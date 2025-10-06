Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Best smartwatch deals from Samsung, Amazfit and more

Smartwatches are more than just timekeepers—they’re fitness trackers, health monitors, and personal assistants on your wrist. From advanced health features like heart rate and SpO2 monitoring to calling functions, GPS, and seamless app integration, they make daily life smarter and more stylish.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic (Black, 43mm) | Rotating Bezel | LTE | Monitor BP and ECG | Track Sleep | Track Health | Upto 40hrs Charge with Fast Charging | Galaxy Ecosystem | IP68 Rating
₹15,495
Amazfit Active 2 44mm AMOLED Smart Watch, Built in GPS, 10day Battery, 5ATM Water Resistant, for iOS & Android, Accurate Readings, 2000 Nits Bright, 160+ Sports Mode, Sleep Monitor, Black Silicone
₹8,999
Noise Pulse Go Buzz Smart Watch with Advanced Bluetooth Calling, 1.69" TFT Display, SpO2, 100 Sports Mode with Auto Detection, Upto 7 Days Battery (2 Days with Heavy Calling) - Jet Black
₹1,099
View Details
₹20,500
Boat Wave Call 3 Smartwatch 1.83" HD Display with Animated Watch Faces; BT Calling, Functional Crown, Multiple Sports Modes, IP68, HR, SpO2 Monitor, Smart Watches for Men & Women (Bold Black)
₹1,099
The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is the perfect time to upgrade. With deals on Samsung, Amazfit, Noise, boAt, and Fire-Boltt smartwatches, there’s something for every budget and lifestyle. Combine discounts with bank offers and exchange benefits, and you’ll find premium features at surprisingly affordable prices.
Samsung smartwatches combine premium design with advanced health tracking features, including heart rate monitoring, sleep insights, and seamless integration with Android and Galaxy devices. They also support productivity and communication on the go.
With discounts of up to 68% in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, Samsung smartwatches deliver excellent value, making them an attractive choice for those seeking reliable performance and style.
Garmin watches are known for their rugged durability and advanced GPS tracking, catering especially to outdoor enthusiasts, athletes, and fitness lovers. Their accurate activity data makes them ideal for performance improvement.
With up to 42% off in the Amazon Sale, Garmin watches are now more accessible, giving users high quality features and excellent reliability without paying the usual premium price tag.
Amazfit smartwatches offer a balance of affordability and innovation, with features like fitness tracking, AMOLED displays, and long lasting battery life that appeals to a wide range of users.
Available at up to 75% off during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, Amazfit models present a golden opportunity for buyers to enjoy premium features at unbeatable prices.
Noise smartwatches provide stylish designs, fitness features, and smart notifications at affordable prices. They cater to young buyers and those looking for accessible technology without compromising on style.
With discounts as high as 83% in the Amazon Sale, Noise smartwatches make a strong case for budget conscious shoppers who want reliable features and modern design in one package.
Boat smartwatches combine affordability with everyday fitness features, colourful displays, and smart alerts, making them a popular choice among first time buyers and casual users.
With discounts of up to 88% in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, Boat smartwatches stand out as some of the most affordable wearables, giving buyers an easy entry into the smartwatch category.
