Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Grab up to 40% off on Samsung refrigerators

Samsung refrigerators are known for their smart features and longevity. If you are looking to upgrade your existing refrigerator to a Samsung one, then grab one at up to 40% discount during this Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. You can get amazing offers on all types of refrigerators like single door, double door and even on the side-by-side options.
Along with discounts, Amazon is offering added benefits like bank card offers, instant credit card cashback, and no-cost EMI options to make your purchase lighter on the pocket. Exchange deals are also available, giving you the opportunity to swap old refrigerators for new Samsung models at even more affordable prices.
The Samsung 236L Convertible refrigerator is engineered for flexibility, allowing users to convert the freezer space into fridge capacity if needed. All-around cooling technology ensures food stays fresh evenly, and the Digital Inverter Compressor keeps energy consumption low and operation quiet. With a 3-star BEE rating, it balances performance and savings, making it suitable for small families, especially during the Amazon Sale where attractive discounts make it even more appealing.
Additional features include toughened glass shelves, external temperature control, a power cool function, and an anti-bacterial gasket for hygiene. The convertible modes provide storage adaptability, while the external display and easy touch controls improve usability. Its stylish Black Matte finish complements modern kitchens, making it a standout choice in the Amazon Sale.
This 256L Samsung double-door refrigerator provides convertible storage for optimum flexibility. Its frost-free operation and all-around cooling keep groceries fresh, while the Digital Inverter Compressor ensures efficient, quiet performance. Ideal for households of up to three members, it features a modern Luxe Black finish.
Other highlights are the door alarm, stabilizer-free operation, toughened glass shelves, and antibacterial gasket. The convertible function comes with an external touch display, making mode selection simple and intuitive for users seeking convenience.
This 183L single-door refrigerator stands out with a 4-star energy rating for reduced power bills. Designed for efficiency, it features a stylish Camellia Purple finish, a Digital Inverter Compressor, and a spacious base stand drawer for extra room-temperature storage. The Direct Cool technology minimises noise and power consumption, and during the Amazon Sale it becomes an even more cost-effective choice.
Practical benefits include toughened glass shelves, a specially designed vegetable drawer to extend freshness up to 15 days, and stabiliser-free operation. Its compact form makes it great for small families or couples, with added savings available in the Amazon Sale.
Samsung’s 236L Frost Free double-door model delivers solid freshness and low maintenance through automatic defrosting and a Digital Inverter Compressor. It is ideal for a small family, featuring sturdy glass shelves, an easy slide shelf for convenience, and a fresh room for prepped foods or dairy. With exciting deals during the Amazon Sale, it becomes an even more practical option for buyers.
External temperature control, an anti-bacterial gasket, and a classic silver Elegant Inox finish add to its utility and durability. Its 3-star rating keeps long-term energy costs in check, and the Amazon Sale adds further value.
With a large 419L capacity and Convertible 5-in-1 technology, this refrigerator is fit for bigger families and changing needs. Premium features include AI Energy mode for extra savings, WiFi and SmartThings app support for smart control, and Twin Cooling Plus for balanced freshness. It has a sleek black matte Bespoke design and internal touch control for flexibility.
Durable shelves, an active fresh filter, and power cool/freeze functions make it a luxury segment choice with the power of AI and digital connectivity.
This 322L Samsung refrigerator is tailored for mid-sized families, offering Convertible 5-in-1 modes, durable glass shelves, and a Digital Inverter Compressor for reliability and quiet performance. Its frost-free feature ensures no ice build-up, while the stabiliser-free operation adds peace of mind during voltage fluctuations. With added discounts during the Amazon Sale, it becomes even more attractive for value-conscious buyers.
Easy-to-use settings and an elegant silver finish enhance both function and style, making this refrigerator versatile for evolving storage needs. The Amazon Sale makes it an ideal time to upgrade to this dependable model.
The Samsung 653L Side-by-Side refrigerator is made for large families, integrating Bespoke AI features with 5-in-1 convertible flexibility and WiFi connectivity for smart remote management. Twin Cooling Plus keeps the fridge and freezer environments separate for improved freshness; fingerprint-resistant coating maintains a premium finish.
Other highlights include multiple toughened glass shelves, power cool/freeze, and the SmartThings AI Energy Mode for further efficiency.
Packed with SmartThings-enabled AI, a 633L capacity and water/ice dispenser, this side-by-side fridge is perfect for large households demanding direct access to chilled water and ice. The 5-in-1 convertible compartments, Twin Cooling system, and fingerprint-resistance make it both flexible and family-friendly.
Designed for convenience, it supports WiFi control, strong cooling, and a modern appearance—ideal for tech-savvy users.
Highly efficient with a 5-star rating, this 183L single-door model is compact and ideal for small families or bachelors. It comes in a vibrant Midnight Blossom Red finish, offering advanced freshness with an anti-bacterial gasket, and a base stand drawer for extra storage. With exciting deals in the Amazon Sale, this fridge combines performance and affordability.
Its Digital Inverter Compressor keeps energy costs low and provides silent operation, making it both stylish and practical. The Amazon Sale makes it a smart choice for budget-friendly buyers looking for long-term value.
The Samsung 189L model is a compact direct-cool refrigerator designed for high energy efficiency, with a 5-star BEE rating. Its Luxe Brown colour and horizontal curve door blend style with substance, while features like the base stand drawer and antibacterial gasket enhance utility in small kitchens. With attractive deals during the Amazon Sale, this refrigerator becomes even more appealing for budget-conscious buyers.
Its inverter compressor delivers silent, efficient performance, and the fridge can keep contents fresh for up to 15 days even with frequent door openings. The Amazon Sale adds extra value, making it a smart investment.
3 star double door refrigerator for energy efficiency and quick cooling: Top 8 options for your home
5 in 1 convertible refrigerator with fast cooling and modern features: Top 6 picks from top brands for every home
Best AI Powered washing machines in 2025 adjusting wash cycles based on dirt level, load size, and fabric type
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
FAQs
When does the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 start?
The sale is already live, with Samsung refrigerator deals available throughout the festive shopping period.
What is the maximum discount on Samsung refrigerators?
Buyers can save up to 40% on select Samsung models, making it the ideal time to upgrade.
Which types of Samsung refrigerators are on sale?
The sale includes single door, double door, convertible, and side by side Samsung refrigerators at discounted prices.
Can I combine bank offers with the festive discounts?
Yes, Amazon provides instant bank discounts, credit card cashback, and EMI plans in addition to sale discounts.
Are exchange offers available on Samsung refrigerators?
Yes, buyers can exchange old refrigerators for additional discounts, making Samsung models even more budget-friendly during the sale.