on Samsung, Amazfit, Noise, boAt, and Fire-Boltt smartwatches, there’s something for every budget and lifestyle. Combine discounts with bank offers and exchange benefits, and you’ll find premium features at surprisingly affordable prices.

Top deals

Samsung smartwatches at 68% off in Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025

Samsung smartwatches combine premium design with advanced health tracking features, including heart rate monitoring, sleep insights, and seamless integration with Android and Galaxy devices. They also support productivity and communication on the go.

With discounts of up to 68% in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, Samsung smartwatches deliver excellent value, making them an attractive choice for those seeking reliable performance and style.

Garmin watches at 42% off in Amazon Sale

Garmin watches are known for their rugged durability and advanced GPS tracking, catering especially to outdoor enthusiasts, athletes, and fitness lovers. Their accurate activity data makes them ideal for performance improvement.

With up to 42% off in the Amazon Sale, Garmin watches are now more accessible, giving users high quality features and excellent reliability without paying the usual premium price tag.

Amazfit smartwatches at 75% off in Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025

Amazfit smartwatches offer a balance of affordability and innovation, with features like fitness tracking, AMOLED displays, and long lasting battery life that appeals to a wide range of users.

Available at up to 75% off during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, Amazfit models present a golden opportunity for buyers to enjoy premium features at unbeatable prices.

Noise smartwatches at 83% off in Amazon Sale

Noise smartwatches provide stylish designs, fitness features, and smart notifications at affordable prices. They cater to young buyers and those looking for accessible technology without compromising on style.

With discounts as high as 83% in the Amazon Sale, Noise smartwatches make a strong case for budget conscious shoppers who want reliable features and modern design in one package.

Boat smartwatches at 88% off in Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025

Boat smartwatches combine affordability with everyday fitness features, colourful displays, and smart alerts, making them a popular choice among first time buyers and casual users.

With discounts of up to 88% in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, Boat smartwatches stand out as some of the most affordable wearables, giving buyers an easy entry into the smartwatch category.

FAQs
Yes, a wide range of smartwatches across popular brands are included in the sale with attractive discounts.
Samsung, Amazfit, Noise, boAt, and Fire-Boltt are some of the key brands offering great smartwatch deals.
Yes, most smartwatches listed in the sale include official manufacturer warranties for peace of mind.
Yes, apart from discounts, you can combine bank card offers and exchange deals for additional savings.
Yes, Bluetooth calling smartwatches are part of the offers, making them popular picks for both style and convenience.

