Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Top Wi-Fi routers from TP-Link, ASUS, D-Link, Netgear and more

A reliable Wi-Fi router is the backbone of every connected home, powering everything from streaming and gaming to work and smart devices. Popular brands like TP-Link, ASUS, D-Link, and Netgear have established themselves with high-speed connectivity, extensive coverage, and advanced features that keep you online without interruption.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
ASUS Blue Cave AC2600 Dual-Band Wireless Router for Smart Homes, Featuring Intel WiFi Technology and AiProtection Network Security Powered by Trend Micro, Compatible with AlexaView Details
₹24,044
TP-Link TL-MR100 300Mbps 2.4GHz Wireless N 4G LTE, Wi-Fi N300, Plug and Play, Parental Controls, Guest Network, with Micro SIM Card Slot, WiFi Router, BlackView Details
₹2,199
TP-Link Next-Gen Wi-Fi 6 AX3000 Mbps Gigabit Dual Band Smart Wireless Router, OneMesh Supported, Dual-Core CPU,HomeShield, Ideal for Gaming Xbox/PS4/Steam, Plug and Play (Archer AX53), BlackView Details
₹3,899
D-Link DIR-825 |High Speed 1200Mbps Dual Band Wi-Fi Router| Gigabit Ethernet Ports | High-Gain Antennas | Easy Setup |MTCTE CertifiedView Details
₹1,699
Tenda AC10 AC1200 Wireless Smart Dual-Band Gigabit WiFi Router, MU-MIMO, 4 Gigabit Ports, 867Mbps/5 GHz+ 300Mbps /2.4GHz, Support VPN Server, WiFi Schedule, (Black, Not a Modem)View Details
₹1,999
Now, the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 offers exciting deals on leading Wi-Fi router brands. From entry-level models to premium gaming routers, shoppers can explore attractive deals, along with bank offers, EMI options, and exchange benefits that make upgrading to a better network setup more affordable.
Asus routers are built for speed, reliability, and advanced connectivity features. They are particularly popular among gamers and heavy streamers who demand uninterrupted performance across multiple devices.
With up to 40% off in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, Asus routers bring powerful performance and enhanced stability at lower prices, making them a smart upgrade for tech savvy households.
TP Link routers are well known for their budget friendliness and strong performance. They provide stable connections and easy setup, making them suitable for both homes and small offices.
Now available with up to 71% off in the Amazon Sale, TP Link routers are a fantastic option for buyers looking to balance cost efficiency with dependable connectivity for everyday use.
Netgear routers are engineered for high performance, with features such as advanced parental controls and broad coverage. They are ideal for large households and users who stream or game frequently.
With discounts of up to 63% in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, Netgear routers combine strong performance and value, making them a trusted choice for modern connectivity needs.
D Link routers are designed with user convenience in mind, offering stable connections, solid security, and compatibility with multiple devices. They are perfect for small to medium households.
Now at up to 67% off during the Amazon Sale, D Link routers give families access to reliable internet solutions at a fraction of the regular cost, boosting home connectivity.
Tenda routers are compact, efficient, and budget friendly, offering strong coverage and simple controls. They are a good fit for users needing reliable connectivity without spending much.
With up to 60% off in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, Tenda routers become an even more affordable solution, giving buyers high performance at a very accessible price.
