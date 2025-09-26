Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Grab up to 40% off on Samsung refrigerators

Samsung refrigerators are known for their smart features and longevity. If you are looking to upgrade your existing refrigerator to a Samsung one, then grab one at up to 40% discount during this Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. You can get amazing offers on all types of refrigerators like single door, double door and even on the side-by-side options.

Top deals

BEST DEAL

The Samsung 236L Convertible refrigerator is engineered for flexibility, allowing users to convert the freezer space into fridge capacity if needed. All-around cooling technology ensures food stays fresh evenly, and the Digital Inverter Compressor keeps energy consumption low and operation quiet. With a 3-star BEE rating, it balances performance and savings, making it suitable for small families, especially during the Amazon Sale where attractive discounts make it even more appealing.

Additional features include toughened glass shelves, external temperature control, a power cool function, and an anti-bacterial gasket for hygiene. The convertible modes provide storage adaptability, while the external display and easy touch controls improve usability. Its stylish Black Matte finish complements modern kitchens, making it a standout choice in the Amazon Sale.

Specifications Capacity 236 litres (Fridge: 183 L, Freezer: 53 L) Energy Efficiency 3 Star, 229 kWh/year Compressor Digital Inverter, 20-year warranty Special Features Convertible modes, Power Cool, All-around Cooling Dimensions 63.7D x 55.5W x 154.5H cm

This 256L Samsung double-door refrigerator provides convertible storage for optimum flexibility. Its frost-free operation and all-around cooling keep groceries fresh, while the Digital Inverter Compressor ensures efficient, quiet performance. Ideal for households of up to three members, it features a modern Luxe Black finish.

Other highlights are the door alarm, stabilizer-free operation, toughened glass shelves, and antibacterial gasket. The convertible function comes with an external touch display, making mode selection simple and intuitive for users seeking convenience.

Specifications Capacity 256 litres (Fridge: 203 L, Freezer: 53 L) Energy Efficiency 3 Star, 231 kWh/year Compressor Digital Inverter, 20-year warranty Special Features Convertible, Door Alarm, Toughened Glass Shelves Dimensions 63.7D x 55.5W x 163.5H cm

BUDGET FRIENDLY

This 183L single-door refrigerator stands out with a 4-star energy rating for reduced power bills. Designed for efficiency, it features a stylish Camellia Purple finish, a Digital Inverter Compressor, and a spacious base stand drawer for extra room-temperature storage. The Direct Cool technology minimises noise and power consumption, and during the Amazon Sale it becomes an even more cost-effective choice.

Practical benefits include toughened glass shelves, a specially designed vegetable drawer to extend freshness up to 15 days, and stabiliser-free operation. Its compact form makes it great for small families or couples, with added savings available in the Amazon Sale.

Specifications Capacity 183 litres (Fridge: 165 L, Freezer: 18 L) Energy Efficiency 4 Star, 148 kWh/year Compressor Digital Inverter, 20-year warranty Special Features Base Stand Drawer, Direct Cool, Anti-bacterial Gasket Dimensions 64D x 54.9W x 130H cm

Samsung’s 236L Frost Free double-door model delivers solid freshness and low maintenance through automatic defrosting and a Digital Inverter Compressor. It is ideal for a small family, featuring sturdy glass shelves, an easy slide shelf for convenience, and a fresh room for prepped foods or dairy. With exciting deals during the Amazon Sale, it becomes an even more practical option for buyers.

External temperature control, an anti-bacterial gasket, and a classic silver Elegant Inox finish add to its utility and durability. Its 3-star rating keeps long-term energy costs in check, and the Amazon Sale adds further value.

Specifications Capacity 236 litres (Fridge: 183 L, Freezer: 53 L) Energy Efficiency 3 Star, 229 kWh/year Energy Efficiency 3 Star, 229 kWh/year Compressor Digital Inverter, 20-year warranty Special Features Easy Slide Shelf, Power Cool, All-around Cooling Dimensions 63.7D x 55.5W x 154.5H cm

AI ENABLED

With a large 419L capacity and Convertible 5-in-1 technology, this refrigerator is fit for bigger families and changing needs. Premium features include AI Energy mode for extra savings, WiFi and SmartThings app support for smart control, and Twin Cooling Plus for balanced freshness. It has a sleek black matte Bespoke design and internal touch control for flexibility.

Durable shelves, an active fresh filter, and power cool/freeze functions make it a luxury segment choice with the power of AI and digital connectivity.

Specifications Capacity 419 litres (Fridge: 324 L, Freezer: 95 L) Energy Efficiency 3 Star, 252 kWh/year Compressor Digital Inverter, 20-year warranty Special Features 5-in-1 Convertible, AI WiFi, Twin Cooling Plus Dimensions 75.5D x 70W x 179H cm

This 322L Samsung refrigerator is tailored for mid-sized families, offering Convertible 5-in-1 modes, durable glass shelves, and a Digital Inverter Compressor for reliability and quiet performance. Its frost-free feature ensures no ice build-up, while the stabiliser-free operation adds peace of mind during voltage fluctuations. With added discounts during the Amazon Sale, it becomes even more attractive for value-conscious buyers.

Easy-to-use settings and an elegant silver finish enhance both function and style, making this refrigerator versatile for evolving storage needs. The Amazon Sale makes it an ideal time to upgrade to this dependable model.

Specifications Capacity 322 litres Energy Efficiency 3 Star Compressor Digital Inverter, 20-year warranty Special Features 5-in-1 Convertible, Stabilizer-Free, Frost Free Dimensions 67.2D x 60W x 171.5H cm

SIDE BY SIDE

The Samsung 653L Side-by-Side refrigerator is made for large families, integrating Bespoke AI features with 5-in-1 convertible flexibility and WiFi connectivity for smart remote management. Twin Cooling Plus keeps the fridge and freezer environments separate for improved freshness; fingerprint-resistant coating maintains a premium finish.

Other highlights include multiple toughened glass shelves, power cool/freeze, and the SmartThings AI Energy Mode for further efficiency.

Specifications Capacity 653 litres (Fridge: 409 L, Freezer: 244 L) Energy Efficiency 3 Star, 547 kWh/year Compressor Digital Inverter, 20-year warranty Special Features AI WiFi, 5-in-1 Convertible, Twin Cooling Dimensions 71.6D x 91.2W x 178H cm

Packed with SmartThings-enabled AI, a 633L capacity and water/ice dispenser, this side-by-side fridge is perfect for large households demanding direct access to chilled water and ice. The 5-in-1 convertible compartments, Twin Cooling system, and fingerprint-resistance make it both flexible and family-friendly.

Designed for convenience, it supports WiFi control, strong cooling, and a modern appearance—ideal for tech-savvy users.

Specifications Capacity 633 litres (Fridge: 409 L, Freezer: 224 L) Energy Efficiency 3 Star, 535 kWh/year Compressor Digital Inverter, 20-year warranty Special Features Water/Ice Dispenser, SmartThings AI, Twin Cooling Dimensions 71.6D x 91.2W x 178H cm

Highly efficient with a 5-star rating, this 183L single-door model is compact and ideal for small families or bachelors. It comes in a vibrant Midnight Blossom Red finish, offering advanced freshness with an anti-bacterial gasket, and a base stand drawer for extra storage. With exciting deals in the Amazon Sale, this fridge combines performance and affordability.

Its Digital Inverter Compressor keeps energy costs low and provides silent operation, making it both stylish and practical. The Amazon Sale makes it a smart choice for budget-friendly buyers looking for long-term value.

Specifications Capacity 183 litres (Fridge: 165 L, Freezer: 18 L) Energy Efficiency 5 Star, 130 kWh/year Compressor Digital Inverter, 20-year warranty Special Features Base Stand Drawer, Lock/Key, Direct Cool Dimensions 66.5D x 53.6W x 133H cm

The Samsung 189L model is a compact direct-cool refrigerator designed for high energy efficiency, with a 5-star BEE rating. Its Luxe Brown colour and horizontal curve door blend style with substance, while features like the base stand drawer and antibacterial gasket enhance utility in small kitchens. With attractive deals during the Amazon Sale, this refrigerator becomes even more appealing for budget-conscious buyers.

Its inverter compressor delivers silent, efficient performance, and the fridge can keep contents fresh for up to 15 days even with frequent door openings. The Amazon Sale adds extra value, making it a smart investment.

Specifications Capacity 189 litres (Fridge: 171 L, Freezer: 18 L) Energy Efficiency 5 Star Compressor Digital Inverter, 20-year warranty Special Features Base Stand Drawer, Smart Connect, Anti-bacterial Gasket Dimensions 71.6D x 57.8W x 132.5H cm

