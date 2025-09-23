Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Save up to 48% on desktops from HP, Dell, Lenovo and more

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is here, bringing massive discounts on desktops that blend power, performance, and affordability. From workstations built for productivity to gaming rigs designed for performance, this sale covers every need.

With discounts of up to 48%, shoppers can upgrade their setups without breaking the bank. Brands known for quality and innovation are part of this line-up, making it the perfect time to bring home a new desktop. Let’s dive into the best desktop deals you should not miss this festive season.

The ASUS ROG Strix G22CH is a high-performance compact gaming desktop designed to deliver enthusiast-level gaming with a small footprint. It integrates a powerful Intel Core i7-14700F processor, paired with 16 GB DDR5 memory and a fast 1 TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, ensuring speed and responsiveness for modern AAA titles. The RTX 4070 graphics card with 12 GB GDDR6X enables advanced ray tracing and DLSS for immersive gameplay.

Connectivity features include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 for wireless needs, high-definition 7.1 channel audio, and multiple USB and display ports. Its 10L extreme dark gray chassis, liquid cooling, and 600W (80+ Gold) power supply offer a stylish and efficient setup, making it ideal for gaming enthusiasts who seek both performance and elegance.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i7-14700F, 20 cores, up to 5.3 GHz Memory 16 GB DDR5 (expandable up to 64 GB) Storage 1 TB PCIe Gen4 SSD Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070, 12 GB GDDR6X Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, High-definition 7.1 channel audio

The Alienware Area-51 sets an industry standard for power and expandability, featuring the new Intel Core Ultra 9 285K processor with a 24-core design and clock speeds reaching 5.7 GHz. It’s built for ultimate gaming using the NVIDIA RTX 5080 16GB GDDR7 graphics card and a dual-channel 32GB DDR5 XMP memory running up to 6400 MT/s, delivering smooth multitasking for gaming and creative workloads.

With a 2TB Gen5 NVMe SSD, 1500W Platinum ATX power supply, and 360mm liquid-cooled CPU, this desktop stays cool and efficient during heavy use. Features like tempered glass door, customizable RGB lighting, and Alienware-exclusive motherboard offer style and flexibility for gamers and creators.

Specifications Processor Intel Core Ultra 9 285K, 24 cores, up to 5.7 GHz Memory 32 GB DDR5 Dual Channel XMP, 6400 MT/s Storage 2 TB NVMe PCIe Gen5 SSD Graphics NVIDIA RTX 5080, 16 GB GDDR7 Cooling 360mm Liquid Cooler, 1500W Platinum ATX PSU

Apple’s 2024 Mac Mini introduces the M4 chip, delivering remarkable improvements in CPU and GPU capabilities. Its 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU are built for Apple Intelligence, enabling smoother performance for work, creativity, and AI-driven tasks. Compact yet powerful, it provides ample multitasking with 16 GB unified memory and 256 GB SSD, alongside advanced privacy and sustainability features.

Connection options are robust with Thunderbolt, HDMI, and Gigabit Ethernet ports, including new front-facing USB-C ports. The Mac mini runs macOS out of the box and is known for its carbon-neutral manufacturing, making it an eco-friendly and future-ready choice.

Specifications Processor Apple M4 chip, 10-core CPU, 10-core GPU Memory 16 GB unified memory Storage 256 GB SSD Connectivity Thunderbolt, HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Size 12.7 x 12.7 cm (5" x 5"), compact design

The HP Workstation (B16DYPT) is tailored for professional workloads, equipped with an Intel Core i5-14500 processor offering 14 cores and speeds up to 5.0 GHz. Its 8 GB DDR5 memory and 512 GB PCIe NVMe SSD allow for quick access to files and seamless multitasking. Designed for security and manageability, it features Windows 11 Pro and advanced HP management tools.

Multiple front and rear ports, including SuperSpeed USB Type-C and DisplayPort 1.4, provide versatile connectivity. Integrated Intel UHD Graphics 770, Realtek audio, and energy-efficient components make it a solid choice for business and workstation environments.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i5-14500, 14 cores, up to 5.0 GHz Memory 8 GB DDR5-4800 MT/s Storage 512 GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD Graphics Integrated Intel UHD Graphics 770 Ports Multiple USB Type-A/C, HDMI, VGA, RJ-45

ASUS V500 Mini Tower combines efficiency with flexibility in a 15L chassis. It is powered by the Intel Core i5-13420H processor (8 cores, 12 threads, up to 4.6 GHz), offers 8 GB DDR5 RAM, and a 512 GB PCIe NVMe SSD. The form factor supports a variety of expansion slots, including PCIe and M.2 for upgradability, and has integrated Intel UHD graphics for everyday computing.

Connectivity includes USB Type-C/A, HDMI, DisplayPort 1.4, and RJ45, making it adaptable for office or home use. The mini tower is bundled with Windows 11 Home, Office Home 2024, and 1-year Microsoft 365 Basic.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i5-13420H, 8 cores, up to 4.6 GHz Memory 8 GB DDR5 RAM Storage 512 GB PCIe NVMe SSD Graphics Integrated Intel UHD Ports USB Type-C/A, HDMI, DisplayPort 1.4, RJ45

The Dell Slim Desktop ECS1250 provides a compact solution for business and home users. It features the Intel Core i3-14100 processor (4 cores, 3.5 GHz), 8 GB DDR5 RAM, and a 512 GB PCIe NVMe SSD for reliable everyday performance. Intel UHD Graphics 730 ensures smooth visuals for office tasks and content viewing.

Tool-less access design allows easy upgrades, and it supports multiple monitors via HDMI and DisplayPort. Windows 11 Home and essential security features like hardware TPM make it a robust and user-friendly system.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i3-14100, 4 cores, 3.5 GHz Memory 8 GB DDR5-4800 Storage 512 GB SSD Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 730 Ports USB Type-C/A, HDMI, DisplayPort, Gigabit LAN, Wi-Fi 6

Dell Inspiron 3030S is engineered for everyday computing, integrating an Intel Core i3-12100 processor (4 cores, up to 4.3 GHz), 8 GB DDR5 RAM, and a fast 512 GB SSD. Integrated Intel UHD Graphics 730 and multi-port options make it versatile for home or light business use.

Windows 11 Home, wired keyboard and mouse, and MS Office Home & Student 2024 ensure out-of-the-box productivity. Expansion capabilities and robust security round out this entry-level desktop.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i3-12100, 4 cores, up to 4.3 GHz Memory 8 GB DDR5, 4400 MT/s Storage 512 GB SSD Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 730 Ports USB Type-C/A, HDMI 1.4b, RJ45, Line out

Lenovo’s Thinkstation P360 is a powerhouse for business and creative pros, featuring an Intel Core i7-12700 Dodeca-Core (12C, up to 4.8 GHz P-cores). Paired with 16 GB DDR5 SDRAM and a 512 GB SSD, it is engineered for speed and multitasking. The robust tower design supports multiple monitors and high-speed connectivity options, making it suitable for 3D rendering, simulation, and enterprise software.

Expanded memory and storage options offer flexibility for heavy workloads, and Windows 11 Pro enhances security and productivity.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i7-12700, 12 cores (8P + 4E), up to 4.8 GHz Memory 16 GB DDR5 SDRAM Storage 512 GB SSD Graphics Integrated graphics (expandable) Ports Multiple DisplayPort, HDMI, USB, Ethernet

The Ant PC Argentine RX7600 is a fully-built gaming and multimedia desktop, powered by AMD Ryzen 5 7600 (6 cores, 12 threads, up to 5.1 GHz) and RTX 3050 8GB graphics. Its 32 GB RGB DDR5 memory and 1 TB Gen4 NVMe SSD offer exceptional speed and RGB flair. The 240mm liquid cooler and 650W Gold PSU ensure smooth performance and stable power even at high loads.

Windows 11 Home trial, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a 3-year part replacement warranty with lifetime remote support make it attractive for competitive gameplay and content creation.

Specifications Processor AMD Ryzen 5 7600, 6 cores, 12 threads, up to 5.1 GHz Memory 32 GB DDR5 5200 MHz Storage 1 TB Gen4 NVMe SSD Graphics NVIDIA RTX 3050, 8 GB GDDR6 Cooling 240mm liquid cooler, mid-tower RGB chassis

Lenovo IdeaCentre 3 Tower Lenovo IdeaCentre 3 Tower is an all-rounder for personal and business use, running a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H (10 cores, up to 4.9 GHz). It includes 16 GB DDR5 RAM and a 1 TB PCIe 4.0 SSD for ample multitasking and storage. The integrated Intel UHD graphics provide suitable visuals for a wide range of tasks.

Connectivity is modern with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and numerous ports (USB-C, HDMI 2.1, RJ45). Bundled with Microsoft 365 Basic and Office Home 2024, it’s ready for productivity from day one.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i7-13620H, 10 cores, up to 4.9 GHz Memory 16 GB DDR5-5200 (Upgradeable to 32 GB) Storage 1 TB PCIe NVMe SSD (Expandable to 2 TB) Graphics Integrated Intel UHD Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, USB-C/A, HDMI, VGA, RJ-45

