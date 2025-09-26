Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Up to 35% off on best gaming laptops from Asus, Dell, HP and more

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 has kicked off with some of the best deals on gaming laptops. With discounts of up to 35%, now is the perfect time for gamers to upgrade their machines with advanced performance, powerful GPUs, and high refresh rate displays. These laptops are designed to deliver seamless gameplay and efficient multitasking.

Our Picks FAQs

Our Picks Product Rating Price MSI Thin 15, Intel 13th Gen. i5-13420H, 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop (16GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050, GDDR6 4GB/Cosmos Gray/1.86Kg) B13UC-125IN View Details ₹54,990 Check Details ASUS Vivobook 16X 13th Gen,Intel Core i5-13420H Creator/Gaming Laptop(NVIDIA RTX 3050-4GB/16GB/512GB/FHD+/16.0"/144Hz/Windows 11/M365 Basic(1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Indie Black/1.67 kg)K3605VC-RP412WS View Details ₹59,989 Check Details Acer Nitro Lite 16, Intel Core i5-13420H Processor,NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050-6 GB GDDR6, 16GB/ 512 GB, 16.0"/40.64 cm, 165 Hz, Win 11 Home, White, 1.95 kg, NL16-71G, Backlit KB,Gaming Laptop View Details ₹75,999 Check Details ASUS TUF Gaming F15, 15.6" FHD 16:9, 144Hz 250nits, Intel Core i7-13620H 13th Gen, Gaming Laptop (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/RTX 4050/Windows 11/Office Home/90WHr Battery/Mecha Gray/2.2 Kg), FX507VU-LP210WS View Details ₹92,990 Check Details HP Smartchoice Victus, AMD Ryzen 7 7445HS, 6GB RTX 3050, 16GB DDR5(Upgradeable) 512GB SSD, FHD, 144Hz, 300 nits, 15.6''/39.6cm, Win 11, M365* Office24, Blue, 2.29kg, fb3134AX/3120ax, Gaming Laptop View Details ₹66,990 Check Details View More

Beyond discounts, Amazon is also offering additional benefits such as bank card discounts, instant cashback on select credit cards, and flexible no-cost EMI options. Exchange offers on older laptops make upgrading even more affordable, ensuring buyers can get the latest gaming gear without stretching their budget.

Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions...

The Acer Nitro V 16 combines the latest 14th Gen Intel Core i5-14450HX processor with NVIDIA RTX 4050 graphics, delivering strong performance for modern games and creative workloads. The 16-inch WUXGA IPS display with 165Hz refresh rate ensures smooth visuals, while the advanced cooling system keeps the laptop stable during extended sessions. At 2.5 kg (approx), it balances performance and portability in a sleek black chassis.

Designed for gamers and multitaskers, it includes 16 GB of RAM and a 512 GB SSD, offering speed and efficiency. Windows 11 Home optimizes the gaming experience, and the Nitro keyboard design adds a stylish edge. This laptop caters to both casual and competitive gamers who want power at a more accessible range.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i5 14th Gen 14450HX Memory 16 GB DDR5 RAM Storage 512 GB SSD Display 16-inch WUXGA IPS, 165 Hz refresh rate Graphics NVIDIA RTX 4050, 6 GB VRAM

The Dell G15 SmartChoice (5530) is built for immersive gaming experiences, powered by Intel Core i5 13th Gen 13450HX CPU and NVIDIA RTX 3050 GPU with 6 GB VRAM. Its 15.6-inch FHD display offers vibrant visuals, while MS Office 2021 comes preloaded—making it suitable for work and play. The Dark Shadow Grey design gives it a premium yet rugged look, weighing 2.65 kg.

Sporting 16 GB RAM and a large 1 TB SSD, it offers both speed and ample storage for games. The inclusion of Windows 11, Game Shift technology, and efficient thermal designs ensures consistent performance even under pressure. The Dell G15 is built for gamers who need a dependable system for all-around use.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i5 13th Gen 13450HX Memory 16 GB DDR5 RAM Storage 1 TB SSD Display 15.6-inch Full HD, 120/165Hz (variant dependent) Graphics NVIDIA RTX 3050, 6 GB VRAM

The Lenovo LOQ 2024 offers a balanced blend of performance and style, featuring the Intel Core i5-12450HX processor and RTX 3050 with 6 GB graphics power. The 15.6-inch Full HD display comes with 100% sRGB coverage, making it not just a gaming machine but also suitable for creators. Its sturdy grey chassis weighs 2.4 kg, designed with Lenovo’s Legion-inspired durability.

It comes with 16 GB RAM and a fast 512 GB SSD for smooth multitasking and gaming responsiveness. This laptop also includes Office 2024 and Xbox Game Pass trial, making it an appealing option for gamers who also need productivity tools.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i5 12th Gen 12450HX Memory 16 GB DDR5 RAM Storage 512 GB SSD Display 15.6-inch Full HD, 100% sRGB, 144 Hz Graphics NVIDIA RTX 3050, 6 GB VRAM

The Acer SmartChoice ALG is a gaming laptop that delivers smooth performance, powered by Intel Core i5-13420H and NVIDIA RTX 3050 GPU. The 15.6-inch Full HD display with a 144Hz refresh rate provides sharp, fluid visuals perfect for competitive gaming. At just 1.99 kg, it is surprisingly lightweight for a gaming system.

With 16 GB RAM and a 512 GB SSD, it manages multitasking and gaming workloads effectively. Its steel gray design is modern and sleek, while Windows 11 adds the latest gaming optimization. This budget-friendly option is ideal for entry-level gamers seeking a versatile machine.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i5 13th Gen 13420H Memory 16 GB DDR5 RAM Storage 512 GB SSD Display 15.6-inch Full HD, 144 Hz Graphics NVIDIA RTX 3050, 6 GB VRAM

The ASUS Gaming V16 (2025) is designed for high-performance gaming, featuring the new Intel Core 7 240H processor and NVIDIA RTX 4050 GPU with 6 GB VRAM. Its 16-inch 144 Hz display offers vivid visuals and smooth frame delivery. At 1.95 kg, it is more portable than most gaming laptops, making it excellent for users who need both power and mobility.

It comes with 16 GB RAM, a 512 GB SSD, and Windows 11 Home preinstalled, along with Office Home 2024 and M365 Basic trial. Its matte black finish and cooling design present a perfect blend of style and functionality.

Specifications Processor Intel Core 7 240H (14th Gen) Memory 16 GB DDR5 RAM Storage 512 GB SSD Display 16-inch Full HD, 144 Hz Graphics NVIDIA RTX 4050, 6 GB VRAM

The ASUS Gaming V16 (2025) is designed for high-performance gaming, featuring the new Intel Core 7 240H processor and NVIDIA RTX 4050 GPU with 6 GB VRAM. Its 16-inch 144 Hz display offers vivid visuals and smooth frame delivery. At 1.95 kg, it is more portable than most gaming laptops, making it excellent for users who need both power and mobility.

It comes with 16 GB RAM, a 512 GB SSD, and Windows 11 Home preinstalled, along with Office Home 2024 and M365 Basic trial. Its matte black finish and cooling design present a perfect blend of style and functionality.

Specifications Processor Intel Core 7 240H (14th Gen) Memory 16 GB DDR5 RAM Storage 512 GB SSD Display 16-inch Full HD, 144 Hz Graphics NVIDIA RTX 4050, 6 GB VRAM

The ASUS TUF A15 2025 continues its legacy as a rugged gaming laptop, equipped with AMD Ryzen 7 7445HS and NVIDIA RTX 3050 GPU (75W TGP). The 15.6-inch Full HD 144Hz display ensures reliable visuals for both gaming and content. At 2.3 kg, it balances durability with style, featuring TUF’s military-grade toughness.

It includes 16 GB DDR5 RAM (upgradable to 64 GB) and a 512 GB SSD for smooth operation. With features like RGB keyboard, long-lasting thermal performance, and Windows 11, the A15 is designed for gamers seeking reliability and upgradability.

Specifications Processor AMD Ryzen 7 7445HS Memory 16 GB DDR5 RAM (Expandable up to 64 GB) Storage 512 GB SSD Display 15.6-inch Full HD, 144 Hz Graphics NVIDIA RTX 3050, 4 GB VRAM

The HP Omen SmartChoice gaming laptop delivers premium performance, powered by AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS and NVIDIA RTX 4060 GPU with 8 GB VRAM. Featuring a 16.1-inch Full HD IPS panel with 165Hz refresh rate, it ensures smooth, high-quality visuals ideal for modern titles. Its design includes RGB keyboard customization and Tempest cooling for reliable thermals.

With 16 GB DDR5 memory and massive 1 TB SSD, it is perfect for heavy gamers and creators alike. Combined with Windows 11, MS Office 21, and AI-driven gaming optimizations, the HP Omen is suited for users who demand a seamless gaming and productivity powerhouse.

Specifications Processor AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS Memory 16 GB DDR5 RAM Storage 1 TB SSD Display 16.1-inch Full HD IPS, 165 Hz, 300 nits Graphics NVIDIA RTX 4060, 8 GB VRAM

The ASUS TUF F16 (2025) is a next-gen gaming beast with Intel Core i7 14650HX and NVIDIA RTX 5060 GPU with 8 GB VRAM, offering strong performance with AI-driven optimizations. The 16-inch FHD+ 165Hz display ensures superb frame rates and visual quality. Built in Jaeger Gray, it carries TUF’s durability while weighing 2.2 kg.

Packed with 16 GB RAM, a 1 TB SSD, and a 90 WHr battery, it’s suitable for extended sessions. With MS Office 2024 and M365 trial, it offers both gaming and productivity in one package.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i7 14th Gen 14650HX Memory 16 GB DDR5 RAM Storage 1 TB SSD Display 16-inch FHD+, 165 Hz Graphics NVIDIA RTX 5060, 8 GB VRAM

The HP Victus gaming laptop features AMD Ryzen 7 7445HS and NVIDIA RTX 4050 GPU (6 GB VRAM) for balanced gaming performance. Its 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display offers 144 Hz refresh rate and 300 nits brightness, ensuring sharp visuals in games and content use. At 2.29 kg, this Blue-themed design appeals to young gamers.

With 16 GB DDR5 RAM and 512 GB SSD, it guarantees responsive performance while allowing expandability. It includes Windows 11, Microsoft Office 2024, DTS audio, and a backlit keyboard, making it versatile for gaming and daily productivity.

Specifications Processor AMD Ryzen 7 7445HS Memory 16 GB DDR5 RAM (Upgradeable) Storage 512 GB SSD Display 15.6-inch Full HD IPS, 144 Hz, 300 nits Graphics NVIDIA RTX 4050, 6 GB VRAM

The ASUS ROG Strix G16 is a flagship gaming laptop, driven by Intel’s latest Core Ultra 9 275HX processor and NVIDIA RTX 5060 GPU with 8 GB VRAM (115W TGP). It features a stunning 16-inch 2.5K QHD+ display with 240 Hz refresh rate, delivering top-tier visuals and ultra-smooth frame rates for competitive gamers. With its Eclipse Gray design and RGB integration, the laptop blends performance with gaming aesthetics.

It includes 16 GB DDR5 RAM, a 1 TB SSD, and a 90 WHr battery for extended gaming sessions. Coupled with Windows 11, M365 trial, and Office 2024, it excels not just in gaming but also in heavy productivity tasks and content creation.

Specifications Processor Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX Memory 16 GB DDR5 RAM Storage 1 TB SSD Display 16-inch 2.5K QHD+, 240 Hz Graphics NVIDIA RTX 5060, 8 GB VRAM

Similar articles for you Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is now LIVE on Apple products: Buy iPad, Airpods, MacBook on discounted prices