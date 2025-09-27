Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Top CCTV camera picks with up to 80% off

Security has become a priority in every household and workplace, and nothing ensures peace of mind like a reliable CCTV system. The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is here to bring unmatched offers on the best CCTV cameras from trusted brands.

With discounts going as high as 80%, this sale is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your home or office surveillance. From wireless smart cameras to high-definition night vision models, there’s a choice for every need and budget.

Top deals

The Imou Ranger2 is a versatile dome camera ideal for baby, pet, and indoor security, offering high-definition clarity and smooth video at up to 30fps. Its human AI detection marks specific areas, tracks movement, and sends instant notifications, while two-way audio lets users communicate directly with loved ones. Night vision reaches up to 10 meters, making it a complete home monitoring device with WiFi and Ethernet support.

Amazon sale: The camera works with Alexa and Google Assistant for smart control, includes private mode via app for privacy, and supports up to 256GB SD card or cloud/NVR storage. Along with GDPR-compliant data protection and a month-long cloud trial, it’s designed for intuitive security and simple ongoing usage.

Specifications Resolution 1080P Full HD, 3.6mm lens, 108° view Rotation 355° horizontal, 85° vertical Night Vision Infrared LEDs up to 10m/33ft Audio 2-way communication, sound detection Storage Up to 256GB SD card / cloud

The Camate Titan 4G is engineered for outdoor security, supporting 3MP Full HD video and hassle-free wireless installation using a 4G SIM card—perfect for remote areas. Color night vision and two-way talk keep users connected and aware of all activity, while motion detection alerts are sent in real-time to supported devices. Its weatherproof build ensures durable operation under harsh conditions.

Amazon sale: Titan 4G enables smart detection of human and area movements, with customizable alarms for immediate response. Flexible SD card storage up to 256GB, easy mounting, and compatibility with mobile and desktop control make it excellent for construction sites or rural properties.

Specifications Resolution 3MP Full HD video Connectivity 4G SIM, cellular/Ethernet Audio 2-way, color night vision Detection Smart motion, instant alerts Storage Supports 256GB SD card

TechEase TE-D1 delivers advanced dual-lens security, capturing UHD 1920p images for comprehensive coverage. Each lens can target different zones, offering smart tracking when human movement is detected. With weatherproof durability and real-time AI notifications, it’s suitable for indoor, outdoor, farm, or warehouse environments. Enhanced night vision means round-the-clock visibility.

Amazon sale: The seamless setup via icsee app and NVR integration allows easy installation and use. Features include encrypted data, dual antennas for Wi-Fi boosting, and efficient communication with two-way audio. Flexible storage options (SD/cloud), plus customer support, make it a reliable security choice.

Specifications Resolution Dual lens, 8MP UHD, 1930p Communication 2-way audio Weatherproof IP66 rated for durability Detection AI human/motion alerts Storage SD / cloud options, Wi-Fi boost

The Maizic Smarthome Mini Fox is compact with dual lens tech, providing PTZ and fixed views for wide-area surveillance. Pan-tilt control offers up to 355° horizontal and 90° vertical movement, while AI motion detection tracks activity and sends alarm notifications. Its 360° coverage ensures there are no blind spots inside or outside the home.

Amazon sale: The camera supports up to 128GB TF card for local footage and optional cloud storage. Multi-user access, two-way audio, and easy remote viewing via app make it highly convenient for modern smart homes.

Specifications Lens Dual (PTZ + fixed) Viewing Range 355° pan, 90° tilt Detection AI motion alerts, tracking Audio 2-way communication Storage Supports 128GB TF card / cloud

Conbre UltraXR is built for outdoor security, offering 2MP Full HD resolution, colored night vision, and motion tracking for detailed coverage. Remote control is available through mobile devices and multi-user support enables simultaneous views on several screens. The camera rotates 355° horizontally and 120° vertically ensuring no blind spots.

Amazon sale: Motion detection sends instant alerts, and two-way audio makes communication simple. A 128GB Micro SD card slot provides local video storage without missing any events, while cruise mode and wide compatibility with operating systems enhance its flexibility.

Specifications Resolution 2MP Full HD Coverage 355° pan/120° tilt, cruise mode Night Vision Colored, up to 10m Audio Two-way talk Storage Up to 128GB MicroSD

Tapo C210 is an indoor smart Wi-Fi security camera with 3MP ultra-high-definition video and 360° pan/tilt capability for complete coverage. Amazon sale: Advanced night vision reaches up to 30 feet, while motion detection sends instant notifications and triggers light/sound alarms to deter intruders. Two-way audio enables direct communication, and voice control via Alexa or Google Assistant adds smart integration.

Local storage up to 256GB lets users keep recordings for weeks. Easy installation and safe data storage make C210 a seamless option for home security with remote access and integration with smart assistants.

Specifications Resolution 3MP Full HD (2304 x 1296p) Pan/Tilt 360° horizontal coverage Night Vision Up to 30 ft Audio Two-way communication Storage Supports 256GB microSD

The Camate Arc supports 3MP Full HD clarity and PTZ functionality, suitable for both indoor and outdoor applications. Wireless WiFi connectivity means easy remote viewing, while smart AI motion detection delivers instant alerts with auto-tracking. Amazon sale: Color night vision and two-way audio provide visibility and communication at all hours, complemented by expandable storage up to 256GB SD card.

Auto tracking, weatherproof build, and PTZ features make it a flexible and robust security solution for home or office. The mobile app allows handy control and customization of surveillance settings from anywhere.

Specifications Resolution 3MP Full HD PTZ Pan, tilt, and zoom control Audio Two-way talk Storage Supports up to 256GB SD card

Tapo C310 is a versatile outdoor security camera delivering 3MP high-definition video with weatherproof certification. Wired or wireless networking options make installation flexible, and advanced night vision provides up to 98 ft visibility in darkness. Motion detection triggers alarms and notifications, while two-way audio allows direct communication with visitors or intruders.

Amazon sale: Local SD card storage supports up to 128GB, making footage easily accessible. Integration with Alexa and Google Assistant enables hands-free viewing and control, turning C310 into a smart hub for any property.

Specifications Resolution 3MP 1296p HD Night Vision Up to 98 ft Connectivity Wired or WiFi options Audio Two-way talk Storage Up to 128GB SD card

The TP-Link Tapo C225 is an advanced indoor security camera with 4MP 2K QHD clarity, smart AI detection, and starlight night vision. Pan/tilt technology provides 360° coverage for dynamic monitoring. Privacy mode blocks the lens for complete discretion. Smart motion tracking keeps subjects centred, while notifications alert users to abnormal sounds or movement.

Amazon sale: Two-way audio for easy communication and simple setup, plus SD card storage, make it suitable for baby monitoring, indoor surveillance, and pet tracking. Alexa compatibility brings additional convenience for modern homes.

Specifications Resolution 4MP 2K QHD (1440p) Coverage 360° pan/tilt, starlight sensor Detection AI human/pet/vehicle, sound alerts Audio Two-way talk Storage Supports SD card

Tapo C320Ws is a high-performance outdoor camera at 4MP 2K QHD resolution, featuring weatherproof durability and starlight full-color night vision for clear images in all lighting. Motion detection sends alerts and triggers built-in sound/light alarms for breach prevention, while two-way audio allows active interaction and deterrence of unwanted visitors.

Amazon sale: Storage up to 256GB SD card ensures lengthy retention of recordings, and voice control compatibility with Alexa makes management effortless. Ideal for properties needing robust security and seamless smart integration.

Specifications Resolution 4MP 2K QHD (2560x1440) Night Vision Full color starlight sensor Audio Two-way communication Storage Up to 256GB SD card Weatherproof Outdoor certified

